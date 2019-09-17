Duane 'Dog' Chapman 'at home and resting comfortably' after health scare

Duane Chapman, better know as Dog The Bounty Hunter, has been released from the hospital. (Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Duane "Dog" Chapman has been released from the hospital after a heart attack scare.

“Dog is back at home and resting comfortably,” a rep for the reality star tells Yahoo Entertainment. “He is overwhelmed by the support of fans and friends from around the world, and is deeply touched by the outpouring of prayers, love, and encouragement. While he is following doctor's orders and taking time to heal, he wants everyone to follow DOG'S ORDERS and watch Dog's Most Wanted Wednesday night on WGN America.”

The former Dog the Bounty Hunter star, 66, was hospitalized over the weekend with chest pains; however, TMZ reports Chapman did not have a heart attack. Doctors reportedly determined that Chapman’s problems were “stress and blood pressure-related.” An angiogram was performed and the results were said to be normal.

"I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep 'em coming."



Rep For Duane Dog Chapman. pic.twitter.com/9yNXinHP5A — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) September 16, 2019

While that is all good news, Chapman’s family is concerned about him because he’s been plagued with stress since the death of his beloved wife, Beth, in June. In addition to coping with that loss, he also has a high-stress job, is dealing with the burglary of his store (including Beth memorabilia) and is consoling their heartbroken children.

One of the couple’s children, Bonnie Chapman, posted a throwback photo of her family and a special message to her “Pops” on Monday.

The latest update on Chapman’s own social media pages is a call for those “well-wishes” and to “keep ‘em coming.”

