Lili Reinhart celebrates 'Hustlers' opening weekend at strip club: 'Strippers are truly incredible athletes'

Lili Reinhart celebrated the success of Hustlers at the strip club — and she encouraged fans to "support" their "local strip clubs," too. The 23-year-old actress, who stars alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Keke Palmer in the hit film, shared on Instagram that she spent Saturday night "supporting the strong and sexy women who brave their bodies for art."

View photos LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart attend the Photo Call For STX Entertainment's "Hustlers" at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on August 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) More

"Strippers are truly incredible athletes," the Riverdale star wrote on her Instagram Story. "I'm proud to be part of a movie that showcases the reality of their work."

View photos Lili Reinhart encourages fans to support local strip clubs. (Photo: Instagram) More

The film beat expectations with $33 million at the box office over the weekend thanks to great reviews, both critically and from audiences. Lopez is even generating Oscar buzz for her performance as Ramona, the ringleader of a group of strippers who turn the tables on their wealthy Wall Street clients after the 2008 recession. Lopez also celebrated Hustlers over the weekend, with a little help from her fiancé. Alex Rodriguez surprised the 50-year-old singer with a stripper cake.

"Oh my God, look at this!" Lopez shared on her Instagram Story, showing off the cake decorated with the silhouette of a stripper on a pole. Edible dollar bills were scattered around the cake.

"Baby, congratulations on Hustlers. So proud of you! Love hustling through life with you. Love, Macho," Rodriguez wrote.

View photos Alex Rodriguez surprises J.Lo with a cake. (Photo: Instagram) More

Hustlers has been praised for its portrayal and representation of strippers, thanks in part to Jacqueline Frances. Frances, a sex worker who goes by the handle Jacq the Stripper, was hired by writer-director Lorene Scafaria as a "comfort consultant" on set.