Aaron Carter announces move to a castle in Nova Scotia to get 'away from all the crap'

Aaron Carter has a gigantic new face tattoo — and it could have been even larger, his tattoo artist says. (Screenshot: Aaron Carter via Instagram)

Aaron Carter has an announcement to make — and, no, it’s not another face tattoo.

The “I Want Candy” singer took to social media to tell his fans that he’s moving from Los Angeles to Nova Scotia, Canada, to begin a new life. He’s also celebrating his mother’s sobriety — 40 days after she entered treatment for alcohol addiction.

Carter told fans that he purchased his “first estate” — a “castle” in the Canadian province. He bragged that the 9,000-square-foot home has 8 bedrooms, a rec room, a hot tub and — wait for it — maple syrup on tap for life.

While he used the word “purchased,” he also wrote that he expects to close in the coming days.

Carter said that with the move he’ll be “changing my whole lifestyle” and “getting away from all the crap.” Instead of feuding with his Backstreet Boys brother Nick, he’ll focus on “making my music and living my life in peace waiting for my future wife to find me or I find her.”

The singer, who fought back from bankruptcy, also shared a photo of a wad of cash that he claimed he will be sharing with his new community. “All I ask is that you respect my privacy,” he wrote to his Canadian neighbors. ”I can’t wait to renovate and get started. I’m here to stay.”

It seems to be a good week for the Carter family. Aaron also shared that his mother, Jane Carter, is nearly 40 days sober after checking into rehab for alcohol abuse after an appearance last month on The Doctors.

Carter stopped bragging about his castle for a minute to post a photo of Jane, who he says is “truly the love of my life.” He worked in a dig against his siblings though, saying, “It was sad that some of my family decided to cut her off due to the disease of addiction. Something the rest of my family isn’t as knowledgeable about more than me because I’ve been to rehab twice.” He said he’s finally at a place in life where he can help Jane — through the folks at The Doctors, who set her up with a medically supervised detox.

Carter and his mother will appear together on WeTV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, which premieres Friday at 10 p.m.

On the same The Doctors visit, Carter talked about his own woes, revealing he suffers from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia and acute anxiety. He also tested positive for opiates, benzodiazepines and admitted to having a huffing addiction.

It was after The Doctors episodes that Carter engaged in a public war of words with his brother Nick and twin sister Angel, who took out a restraining order against him. They cited “alarming behavior” as the reason for the order of protection. Carter branded Nick a “serial rapist” amid the dispute.

Though things have calmed down — a little. After Nick welcomed his second child last week, Carter tweeted he wanted to put everything behind them. He also surrendered his gun collection.

But it hasn’t been all calm. He also debuted a gigantic new face tattoo inspired by Rihanna.

It seems that Carter is turning to religion to help him find more calm in his life. On Monday, he said that Jesus Christ has been helping him “do things we never dreamed were possible. Or survive things we wish we never had to face.”





When we turn to Jesus Christ, we are able to do things we never dreamed were possible. Or survive things we wish we never had to face. — Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) October 7, 2019

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.