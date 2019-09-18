Aaron Carter drags Paris Hilton into his vicious fight with brother Nick by resurfacing abuse allegations

The battle between brothers Aaron and Nick Carter has gotten vicious.

On Tuesday night, it was revealed that the Backstreet Boys member had obtained a restraining order against his younger sibling, who seems to be having a very public meltdown. In response, Aaron had launched an especially nasty attack on his brother, dredging up rape and abuse allegations against Nick as ammunition.

One of the tweets Aaron posted after he revealed he had been served with the restraining order said, “I have never been accused of rape multiple times. I wasn’t accused of beating Paris Hilton. Who’s VIOLENT?”

I have never been accused of rape mutiple times I wasn’t accused of beating of @parishilton who’s VIOLENT? #Coverup #CrazyLikeAFox — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Of course, that’s directed at Nick, who denied physically abusing Hilton in 2004 after the socialite was photographed with a fat lip and bruises on her arms. Page Six reported at the time that Hilton told a friend that Carter had hit her. The pair, who were on and off for 10 months, split for good. Carter downplayed any drama in his 2013 book, Facing the Music and Living to Talk About It, saying that they were just a bad match because he was struggling with drug dependency and she “fed my worst impulses as far as partying.”

Hilton hasn’t publicly replied to Aaron’s tweet.

The rape allegations were in the news more recently. As #MeToo unfolded, Melissa Schuman, who was in the girl group Dream, accused him of rape. He denied it. There were no charges against Nick because the statute of limitations has expired.

At the time of Schuman’s allegation, it was also surfaced that he was accused of sexual assault in 2003 by an unidentified minor, who was 15 at the time, but the case was never prosecuted.

Aaron has been using all these allegations in his public fight with his brother. In one tweet, he suggested that the restraining order, which also covers their sister Angel, was retaliation for Aaron siding with Nick’s accusers.

I know you’re mad I spoke to @MelissaSchuman so to retaliate you call the police to take away my legal guns and you file a restraining order #pathetic #Coverup — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Aaron went on to put a bunch of women on blast, saying they all know the truth and can speak out when they’re ready. In addition to naming Hilton and Schuman, he cited singers Kaya Jones (from the Pussycat Dolls) and Willa Ford, and makeup artist Tanya Jane.

Paris knows the truth. She can talk out when she’s ready @KayaJones knows the truth, she can talk out when she’s ready. Mandy WillaFord knows the truth she can talk out when she’s ready. @MelissaSchuman she can speak out when she’s ready. @TanyaJaneMUA knows the truth. https://t.co/JbiwjsYS4i — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

And another tweet, calling on Rose McGowan to help him expose Nick’s “cover up,” mentioned Ashley Repp, who claims she was the unidentified minor from the 2003 police report.

Where is @rosemcgowan when you need her!! #CoverUp I’m here for these women!! @AshleyRepp @MelissaSchuman right by there side and I’m using my platform to help these women feel #Brave — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Some more of Aaron’s inflammatory tweets:

How come my brother didn’t file a restraining orders against a girl who filed a police report against him for rape? #COVERUP #METOOMOVEMENT https://t.co/Wz7ug1BDaH — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

She was 15 and I was there! Its statutory rape #CoverUp https://t.co/zEvL1NJTvJ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Hey love, @MelissaSchuman I’m not sorry that I spoke to you. Clearly my brother is sorry I spoke to you and is retaliating against me. #CoverUp #IGotYourBack #Metoomovement — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Anybody who knows me knows I wouldn’t hurt a fly I’ve never been accused of rape I’ve never been accused of beating @ParisHilton how am I the violent one. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

Aaron also called for tagged investigative journalist Aphrodite Jones to do an “R. Kelly-type documentary” about the claims against his brother.