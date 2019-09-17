Anthony Bourdain's custom chef's knife, script from 'The Simpsons' and more going up for auction

Anthony Bourdain's collection of souvenirs from around the world is going up for auction. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Anthony Bourdain was someone who traveled a lot, with his shows about food and culture around the world, such as No Reservations and Parts Unknown, so he had to be selective about the souvenirs he kept. When he died in June 2018, he left behind a collection of eclectic, elegant items.

Now, that property is being sold an auction, with some of the proceeds benefitting his estranged wife, Ottavia Busia, and their daughter, Ariane. The rest of the money will be donated to Culinary Institute of America’s Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship, which allows students to study abroad or enroll in courses about global cultures.

The nearly 200 items for sale in the online auction, which runs from Oct. 9 to Oct. 30, are expected to fetch a minimum of $200,000 and up to an impressive $400,000. Potential bidders can see a selection of what’s for sale up close at Lark Mason Associates locations in New York City; New Braunfels, Texas; and Savannah, Ga.

Among the items are several works of art, as well as the original manuscript for Bourdain’s debut novel, Bone in the Throat ($700 to $1,000), and his personal script for the 2011 episode of The Simpsons ($800 to $1,200), in which he played himself.

Lark Mason, whose Lark Mason Associates has organized the auction, told the New York Times that Bourdain’s belongings “helped ground him.”

“He had a turbulent life in many respects and an unsettled soul,” Mason said. “As we look at all these things, almost everything was purposeful.”

Here are a few other interesting items hitting the auction block:

Bourdain’s custom steel-and-meteorite chef’s knife is expected to sell for the most money. Its estimated price is $4,000 to $6,000.

When the food and travel aficionado was at home, he sat at this stylish desk, made of teak, to write. It was made in the 20th century in Denmark, and it'll likely cost $800 to $1,200.





After Bourdain was one of the Americans evacuated from Beirut, due to safety concerns during the Israeli-Lebanese conflict in 2006, he received a custom jacket with a knives patch on the front. It's valued at $200 to $300.