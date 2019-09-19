Aaron Carter calls his brother Nick a 'serial rapist' amid ongoing dispute

Aaron Carter’s public attack of his brother Nick Carter continues.

Since Nick and Aaron’s sister, Angel, filed a restraining order against the “I Want Candy” singer as a result of what they said was his “increasing alarming behavior,” Aaron has continuously used Twitter to speak out — and make various claims, some very serious, about his family members.

Aaron continues to call for sexual assault allegations against the Backstreet Boys performer to be investigated — and is now branding his brother a “serial rapist.” He has said Nick has “abused” him throughout their lives, sharing a clip of an incident in which he claims his brother broke his nose. He claims he’s seen his brother abuse ex-girlfriend Paris Hilton. Aaron also claimed that his late sister, Leslie, sexually abused him for years as a child. And he gave an update about his gun collection, tweeting — and then deleting — that he voluntarily surrendered some as concern over his mental health grows.

Here are some of Aaron’s wildest claims:

Aaron calls Nick a “serial rapist” and compares him to Jeffrey Epstein.

Aaron has publicly sided with Melissa Schuman, who accused Nick of rape as the #MeToo movement unfolded in 2017. (Nick maintained his innocence and no charges were filed as the statute of limitations had expired.) Aaron has since claimed there are more accusers and called for an “R.Kelly-type documentary” into his brother. On Thursday, he’s gone so far as to brand Nick a “serial rapist” and compare him to Jeffrey Epstein, the late billionaire accused of sex trafficking underage girls. He seemingly claimed his brother silenced his accusers.

No he isn’t. He’s the Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/Ap8X35IPHI — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

I smell a serial rapist https://t.co/942YTvkYCz — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

Yes. My brother. It the truth Or i would’ve already gone to jail. https://t.co/l386zEP6wA — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

The cases were dismissed. Have you ever heard of corrupt systems or MONEY AND ABUSE OF POWER AND CELEBRITY STATUS TO SILENCE YOUR ACCUSERS? https://t.co/nre0Du612W — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

Aaron claims Nick abused him throughout their lives.

Several times he has shared a clip of Nick giving him a pie to the face at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2001. He has said that Nick broke his nose during the incident — one of several times he allegedly broke it. He said Nick has been “an abusive human to me my whole life.”

I was 13 look at my brothers face before he broke my nose with a pie at the kids choice awards during my acceptance speech. 👏 hes bullying these women with power and money and now I’m back. And powerful and welsthy and healthy. Nick cannot stop his own reckoning https://t.co/vWRES2KGVY pic.twitter.com/x8HdrMwJWY — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

Bro you fired shots first. I’m a man now. Guys in the video on house of Carter’s nick says “that’s the FIRST TIME YOU CAME AT ME” that’s a direct indication from HIS mouth saying he’s done it before to me many times. He’s an abusive human to me my whole life. Watch the VIDEO. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

Oh he broke my nose several times. #MySideToo and it’s been in front of all of you backstreet boy fans and you’ve allowed it. And knew. https://t.co/b9buWOnvlZ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019

Aaron claims he witnessed Nick abusing then-girlfriend Paris Hilton.

Aaron again brought up the allegations that Nick physically abused his girlfriend Hilton when they dated some 15 years ago. (Nick denied the claims at the time.) Aaron claims he “witnessed the abuse to Paris from my brother. I was there.” He also claims that Nick beat him up in front of Paris.

Listen. @ParisHilton knows what’s going on. Trust me. She doesn’t need to be dragged into anything. Cause my truth is my truth and I witnessed the abuse to Paris from my brother. I was there. https://t.co/wrEv3l38en — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019