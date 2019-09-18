Nick Carter seeks restraining order against brother Aaron over his 'increasingly alarming behavior'

Nick Carter is seeking law enforcement’s help in protecting his family from his brother, Aaron Carter.

In a tweet Tuesday, the Backstreet Boys singer said he’s seeking a restraining order against Aaron because of his “increasingly alarming behavior.” Nick also said his brother had confessed to having thoughts about harming Nick’s pregnant wife, Lauren.

Nick said the siblings love Aaron and “hope he gets the proper treatment he needs” before anyone gets hurt.

Within minutes Aaron, 31, responded to his 39-year-old brother’s public statement in a string of tweets. (A rep for Aaron directed Yahoo Entertainment to those posts in response to a request for comment.)

So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

LEAVE ME ALONE. FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. IM BEGGING YOU. PLEASE. 🤝 I haven’t even seen you guys and nick you bullied me my whole life. And tortured me as a child. And everyone knows it. ITS BEEN PUBLIC. and now you’re scared of the truth. pic.twitter.com/kd7nIF49PI — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

The singer retweeted several messages from fans and answered questions about the fraught situation.

I’ll be just fine without them. They need to leave me alone. Michael Jackson told me this was gonna happen and he was right. https://t.co/7F6Oy9frt2 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Absolutely. I’m not falling into any traps. They’re looking for me to show signs of aggression. https://t.co/oLVTi7bxjM — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

The order, which TMZ obtained, requires that Aaron stay 100 feet from Nick and his family members.

During an appearance last week on “The Doctors,” Aaron said that, officially, he suffers from “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and [he’s] manic depressive.” He said he takes medication to treat his conditions.

Aaron filed for a restraining order of his own just last month. He said his ex-girlfriend, Lina Valentina, had recently threatened to stab him and had physically abused him during their relationship.

On Monday, he told “TMZ Live” that cops had visited his home the previous night with plans to take him in on a psychiatric hold. Aaron said he let them know he had multiple guns and convinced them that he was OK. He said it was their eighth visit to his home in two weeks to check on his mental health.

