Asia Argento, 43, flexes in bikini photo as she returns to social media: ‘I’m back, stronger than before’

Asia Argento is back, blond and “stronger than before.”

The Italian actress, 43, returned from a social media hiatus to share a photo of her very buff bikini body. In it, her arms are flexed, abs toned and tattoos on full display. Her dark hair has also been lightened to blond.

Argento’s message, roughly translated, said. “I'm back, stronger than before!” Among the hashtags she used was: “She never lost her hardcore.”

Asia Argento walking the runway during the Antonio Grimaldi Spring Summer 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week in January. (Photo: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images) More

Argento hasn’t posted on Instagram since May. She hasn’t been on Twitter either, deleting her account altogether.

It’s been a rough few years for Argento, with the death of her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, being a Harvey Weinstein’s accuser and being accused of sexual assault herself.

It was the accusations against her — by former child star Jimmy Bennett, who once played her son in a film — that cost her a role as a judge on X Factor Italy last year. IMDB doesn’t list any acting roles since. In her Instagram stories, she touted an upcoming DJ set.

As Argento returns to the spotlight, Bourdain’s personal belongings are hitting the auction block. Some of the proceeds will go to his estranged wife, Ottavia Busia, and their daughter, Ariane, while the rest will be donated to Culinary Institute of America’s Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship.

