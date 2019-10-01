Aaron Carter’s face tattoo artist says singer wanted an even bigger one: ‘I had to stop him’

Aaron Carter has a gigantic new face tattoo — and it could have been even larger, his tattoo artist says. (Screenshot: Aaron Carter via Instagram)

Aaron Carter has a gigantic new face tattoo — and it turns out that it could have been even larger.

Amid his personal troubles, the “I Want Candy” singer, 31, debuted a very large face tattoo, which includes Medusa and the word “love.” As fans speculate about his mental health — after airing his addiction woes on The Doctors followed by an especially vicious public battle with brother Nick Carter — the tattoo artist, Herchell Carrasco, who goes by RockRollG, spoke out to TMZ about Carter’s state of mind during the weekend inking.

RockRollG told TMZ that Carter booked a session to take place at the star’s home on Friday. While he assumed it would be another torso tattoo, the men got to talking about face tattoos (RockRollG did one on imprisoned rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s forehead), which led Carter to ask for one too.

RockRollG claimed to the website that he tried to talk Carter out of it, but the performer was insistent. So he said he assessed the star’s “mental state” — as he does before inking anyone, he said — and ultimately “genuinely felt [Carter] was in a good place mentally to get tattooed.”

The version of Medusa the men came up with was reportedly inspired by Rihanna's 2013 British GQ magazine cover in which she appeared as the Greek protectress.

RockRollG told TMZ that after he finished, Carter asked him to add the word “love,” saying that is his brand now. Then Carter requested a crescent moon on the other side of his face. And he was just warming up, apparently.

He "wanted to keep going and I had to stop him. I couldn't cover his whole face in a tattoo. I just couldn't,” RockRollG said. He told Carter he was done for the day.

The ink session cost Carter $5,000 — perhaps funded by his recent sale of his firearms collection.

Carter clearly likes his new look. He’s been showing off photos of it from everywhere — from his bathroom to dirt biking trails.

He is also already using photos of his new look in ads promoting his projects. He has a listening party and acoustic performance in L.A. on Wednesday.

It’s been wild times in the life of Carter — at least looking from the outside looking in. Last month, he appeared in a series of episodes of The Doctors, in which he tested positive for opiates, benzodiazepines and admitted to having a huffing addiction. His brother Nick, of Backstreet Boys fame, then got a restraining order against him over “alarming behavior” as well as alleged threats he claims Aaron made involving Nick’s pregnant wife. Aaron went on to use social media to call his brother a “serial rapist” and allege he witnessed Nick abuse his ex-girlfriend, Paris Hilton.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.





