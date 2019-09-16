Lili Reinhart celebrates 'Hustlers' opening weekend at strip club: 'Strippers are truly incredible athletes'

Lili Reinhart celebrated the success of Hustlers at the strip club — and she encouraged fans to "support" their "local strip clubs," too. The 23-year-old actress, who stars alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer in the hit film, shared on Instagram that she spent Saturday night "supporting the strong and sexy women who brave their bodies for art."
"Strippers are truly incredible athletes," the Riverdale star wrote on her Instagram Story. "I'm proud to be part of a movie that showcases the reality of their work."
The film beat expectations with $33 million at the box office over the weekend thanks to great reviews, both critically and from audiences. Lopez is even generating Oscar buzz for her performance as Ramona, the ringleader of a group of strippers who turn the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clients after the 2008 recession. Lopez also celebrated Hustlers over the weekend, with a little help from her fiancé. Alex Rodriguez surprised the 50-year-old singer with a stripper cake.
"Oh my God, look at this!" Lopez shared on her Instagram Story, showing off the cake decorated with the silhouette of a stripper on a pole. Edible dollar bills were scattered around the cake.
"Baby, congratulations on Hustlers. So proud of you! Love hustling through life with you. Love, Macho," Rodriguez wrote.
Hustlers has been praised for its portrayal and representation of strippers, thanks in part to Jacqueline Frances. Frances, a sex worker who goes by the handle Jacq the Stripper, was hired by writer-director Lorene Scafaria as a "comfort consultant" on set.
"The representation of sex workers in mainstream media is trash," Frances explained to Variety. "My involvement in this film was two-fold: doing my best work to make sure strippers felt seen and represented, and also making sure the actors felt comfortable representing them and doing this work. There’s this idea that strippers just have to show up and be sexy according to what someone else thinks sexy is. That’s not really how stripping is. It’s an expression of your own sexuality and people pay you for it."
Hustlers is in theaters now.
