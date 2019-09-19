Aaron Carter calls his brother Nick a 'serial rapist' amid ongoing dispute

Aaron Carter’s public attack of his brother Nick Carter continues.
Since Nick and Aaron’s sister, Angel, filed a restraining order against the “I Want Candy” singer as a result of what they said was his “increasing alarming behavior,” Aaron has continuously used Twitter to speak out — and make various claims, some very serious, about his family members.
Aaron continues to call for sexual assault allegations against the Backstreet Boys performer to be investigated — and is now branding his brother a “serial rapist.” He has said Nick has “abused” him throughout their lives, sharing a clip of an incident in which he claims his brother broke his nose. He claims he’s seen his brother abuse ex-girlfriend Paris Hilton. Aaron also claimed that his late sister, Leslie, sexually abused him for years as a child. And he gave an update about his gun collection, tweeting — and then deleting — that he voluntarily surrendered some as concern over his mental health grows.
Here are some of Aaron’s wildest claims:
Aaron calls Nick a “serial rapist” and compares him to Jeffrey Epstein.
Aaron has publicly sided with Melissa Schuman, who accused Nick of rape as the #MeToo movement unfolded in 2017. (Nick maintained his innocence and no charges were filed as the statute of limitations had expired.) Aaron has since claimed there are more accusers and called for an “R.Kelly-type documentary” into his brother. On Thursday, he’s gone so far as to brand Nick a “serial rapist” and compare him to Jeffrey Epstein, the late billionaire accused of sex trafficking underage girls. He seemingly claimed his brother silenced his accusers.
No he isn’t. He’s the Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/Ap8X35IPHI— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
I smell a serial rapist https://t.co/942YTvkYCz— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
Yes. My brother. It the truth Or i would’ve already gone to jail. https://t.co/l386zEP6wA— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
The cases were dismissed. Have you ever heard of corrupt systems or MONEY AND ABUSE OF POWER AND CELEBRITY STATUS TO SILENCE YOUR ACCUSERS? https://t.co/nre0Du612W— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
Aaron claims Nick abused him throughout their lives.
Several times he has shared a clip of Nick giving him a pie to the face at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2001. He has said that Nick broke his nose during the incident — one of several times he allegedly broke it. He said Nick has been “an abusive human to me my whole life.”
I was 13 look at my brothers face before he broke my nose with a pie at the kids choice awards during my acceptance speech. 👏 hes bullying these women with power and money and now I’m back. And powerful and welsthy and healthy. Nick cannot stop his own reckoning https://t.co/vWRES2KGVY pic.twitter.com/x8HdrMwJWY— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
Bro you fired shots first. I’m a man now. Guys in the video on house of Carter’s nick says “that’s the FIRST TIME YOU CAME AT ME” that’s a direct indication from HIS mouth saying he’s done it before to me many times. He’s an abusive human to me my whole life. Watch the VIDEO.— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
Oh he broke my nose several times. #MySideToo and it’s been in front of all of you backstreet boy fans and you’ve allowed it. And knew. https://t.co/b9buWOnvlZ— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
Aaron claims he witnessed Nick abusing then-girlfriend Paris Hilton.
Aaron again brought up the allegations that Nick physically abused his girlfriend Hilton when they dated some 15 years ago. (Nick denied the claims at the time.) Aaron claims he “witnessed the abuse to Paris from my brother. I was there.” He also claims that Nick beat him up in front of Paris.
Listen. @ParisHilton knows what’s going on. Trust me. She doesn’t need to be dragged into anything. Cause my truth is my truth and I witnessed the abuse to Paris from my brother. I was there. https://t.co/wrEv3l38en— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
I’m not stopping the truth. And you’re all scared. Cause you know it. YOU KNOW IT. I CANT LIVE MY LIFE KNOWING THIS HAPPENED TO SLL THESE WOMEN AND IT BEIJG MY ABUSIVE BROTHER. After what he did to Paris I should’ve never trusted him and me that day. He beat me up in front of her https://t.co/uTILlfIxeM— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
Aaron alludes to something Nick allegedly did to “one of the girls in my family.”
But adds no further information about it.
Now it’s nicks turn to tell the tell the truth of what he did to one of the girls in my family. Since my truth is all out there and I hope all survivors of assault or rape find peace and justice.— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
Aaron claims Nick allegedly “tried to buy a video of me ... overdosing huffing duster to sell to the media.”
Aaron’s assistant chimed in too.
And I’m so crazy right. Exactly. I was also doing drugs then and got myself help. Lauren and nick allegedly tried to buy a video of me from my assistants dawn and Gwen overdosing hufffing duster to sell to the media. @dawnnicole_xo https://t.co/a26UWiUPbI— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
This is my assistant dawn and a lot of you know GWEN my other executive assistant who have both been with me for ten years. https://t.co/pyzG92a1BM— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
Aaron claims his sister Leslie, who died in 2012, raped him “from the age of 10 to 13.”
He said she suffered from mental illness and her medicine made her do “things that she never meant to do.” He also said he was abused by backup dancers, but didn’t elaborate.
My sister Leslie suffered from bipolar and took lithium to treat it. She never liked the way it made her feel and when she was off of it she did things that she never meant to do I truly believe that. I was 10 years old....— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
I have spent the last 15 years of my life going to therapy for abuse & rape, I’ve been through many different treatments, I have finally found the right treatment. I have had my ups and downs, I continue to work on my mental health and i will soon not have to take anything.— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
my sister raped me from the age of 10 to 13 years old when she wasn’t on her medications and I was absused not only sexually by her but by my first two back up dancers when I was 8 years old. And my brother absused me my whole life.— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
Aaron makes several inflammatory comments about this twin sister, Angel.
Angel joined Nick in seeking the restraining order against Aaron, claiming they are worried about his mental health.
I am so deeply disappointed in my sister angel who was doing so well after her arrest for shoplifting on Xanax she has had therapy for many many years, and I’m sorry to see her be bought off and lie. #CoverUp https://t.co/jsuXiurgvF— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
I hope somebody drug tests my sister right away so there’s no chance she could harm her own child. P.s angel you are smoking weed while you’re breastfeeding your infant. #CoverUp— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
What an awesome twin sister. Testifying against her brother who I’ve done so much for angel when we turned 18 and paid her car off and her apartment in Orlando and let her move into palazzo with me and all my other sisters for a year when angel always destroyed my cars. 🙄🤦🏼♂️— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
Aaron addresses his own mental health.
On The Doctors, he said, “The official diagnosis is that I suffer from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety; I’m manic depressive,” but he backpedals a bit on Twitter.
I went through extensive therapy and treatments and I have NEVER BEEN DIAGNOSED BI POLAR OR SCHIZOPHRENIC— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 19, 2019
He also posted about “voluntarily” surrendering “two of my rifles.”
However, he deleted the post soon after.
A rep for Nick has not responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment about this head-spinning drama. However, in the restraining order he filed, Nick told authorities that Aaron hears “voices in his head.” He is also worried that Aaron may harm his family and is mentally ill.
Per the order, Aaron has to stay 100 yards away from Nick and his family. Aaron has said he has no problem with that because he never wants to see them again (minus his mother, who is apparently in rehab).
Aaron has been going through tough times as of late. He opened up about this mental health and drug troubles on The Doctors last week. He’s postponed many of his tour dates until next year so he can get well.
