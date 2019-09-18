    Nick Carter seeks restraining order against brother Aaron over his 'increasingly alarming behavior'

    Nick Carter is taking legal action against his younger brother. (Photo: Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

    Nick Carter is seeking law enforcement’s help in protecting his family from his brother, Aaron Carter.

    In a tweet Tuesday, the Backstreet Boys singer said he’s seeking a restraining order against Aaron because of his “increasingly alarming behavior.” Nick also said his brother had confessed to having thoughts about harming Nick’s pregnant wife, Lauren.

    Aaron and Nick Carter arrive at the 2006 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Studios in Culver City, Calif. (Photo: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

    Nick said the siblings love Aaron and “hope he gets the proper treatment he needs” before anyone gets hurt.

    Within minutes Aaron, 31, responded to his 39-year-old brother’s public statement in a string of tweets. (A rep for Aaron directed Yahoo Entertainment to those posts in response to a request for comment.)

    The singer retweeted several messages from fans and answered questions about the fraught situation.

    The order, which TMZ obtained, requires that Aaron stay 100 feet from Nick and his family members.

    During an appearance last week on “The Doctors,” Aaron said that, officially, he suffers from “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and [he’s] manic depressive.” He said he takes medication to treat his conditions.

    Aaron filed for a restraining order of his own just last month. He said his ex-girlfriend, Lina Valentina, had recently threatened to stab him and had physically abused him during their relationship.

    On Monday, he told “TMZ Live” that cops had visited his home the previous night with plans to take him in on a psychiatric hold. Aaron said he let them know he had multiple guns and convinced them that he was OK. He said it was their eighth visit to his home in two weeks to check on his mental health.

