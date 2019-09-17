Christie Brinkley sports cast while cheering on daughter in ‘DWTS’ debut

Christie Brinkley, sporting a cast, attends the Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premiere at CBS Television City in L.A. on Sept. 16. She was there to root on daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, who replaced her after she broke her arm. (Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Christie Brinkley’s broken arm didn’t prevent her from rooting on her daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, in the Dancing With the Stars premiere.

The supermodel, who broke her arm in rehearsal last week and had to drop out of the show, cheered on her replacement Monday. And while Brinkley shattered her arm into a “1,000 pieces,” requiring a plate and screws to get it working again, she looked like a million bucks as she posed in a red dress while holding up her casted arm.

Brinkley appeared on the show to support her youngest child — who danced to “Uptown Girl,” the song Billy Joel wrote from Brinkley — with Val Chmerkovskiy. The dance pair scored 18/30, earning fourth place, despite having only three days to prepare.

In a post-show interview, Brinkley said, “I can’t even feel this right now,” referring to the pain from her arm because she was “so excited” by her daughter’s performance.

Chmerkovskiy said he and Brinkley Cook pulled it off because “we wanted to do it for Christie. She was going through a lot of pain. I feel like us rallying behind this and making sure we delivered would make her feel better.”

Brinkley Cook said her mom “was definitely our motivation.”

Brinkley — who said her doctor claimed she had the worst break he had ever seen— broke down in tears during the interview when recounting the accident. She said that the second she fell, she grabbed her wrist and it felt like “sharp things” inside it. “I knew instantly that I had broke it and I knew it was going to be over. And I knew I was going to disappoint people and I don’t like to disappoint anybody.”

The 65-year-old continued, “I was hoping to inspire women my age and I hope they don’t get the wrong idea from this... I feel like I let everybody down.”

And, yes, Brinkley Cook, who is a model like mom (in addition to being a student), really did fit right into her mom’s wardrobe.

“I fit her exact sizes — it’s pretty wild,” said the 21-year-old.

Brinkley also said that she wants to compete again next year once she’s recovered.

View photos Christie Brinkley, sporting a cast, attends the Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premiere at CBS Television City in L.A. on Sept. 16. She was there to root on daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, who replaced her after she broke her arm. (Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) More

During an interview with People magazine on Monday, Brinkley also cried when she was told that Wendy Williams accused her of faking her injury to give her daughter some press.

"Here’s my thought: Dancing with the Stars called Christie Brinkley … and she said yes,” Williams theorized on her show Monday. “After she got off the phone, that’s when she plotted her schedule. In my opinion, I think what Christie did was she signed up for Dancing with the Stars knowing that she’d put her daughter Sailor in there."

Williams continued, "Now, you know, Sailor is beautiful. She’s a Sports Illustrated model, but that’s not as big as being a Kendall Jenner. In order for girls to get this leg up, it takes more than beauty, you have to have caché. And that 'Dancing with the Stars' has got a lot of eyeballs watching, and Christie really doesn’t need that."

When Brinkley heard what Williams said, she reportedly became very emotional. "I’m totally shocked because I have been there for Wendy Williams. That is so weird," she said while bursting into tears. "I have to give her a call … I’m really stunned."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.





