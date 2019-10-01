Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share a kiss in first wedding photos

Introducing... the Biebers.
Justin Bieber has shared the first photos from his second wedding with Hailey Baldwin Bieber. The pair tied the knot in front of family and friends Monday at a star-studded event at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C.
In the set of black-and-white photos, the couple kissed while the model, 22, adjusted the 25-year-old “Purpose” singer’s bowtie. Her large diamond ring on display. The second saw the bride, who wore her hair in a bun, playfully sticking out her tongue as she stood with her arms around her husband.
In the caption, Bieber wrote that his bride is hot, using a fire emoji.
The congratulations flowed in the comments. Maejor, who was a guest, wrote, “God bless you.” Sean Kingston posted, “Biggest moment ever!... God bless u guys... and trust don’t matter what comes in the way keep GOD 1st and stay positive. y’all got this.”
Other photos from the wedding festivities have been trickling out and show shots of the bride and groom as well as other guests including Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye and Jaden Smith.
One photo showed Hailey sporting a black jacket with “wife” on the back. Another showed a Champagne bottle with “The Biebers” and “9.30.19” bedazzled on the front.
Other guests at the wedding reportedly included Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Usher, Ed Sheeran, Joan Smalls, Kenny Hamilton and Scooter Braun.
Bieber’s first-ever girlfriend, Caitlin Beadles, was also there, attending the event with her brother Christian.
The ceremony took place at the Somerset Chapel and was followed by a reception inside a ballroom at the five-star hotel, which sits along the May River in South Carolina’s Lowcountry. Grammy-winning singer Daniel Caesar was reportedly scheduled to serenade the couple.
This was the second wedding for Hailey and Justin, who not-so-secretly married at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. They were photographed on the way out, tipping off that they made it official. Justin confirmed that he was off the market two months later, calling Hailey “my wife.”
