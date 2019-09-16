Duane 'Dog' Chapman 'under doctor's care' after possibly suffering a heart attack

Duane "Dog" Chapman was hospitalized after experiencing chest pains over the weekend. TMZ reports the reality star was at his home in Colorado when he suffered what the website describes as a "heart emergency." The Blast posted a similar report, noting that Chapman remains hospitalized while doctors perform tests to determine what happened. He may have suffered a heart attack and need corrective surgery.

Richard Moore, an adviser to Chapman, confirmed the television star "is under doctor’s care" and "resting comfortably."

I can confirm Dog is under doctor's care and is resting comfortably. Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep 'em coming. — Richard Moore (@remva777) September 16, 2019

The news comes nearly three months after the death of Chapman's wife, Beth. The Dog's Most Wanted star and his family have had a hard time coping since the matriarch passed away. He recently told People Now that some of the kids are "barely making it" without their mom.

"Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it," the 66-year-old bounty hunter said. "We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish dad would have died first, you know, ’cause I love my mommy.’ So I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mom did.’"

“And they were like, ‘Yeah dad, why?’” he continued. “So I was like, ‘Oh my god, I know what that feels like, I should’ve been the one. The guy goes first.’"

The Chapmans raised a family of 12 children together, many from prior relationships. Beth and Duane had two children, Bonnie, 20, and Garry, 18. He adopted Beth's daughter, Cecily Barmore-Chapman, 26, whom she shared with her ex-husband. Duane also helped his late wife locate and reconcile with a son she had when she was a teenager, 34-year-old Dominic. Beth was 51 when she passed away in June after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of throat cancer.

Chapman, whose Twitter and Instagram accounts have been active Monday, has yet to address the health scare.

