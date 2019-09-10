The many women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct

Nearly two years since the New York Times first reported allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, more than 90 women have accused the former mogul of sexual harassment and/or sexual assault.

Weinstein has always denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. Since the initial story about him came out, he’s no longer married and no longer part of his company. He has since become the subject of multiple criminal investigations.

The women who have accused him of sexual misconduct, meanwhile, have all played a part in creating the #MeToo era in Hollywood. Here’s the list:

95. Rowena Chiu

In their new book, She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey revealed yet another Weinstein accuser, former Miramax assistant Rowena Chiu, who alleged that Weinstein assaulted her at a hotel in the ‘90s. “It’s very typical of working with Harvey that generally personal questions and requests, massage and so on are blended in with conversations about scripts and appropriate workplace questions, so this wasn’t something that happened that took place over this one night, but it took place over a number of evenings while I was in the hotel working with him and these kind of requests escalate,” Chiu said on NBC News’s third hour of Today when the book was released. “Harvey is very persistent. He has a tendency to cajole, and frankly, on this particular evening, he’s a very big guy, he pushed me back against the bed and I was petrified and terrified as he tried to rape me.”

Chiu said she’d remained silent over the years because of the non-disclosure agreement that accompanied the settlement she received in 1998. “I felt intimidated. I felt terrified. I didn’t know what the repercussions would be both legally and personally,” she explained.

Weinstein denied her story.

Actress Monica Potter, of Patch Adams and Parenthood, said she lost out on a major role in the award-winning 1999 drama The Cider House Rules — the one that eventually went to Charlize Theron — after rejecting Weinstein’s come-ons. “He tried three times with me. Twice was in New York and once was in London,” Potter told Cleveland NBC affiliate WKYC in February 2019. She said she said no and fought back: “I belted him. I flat out belted him. I really hit him where it hurt.” Potter’s career stalled afterward, and she suspects that was not a coincidence.

A pitch meeting turned into a rape, Melissa Thompson alleged in a lawsuit she and others filed in June 2018. Thompson said that in September 2011, Weinstein raped her at the Tribeca Grand hotel in New York, where she had a meeting with him in the house restaurant to tell him about a marketing idea. The encounter followed a meeting earlier in the day, which Thompson happened to have recorded, at the nearby Weinstein Co. offices. Her allegations against Weinstein were accompanied by video showing him flirting with her. Thompson told Sky News, “Now I see he’s trying, in any way he can to move me into that zone of comfortable then uncomfortable and confused, and vulnerable, and recognizing that he’s powerful and I’m not, and that I need this deal from him, and he has the power to give it to me.”

92. Cate Blanchett

Seven months after the first accusations against Weinstein became public, Cate Blanchett said in an interview with Variety that he’d acted inappropriately with her, too, although she didn’t give specifics. “I think he really primarily preyed, like most predators, on the vulnerable,” the two-time Oscar-winning actress said. “I mean, I got a bad feeling from him. … He would often say to me, ‘We’re not friends.'” When asked what she thought Weinstein had meant with that comment, Blanchett replied, ‘Well, I wouldn’t do what he was asking me to do.”

91. Liz Kouri

Former The Bold and the Beautiful actress Liz Kouri said her encounter with Weinstein happened when she met him at a party for an off-Broadway show in 1999. She said the film mogul pinned her against a wall, then moved her hand to help him masturbate and put his fingers inside of her. “His voice got low,” she told USA Today in March 2018. “He was very clear. He had helped other actresses get major roles, and he would like to help me. He continued to press up on me and fumbled for his zipper. Then he put his hand up my skirt and pulled my panties over.” Kouri said Weinstein later requested she meet him at his hotel, but she refused.

90. Myleene Klass

In 2010, British TV personality Myleene Klass referred to a married Hollywood mogul who months earlier had asked her, over what was supposed to be a lunch interview, to enter into a sex contract with him. There was speculation after the first wave of Weinstein accusations that he was the man in question. It wasn’t until February 2018 that Klass herself confirmed it on the talk show Lorraine. “What I find more interesting about the Harvey Weinstein situation is … it takes a bigger team to actually make those actions come together,” Klass said. “I didn’t have that lunch with him alone. He had a PA, he had two security guards, he had a team of people around him. They are enablers, without a shadow of a doubt.”

89. Salma Hayek

Actress Salma Hayek alleged that Weinstein had been her “monster” for years in a Dec. 12, 2017, essay she wrote for the New York Times. She said she had told the mogul “no” repeatedly over the years: “No to opening the door to him at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location, where he would show up unexpectedly, including one location where I was doing a movie he wasn’t even involved with,” Hayek wrote. “No to me taking a shower with him. No to letting him watch me take a shower. No to letting him give me a massage. No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage. No to letting him give me oral sex. No to my getting naked with another woman. No, no, no, no, no.” Hayek further said that Weinstein demanded that she and Ashley Judd, who has also accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, shoot a sex scene together in his company’s 2002 movie Frida, which they did.

88. Kaitlin Doubleday

Nashville actress Kaitlin Doubleday explained her experience in Weinstein’s hotel room — and how she found herself in his room — in an essay for the Hollywood Reporter. Doubleday, the sister of actress Portia Doubleday, who had worked with Weinstein, met him at a movie premiere when she was a struggling 25-year-old actress, then became friendly with him. “My story reads just like Ashley Judd’s. A hotel room. Small talk about movies or books. Doing my best to avoid Harvey’s advances, from asking me to wait while he showered to giving him a massage,” she wrote. “There were more requests, each of them increasingly vulgar.”

87. Sandeep Rehal

Sandeep Rehal, who once worked as assistant to Weinstein, said in a New York Times story that she was charged with keeping injections of an erectile dysfunction drug at her desk and dropping off doses when he asked. Another part of her job was stocking a Weinstein apartment with lingerie, flowers, two bathrobes, and a wardrobe change for the producer. She also said Weinstein threatened to have her little sister tossed out of her school if she stopped helping him — a claim that he has denied. “You become more and more aware of everything going on,” Rehal told the newspaper, “then you realize what it is you’re cleaning up, and you don’t ever want to tell anyone that — friends, family, my parents — what kind of job this is.”

86. Amy Israel

In a New York Times piece alleging that accusations against Weinstein had been covered up for years, Amy Israel, a former Miramax executive, said the mogul had harassed her in 1994. It happened, she said, when she arrived at his hotel room to pick him up for a movie screening at a film festival, and he was “nearly naked” and requested a massage.

85. Caitlin Dulany

Actress Caitlin Dulany wrote in The Wrap in November 2017 that in 1996 Weinstein had invited her to dinner to talk about her career. When he came to her apartment to pick her up, she left the room to go to the bathroom and returned to find that Weinstein had removed his clothes. Dulany wrote that she had instructed him to put them back on. On June 1, 2018, she joined two other Weinstein accusers in a lawsuit in which she said he had also forcibly performed oral sex on her the same year when they were at the Cannes Film Festival.

84. Kadian Noble

When the British-born Kadian Noble, then an aspiring actress, met Weinstein at a London event, she said she was wowed to see Oprah Winfrey and Naomi Campbell by his side. She later ran into him in Cannes, France, and accepted an invitation to go to his hotel room and screen a reel of her work to see if she was right for a role, but he didn’t seem interested in the reel when she arrived, Noble said at a Nov. 28, 2017, news conference. “He said, ‘I need to know you really like me,'” she recounted. “‘I have all the information we need. I just need to know you really like me.'” She alleged that Weinstein then groped her and forced her to grope him. At some point, he allegedly called a company producer, who told Noble to be “a good girl” and do what Weinstein asked. The day before going public with her claim, Noble filed a civil lawsuit against Weinstein, claiming that the Weinstein Company violated a sex-trafficking law by “benefiting from” and “knowingly facilitating” trips in which he would harass or assault women after promising them help with their career.

83. Natasha Henstridge

While on Megyn Kelly Today to discuss her allegations against another producer, actress Natasha Henstridge said she also had been a victim of Weinstein. She said that one year at the Sundance Film Festival, the now-disgraced mogul made advances on her during a business meeting in his hotel room. “Suddenly, it became not anything about the job that he was trying to offer me or put me up for anymore, and it became all about flirtation,” she said. “He did some terrible things there as well and came on to me repeatedly. … The story goes much deeper.” When pressed, Henstridge alleged that Weinstein had “pleasured himself” in front of her. Of her decision to speak about both experiences, she explained to Kelly, “I thought, ‘How can I come forward about Harvey, because it’s safer, because so many women have, and not come forward about somebody who’s not been identified yet, who’s probably still doing this today?'”

82. Wende Walsh

Wende Walsh told the Buffalo News that when she was waiting tables at a local bar around 1979, Weinstein came in and begged her for a ride home at closing time. She finally agreed, but she said that once Weinstein got into the car, he “exposed himself.” “He was trying to push my head into his lap. … I was mortified,” she said. “It was 4 a.m. and people were going to their cars.” Walsh said she told him no, but Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him. A few days later, Walsh said, Weinstein met her at home when she returned from a night shift, then allegedly forced his way into her apartment and, again, exposed himself. Her landlord at the time told the newspaper that he heard loud voices and, seeing Walsh was upset, ordered Weinstein off the property.

81. Paz de la Huerta

Boardwalk Empire actress Paz de la Huerta came forward as a Weinstein victim Nov. 2, claiming in an interview with Vanity Fair that he raped her twice in 2010. De la Huerta said she first made his acquaintance when she was 14 and appeared in 1999’s Cider House Rules, which was produced by Miramax. They were in contact in the following years, and when she was about 21 he implied she might be a fit for a role in one of his films. Five years later, in November 2010, when she was 26, she ran into him at the Top of the Standard bar at the Standard, High Line hotel in NYC. He offered her a ride home, then demanded he be allowed inside for a drink, she said. “Things got very uncomfortable very fast,” de la Huerta claimed, detailing how he pushed her on the bed, lifted her skirt, and raped her. “It wasn’t consensual.”

She alleged a second assault took place the following month. Weinstein — who she said had been repeatedly calling her — showed up in her apartment building lobby. She had been drinking and asked him to leave, but he “hushed” her and told her they should speak privately in her apartment. “I was in no state. I was so terrified of him,” she said. “I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He’s like a pig. … He raped me.”

Afterward, he told her that he would put her in a play, but she never heard from him again. “He knew he had done a bad thing,” she said. Three years later, de la Huerta, who has had her fair share of drama through the years, made an eyebrow-raising comment about Weinstein to a New York Daily News reporter while discussing some career trouble she was having. “Some people f*** Harvey Weinstein and they get a Golden Globe,” she said. According to Vanity Fair, de la Huerta has been interviewed by the NYPD about her claims against Weinstein, and her attorney has provided material to the D.A.’s office.

80. Ashley Matthau

Dancer Ashley Matthau was in Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights when Weinstein invited her to his hotel room to discuss her future in film. Though he told her they were going to be talking about potential projects, she said Weinstein shifted the conversation to sex once they reached his room, where he told Matthau he’d launched many high-profile actresses who had slept with him. She turned him down. Weinstein allegedly pushed her onto the bed and fondled her breasts, then stripped, straddled her and masturbated on top of her. “I kept telling him, ‘Stop, I’m engaged,’ but he kept saying: ‘It’s just a little cuddling. It’s not a problem. It’s not like we’re having sex,'” Matthau told the Times. Weinstein offered her a settlement of $100,000, which she took.

79. Hope Exiner d’Amore

Hope Exiner d’Amore worked for Weinstein back when he was a concert promoter in the ‘70s. Weinstein invited her to come to New York to meet with people in the film industry, which she did — only to discover Weinstein had booked them in a hotel that only had one room left, so they’d have to share. Exiner d’Amore told the New York Times that Weinstein then climbed into bed naked. “I told him no,” she said. “I kept pushing him away. He just wouldn’t listen. … He just forced himself on me.” She said he forcibly performed oral sex and intercourse on her. She didn’t tell her boyfriend at the time, but later confided in her neighbors in Buffalo, who told the Times they remember how distraught Exiner d’Amore had been. Weinstein kept asking her out and offering her shopping sprees, but she declined — and was fired a month later.

78. Lacey Dorn

In 2011, while attending a Halloween party, Lacey Dorn ran into Weinstein, whom she had met at the New York Film Festival. She had worked on a couple of documentaries, so Weinstein asked for her email so he could set up a lunch to discuss her career options. While still at the party, he sent her a note at 12:26 a.m. with a subject header that read simply, “Great meeting you,” she told the New York Times. Dorn said she saw him again on her way out of the party and, when she turned away, he grabbed her between the legs. “I was so naive, I didn’t say anything. And he didn’t say anything either,” she said. “I just got out of the party as fast as possible.” She never spoke to him again and said her friends shrugged it off as a rite of passage.

77. Cynthia Burr

The New York Times also featured the account of actress Cynthia Burr, who encountered Weinstein in the late ‘70s. After her manager suggested they meet, citing Weinstein as “a real up and comer,” Burr said Weinstein tried to kiss her in an elevator, then forced her to perform oral sex on him in a hallway. “It was just him and me alone,” she told the Times. “I was fearful I didn’t have the wherewithal to get away.” Burr didn’t tell anyone about the incident for 40 years. “The way he forced me made me feel really bad about myself,” she said. “What are you going to do when you are a girl just trying to make it as an actress? Nobody would have believed me.”

76. Annabella Sciorra

In a follow-up story by the New Yorker, Sopranos actress Annabella Sciorra alleged that Weinstein overpowered her one night at her apartment more than 20 years ago. “He shoved me onto the bed, and he got on top of me,” Sciorra said, adding that she struggled, kicking and yelling until Weinstein locked her arms over her head and raped her. “When he was done, he ejaculated on my leg and on my nightgown.” Weinstein then attempted to perform oral sex on Sciorra, until she started violently shaking. “I think, in a way, that’s what made him leave, because it looked like I was having a seizure or something,” she said, later adding that she still sleeps with a baseball bat nearby for protection.

75. Daryl Hannah

Also in the New Yorker, Daryl Hannah — of Splash, Steel Magnolias, and Kill Bill fame — spoke of how she, too, was the recipient of unwanted advances from Weinstein. At one point, she alleged, Weinstein banged on her hotel room door so violently, she escaped out a window and slept in a friend’s adjacent room. Years later, she claimed, Weinstein walked into her hotel room unannounced. “He had a key,” Hannah recalled. “He came through the living room and into the bedroom. He just burst in like a raging bull. And I know with every fiber of my being that if my male makeup artist [Steve Daviault] was not in that room, things would not have gone well. It was scary.” After deflecting his advances, Hannah said, she was left out of travel and promotional plans for Kill Bill.

74. Natassia Malthe

Like many others, Norwegian actress Natassia Malthe said she was also subject to Weinstein’s unwanted aggressive advances, but, unfortunately, she was unable to escape. As Malthe — who is represented by Gloria Allred — shared in a news conference, she was awakened in the middle of the night while staying at a London hotel in 2008. “When I opened the door, he barged into the room,” she said. Although she made it clear she wasn’t interested, Weinstein allegedly assaulted her. “I played dead” during the assault, she said. “Afterwards, I laid there in complete disgust.”

73. Connie Nielsen

“I worked on the Harvey Weinstein-produced The Great Raid, where I warned a young co-star not to take Harvey up on his invitations to drinks unless the whole group was there,” Connie Nielsen wrote in a piece for Variety. “I had no issues on the [2005] film, nor when I met Harvey at social events around the world.” However, that changed, Nielsen claimed, when Weinstein “put his hand on my thigh at dinner during the opening night of Great Raid, at which both my boyfriend and my brother were present.” Nielsen then “grabbed his hand and squeezed it violently to hurt him, and proceeded to hold it in place on his own thigh,” she said, adding that she avoided him for the rest of the night.

72. Dominique Huett

Actress Dominique Huett met Weinstein in November 2010 at the Peninsula Hotel bar in Los Angeles, where he offered to help her with her acting career — and, she says, asked to see her breasts, because her career would go better if she didn’t have implants. While in his hotel room, Weinstein changed into a bathrobe and demanded a massage. He then asked her if he could perform oral sex on her, and wouldn’t take “no” for an answer, she alleged in a lawsuit filed in October 2017. According to court documents, “Weinstein insisted and the Plaintiff froze as Weinstein removed her clothing and performed oral sex on her … for several minutes. After performing oral sex on the Plaintiff, Weinstein masturbated in front of the Plaintiff until he reached orgasm.” Huett is suing the Weinstein Company for their alleged awareness of Weinstein’s years of misconduct and behavior toward women.

71. Mimi Haleyi

Weinstein Company production assistant Mimi Haleyi met Weinstein at the European premiere of The Aviator in 2004, then again in Cannes, where she mentioned to the mogul she was interested in working on some productions in New York. At a news conference, Haleyi alleged that Weinstein had invited her to his hotel room to talk, but then asked her for a massage, which she declined. Later in New York, he pressured her to go to Paris with him, and when she again declined his advances, Weinstein reportedly forced his way into her apartment, pleading with her to go.

She again declined, so when he returned from Paris, he invited her to meet with him at his home in Soho. They watched TV, but, she said, soon Weinstein started making sexual advances. “Then I said, ‘I am on my period. There is no way this is going to happen.’ He wouldn’t take no for an answer and took me into a bedroom … that looked like a kid’s bedroom with drawings on the wall,” Haleyi said alongside her attorney, Gloria Allred. “He was extremely persistent and physically overpowering. He then orally forced himself on me, while I was on my period. He even pulled my tampon out. I was mortified. I was in disbelief and disgusted. I would not have wanted anyone to do that to me, even if that person had been a romantic partner.” Weinstein then reportedly asked her, “Don’t you feel like we’re so much closer now?”

70. Brit Marling

Actress Brit Marling gave a chilling account of a meeting gone awry with Weinstein. Writing for the Atlantic, Marling said she went to the meeting with anticipation, in the belief that it might help her career — until it was moved from a hotel bar to Weinstein’s upstairs suite. “I, too, felt my guard go up but was calmed by the presence of another woman my age beside me,” Marling wrote. “I, too, felt terror in the pit of my stomach when that young woman left the room and I was suddenly alone with him. I, too, was asked if I wanted a massage, champagne, strawberries. I, too, sat in that chair paralyzed by mounting fear when he suggested we shower together. What could I do? How not to offend this man, this gatekeeper, who could anoint or destroy me?” Marling wrote that she was able to escape physically unscathed.

69. Juliana De Paula

Former Brazilian model Juliana De Paula, in a story reminiscent of those of other women, alleged that Weinstein tried to sexually assault her in an apartment. De Paula claimed that she attempted to leave when Weinstein began to make advances on her, but that the naked mogul chased her through the apartment. De Paula said she attempted to use a broken glass to get him to back down, but it didn’t have the intended effect. As she told the L.A. Times, “He looked at me and he started to laugh. I was shocked. I was completely in disbelief.”

68. Sean Young

Blade Runner star Sean Young alleged that Weinstein exposed himself to her in the early 1990s, when she was working on Love Crimes, a movie produced by his company, according to an interview she gave the Dudley and Bob with Matt Show. “I personally experienced him pulling his you-know-what out of his pants to shock me,” she said on the podcast. “My basic response was, ‘You know, Harvey, I really don’t think you should be pulling that thing out, it’s not very pretty.'” Young made it a point to not work with Weinstein again, she said.

67. Morgan Shanahan

In the early 2000s, Morgan Shanahan was an intern at Miramax in New York, and as she wrote for Buzzfeed, she has come to realize that her interactions with Weinstein were part of “rape culture.” Though she recounts the interactions as limited to the 15 seconds it took him to walk from his car to the office lobby (or walk back out again), she does recall that Weinstein used the opportunity to comment on her appearance. “Almost every time Weinstein walked past me, he’d comment on my body or clothing,” Shanahan writes. “A couple of times, he asked if I needed a ride home. (I did not.)” Later, Shanahan recounts, she’d routinely eviscerate street harassers for saying the same things to her, but that she’d given Weinstein a pass because of who he was. She added, “I still feel like I could get in trouble for saying, ‘Yeah, Harvey Weinstein used to talk about my ass and cheekily offer me rides while I smoked outside.’ I’m still afraid of being labeled ‘that girl.’

66. Heather Kerr

Actress Heather Kerr, who logged screen time on Facts of Life and Mama’s Family, said she, too, was subject to Weinstein’s alleged advances during a private business meeting. Kerr, who is represented by attorney Gloria Allred, said in a news conference that Weinstein asked her if she was “good,” to which the actress started explaining her training. “He said, ‘No. I need to know if you’re good.’ He said if he was going to introduce me around town, he needed to know if I was ‘good.’ He kept repeating that word,” Kerr said. Weinstein then allegedly unzipped his hands, pulled out his penis, and forced her hand onto it, holding it there. “He said this is how things work in Hollywood and all actresses who’d made it, did it this way,” Kerr claimed. She left Hollywood soon after.

65. Unnamed Italian model

Following numerous other accounts, an anonymous actress and model reportedly met with the LAPD to discuss an alleged sexual assault that took place at a hotel in 2013. Details of the allegations are unknown.

64. Lupita Nyong’o

“I have felt sick in the pit of my stomach,” Lupita Nyong’o wrote in an essay for The New York Times citing two occasions she was harassed by Weinstein. During the first, she was still a student at the Yale School of Drama, and he invited her to a screening at his home, where he asked for a massage. At a later meeting, she had expected to be at a group dinner, but she arrived to find that the meeting involved only herself and the producer. Shortly after arriving, he allegedly pressured her to go to his room to advance her career, saying that other actresses had done so. She refused, and subsequently refused to work with Weinstein again.

63. Katya Mtsitouridze

The list of women who say Weinstein cornered them at festivals includes Russian TV host Katya Mtsitouridze, who encountered him at the 2004 Venice Film Festival. She told the Hollywood Reporter that she had turned down invitations to meet Weinstein in his hotel room before. She said she agreed to a public meeting with him in Venice, but that he moved it to his hotel room at the last moment. When she arrived, he was wearing a bathrobe and said the masseuse was late, but that they could “have fun without her.” He added, “You will love it. I’m a guru in this matter. You never met a man like me.” Mtsitouridze said she froze. The table was set for two, and when the waiter came into the room, she ran. When she saw Weinstein on a red carpet years later, she said he told her, “‘Don’t even think about saying anything. Forget all about it. Be a smart girl.’”

62. Marisa Coughlan

Actress Marisa Coughlan had just finished shooting Teaching Mrs. Tingle when she was invited to take a meeting with Weinstein about the future of her career. The meeting took place at one of Weinstein’s favorite haunts in Los Angeles. the Peninsula Hotel, where the producer started talking business, then suggested they move the meeting to his bedroom. “He told me that he has a lot of ‘special friends’ and they give each other massages. It was a full-court press,” Coughlan alleged in the Hollywood Reporter. “He wanted me to be one of his ‘special friends’ and go into the bedroom. I told him that I had a serious boyfriend and reminded him that he was married and that we should keep this professional. I was so blindsided. Not one ounce of me anticipated it. It was the weirdest meeting I’ve ever had in my life.” Weinstein reportedly propositioned Coughlan at two later meetings, but she repeatedly turned him down.

61. Giovanna Rei

Italian actress Giovanna Rei agreed to have dinner with Weinstein about a role in a movie back in 1998. Rei, during an appearance on Italian show La vita in diretta, said she eventually found herself alone with the producer, at which point he “presented himself to me completely naked, with a massage cream,” saying that she should not worry, he did not want to have sex, and should simply caress him and let him relax. When Rei rejected him, she says Weinstein started to overpower her and pulled her toward the bedroom. She said she yelled and threatened him until he backed down, at which point she was able to get away.

60. Vu Thu Phuong

In 2008, Vietnamese model and actress Vu Thu Phuong was under consideration for a role in Shanghai, a historical drama starring John Cusack. When she was essentially cut from the film, Phuong agreed to meet with Weinstein at a hotel to discuss future roles. “Everything suddenly turned dark when I saw Mr. Harvey Weinstein standing before me with only a towel around his waist, smiling,” she wrote on Facebook. It got worse, she said, when Weinstein offered to teach her how to do sex scenes. “I can teach you, don’t worry. Many stars have also been through this,” Phuong recalled Weinstein telling her. “Just treat this as necessary experiences so that you’ll have a stronger foundation in the future.” As a result, Phuong said, she quit Hollywood.

59. Lena Headey

Lena Headey, of Game of Thrones, said on Twitter that she’d had uncomfortable encounters with Weinstein. Years after making a suggestive comment to her during the Venice Film Festival one year, Weinstein invited her to meet him in L.A., where he insisted that he had a script for her up in his room. Headey said that in the elevator ride up to his floor, she made it clear that she wasn’t interested in anything but work — which she said made him furious. After his key card didn’t work, she said, Weinstein became enraged and marched Headey through the hotel lobby “by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm,” paid for her car at the valet, and whispered in her ear, “Don’t tell anyone about this. Not your manager, not your agent.”

58. Larissa Gomes

Canadian actress Larissa Gomes, who has appeared in Supernatural and Saw VI, told the Los Angeles Times about meeting Weinstein on the set of her movie Get Over It, which he produced. He asked for her thoughts on the film, then invited her to breakfast at his hotel to talk more. Afterward, Gomes said he invited her to another meeting in his hotel room in early evening, where he showed her some scripts, then disappeared into his bedroom and requested she come in, too. He allegedly then asked her to lie down with him and remove her shirt so he could see her breasts. When she refused and got up, she said he began massaging her neck and shoulders over her objections. “He would not stop,” she told the Times. “He just kept pushing his hands close to my chest forcefully until I finally was able to get up and away from him.” She said Weinstein tried to kiss her as she left, and she never heard from him again.

57. Lauren Holly

Actress Lauren Holly shared her Weinstein story with The Social, a Canadian talk show. She said that in the late ’90s, when she was in her 30s, she was invited to meet with Weinstein at a hotel to talk about future ventures. During the meeting, she said, Weinstein excused himself, returned in a robe, and continued talking business after dropping the robe, using the toilet, and showering in front of her. When she turned down his invitation for a massage, Holly said, he threatened her, saying she needed to “keep him as [her] ally” and that it would be a “bad decision” if she left the room — so Holly “pushed him and ran.” When she told others, she was advised to “keep [her] mouth shut.”

56. Amber Anderson

In an Instagram post, British actress Amber Anderson alleged that Weinstein invited her to a meeting in his hotel room in 2003 when she was just 20, specifically telling her she couldn’t bring anyone with her. “Once we were alone the mood immediately changed,” she wrote. “He behaved inappropriately and propositioned a ‘personal’ relationship to further my career whilst bragging about other actresses he had ‘helped’ in a similar way.” Weinstein allegedly told her not to tell anyone, so as not to reduce her career opportunities, then attempted to put her hand in his lap. She managed to escape.

55. Samantha Panagrosso

Weinstein allegedly made unwanted advances to Samantha Panagrosso, a model, at the 2003 Cannes Film Festival. As Panagrosso told Variety and the L.A. Times, Weinstein began touching her legs under the water at a hotel pool. When she refused him, he made it clear she’d made a career mistake. Pointing to another model, Panagrosso says that Weinstein told her, “Look at her, I’m going to have her come to my room for a screen test.” Still, Panagrosso continued to refuse his advances. When she told her friends of the incident, they reportedly told her, “Sam, don’t be so naïve, you know Harvey can make you a star.”

54. Paula Wachowiak

Paula Wachowiak worked as a production assistant on Weinstein’s first film in the early 1980s, and as she told the Buffalo News, he exposed himself to her while she was trying to do her job. When she went to his hotel room to deliver checks so that he could sign them, Weinstein allegedly answered the door in nothing but a towel, which he let drop. He asked for a massage, to which she replied, “That’s not in my job description,” prompting Weinstein to remind her what “an opportunity” her job was. Later, on the set, she said, Weinstein asked her, “So, was seeing me naked the highlight of your internship?” Her response? “Actually, Harvey, you disgust me.”

53. Chelsea Skidmore

Comedian Chelsea Skidmore told the Washington Post that she’d had four run-ins with Weinstein in which he asked her for a massage, masturbated in front of her, exposed himself, and tried to coerce her into sex with other women — one of whom tried to convince Skidmore to participate by saying, “Oh, but he’s helped out so many girls.” Of Weinstein, Skidmore said, “He had just a very forceful way of going about things. He forces himself on you, talks you into it and doesn’t leave you with an option.”

52. “Sarah Smith”

“Sarah Smith” (a pseudonym used by the Daily Mail in reporting the account of a former Miramax employee) told the Daily Mail that Weinstein raped her in the company’s London offices in 1992. She said she was alone when Weinstein went to the basement and called her downstairs, where she found him naked. “He just ripped my clothes away and pushed me, threw me down. Then … I kept shouting, ‘No! Stop!’ and tried to push him off. But he forced himself on me,” she said. When he finished, he told her, “Get out!” She didn’t tell her husband about it until news of Weinstein’s misdeeds blanketed the press, saying, “I just felt mortified and ashamed — and that no one would believe me.” Her story, along with Lysette Anthony’s, has prompted an investigation by Scotland Yard.

51. Sarah Polley

Actress, writer, and director Sarah Polley was just 19 when she was summoned to meet with Weinstein while working on the Miramax film Guinevere. As she recalled in an op-ed for the New York Times, Polley’s publicist refused to leave her side during the meeting, but it didn’t help. “He told me, in front of the publicist and a co-worker beside him, that a famous star, a few years my senior, had once sat across from him in the chair I was in now. Because of his ‘very close relationship’ with this actress, she had gone on to play leading roles and win awards. If he and I had that kind of ‘close relationship,’ I could have a similar career. ‘That’s how it works,’ I remember him telling me. The implication wasn’t subtle.” Polley rebuffed his advances and escaped unscathed.

50. Natalie Mendoza

Australian actress Natalie Mendoza shared in a Facebook post that she encountered Weinstein in 2002 while under a three-picture deal with Miramax — and rebuffed his advances. “I might have told Mr W mid-script ‘meeting’ after he sent his assistant out that I’d punch him if he didn’t take his hands off me,” she wrote. “Shook all the way home but high-fived myself for knowing my self worth in my early 20s. I knew my first film would be my last after that, and I was more than OK about it.”

49. Ivana Lowell

Ivana Lowell, who eventually dated Harvey’s brother, Bob, and worked alongside the producers at the Weinstein Co., recounted her experience with Harvey in a 2010 book, Why Not Say What Happened? In a piece for the Daily Mail, she alleged that, in 1989, when she was just starting out, Harvey gave her a job and, on her first day, asked if she liked to give oral sex. She said he showed up at her apartment to request a massage in her bed the next night, but she declined. He later made the same request to her and a friend, she said. When her book was released, Lowell said that Harvey “went ballistic” and threatened a lawsuit.

48. Eva Green

The mother of the Bond girl and Penny Dreadful star Eva Green, the French actress Marlene Jobert, told Europe 1 radio that Green was sexually harassed by Weinstein for two years. Jobert saidthat Weinstein used the promise of work to lure Green into his trap: “He’d given her a script with a beautiful key role it. And as his office was also in his hotel suite, they’d go up and then. … He promised her, like the others, that he’d favorize their careers in exchange for sexual favors.” Green later issued a statement, saying, “I met him for a business meeting in Paris at which he behaved inappropriately and I had to push him off. I got away without it going further, but the experience left me shocked and disgusted.”

47. Alice Evans

Actress Alice Evans detailed how turning down Weinstein’s advances hurt her career and also that of her then-boyfriend and now husband, actor Ioan Gruffudd, in an essay for the Telegraph. The Vampire Diaries star wrote that Weinstein asked her to accompany him to a hotel bathroom while in Cannes in 2002. “Just go. I’m right behind you. I want to touch your tits. Kiss you a little,” he allegedly said. Evans declined. Weinstein told her, “Let’s hope it all works out for your boyfriend.” The next day, Gruffudd lost out on a role he’d auditioned for in a Weinstein film, and neither actor was considered for a Weinstein project again.

46. Lina Esco

Actress and director Lina Esco — who helmed the film Free the Nipple, and has had roles in Flaked and Kingdom — told the Washington Post about Weinstein’s proposition to her. Esco says Weinstein told her, “I think we should see a movie in the theater, like back in the day, and we should kiss.” She went on to explain, “He tried to insinuate that everything would be easier for me if I went along.”

45. Lysette Anthony

In a story for the Sunday Times written by her close friend Charlotte Metcalf, British actress Lysette Anthony alleged that Weinstein raped her 15 years ago and terrorized her for years afterward. After Anthony met Weinstein in the early ’80s, Anthony said, she and Weinstein were friendly, until he tried to attack her one day in his rented home. After she escaped, he stalked her at her home. At one point, Anthony relented and let him in. “He pushed me inside and rammed me up against the coat rack in my tiny hall and started fumbling at my gown. He was trying to kiss me and shove inside me. It was disgusting,” she wrote, adding that Weinstein continued to harass and proposition her until 2002.

44. Paula Williams

In 1990, Williams was living in Hollywood in hopes of making a career in acting, when she met Weinstein at an Oscar party. In an interview with 20/20, she said he then invited her to a dinner party at his home where there would be people she should meet, and even sent a car to pick her up. But when Williams arrived, she said, “I walk in, and it’s just Harvey. And he immediately starts massaging my neck.” Williams alleged that after she tried regrouping by smoking a cigarette outside, Weinstein popped a bottle of champagne. “I don’t even think I had a sip and he exposed himself,” she said. Williams quickly left, even snaking through nearby backyards to escape.

43. Melissa Sagemiller

Actress Melissa Sagemiller also spoke up, telling HuffPost about numerous attempts Weinstein made to corner her. While she was starring in the 2000 film Get Over It, Sagemiller recounted, Weinstein tried to coax her into his hotel room after a lunch meeting; demanded that she meet him in his room to go over the script and attempted his massage routine; and ordered that she be delivered to his private plane after shooting wrapped. When she rebuffed his advances, Sagemiller said, Weinstein told her, “Well, Renée did it, and Charlize did it, and this other actress did it. Don’t you want your career to be more than just this little teen film?” (Zellweger and Theron have yet to comment.)

42. Erika Rosenbaum

Canadian actress Erika Rosenbaum talked with CBC show The Current about her Weinstein encounters, which spanned three meetings, during which he allegedly asked her for a massage after she turned him down for sex, tried to get intimate with her at his office, and later, assaulted her during the Toronto International Film Festival. “He grabs me by — he holds me by the back of the neck and faces me to the mirror, and very quietly tells me that he just wants to look at me,” she recalled. “And he starts to masturbate standing behind me. And I stood there and I did nothing. I think I was just too shocked to move or say anything. … He really took something from me.”

41. Lisa Rose

According to the BBC, Lisa Rose worked in Miramax’s London office in the late 1980s, when one day she was assigned to work with Harvey at the Savoy Hotel. “He asked me for a back rub, to give him a massage,” Rose told the news organization. “But I had been forewarned — and I said no. Because of the warning, I could really focus on getting out of the situation. He huffed and puffed and said, ‘Well other people do it.’ I moved into a suite room immediately — I could see where the door was from there.” Rose said she was “really frightened.” She added, “He didn’t touch me. He said nasty things but he didn’t touch me.” She said she told her friends, and some responded that it was, “just something that happens.”

40. Mia Kirshner

Canadian actress Mia Kirshner — whose credits include The L Word and The Black Dahlia — took a different tack in her accusations against Weinstein. In an op-ed for the Globe and Mail, she wrote about her “ordeal” in a hotel room with the producer. “He attempted to treat me like chattel that could be purchased with the promise of work in exchange for being his disposable orifice,” she wrote.

39. Minka Kelly

Former Parenthood star Minka Kelly shared her own Weinstein encounter, which she said happened after she met the producer at an industry party. Although he attempted to set up the meeting in a hotel room, Kelly refused, so they met at a hotel restaurant instead. After excusing his assistant, Kelly wrote, “he said, ‘I know you were feeling what I was feeling when we met the other night,’ and then regaled me with offers of a lavish life filled with trips around the world on private planes etc. IF I would be his girlfriend. Or, ‘We could just keep this professional.’” When Kelly declined his offer, Weinstein told her, “Fine. I trust you won’t tell anyone about this.”

38. Trish Goff

As the fashion industry began to speak up about Weinstein, model Trish Goff told the New York Times about a 2003 lunch with Weinstein that quickly went awry. “Then he started asking me if I had a boyfriend, and if we had an open relationship. I said I wasn’t interested in an open relationship, but he was relentless, and I kept trying to shut that down and move on,” she said. “Then he started putting his hands on my legs, and I said, ‘Can you stop doing that?’ When we finally stood up to go, he really started groping me, grabbing my breasts, grabbing my face and trying to kiss me. I kept saying, ‘Please stop, please stop, but he didn’t until I managed to get back into the public space. The horrible thing is, as a model, it wasn’t that unusual to be in a weird situation where a photographer or someone feels they have a right to your body.”

37. Angie Everhart

Model and actress Angie Everhart detailed a “disgusting” experience that she said took place at the Venice Film Festival. Everhart called in to the Frosty, Heidi, and Frank morning radio show on Los Angeles station KLOS to say that she had been sleeping on a boat and awoke to Weinstein standing over her. “All of a sudden, he takes his pants down and starts doing his stuff. And he’s blocking the door, I can’t get out. … I don’t know how to say this on the radio, but [he] finishes on the carpet on the floor,” Everhart said. “It’s just disgusting. And then he says, ‘You know, you’re a really nice girl, you shouldn’t tell anybody about this.’”

36. Dawn Dunning

In 2003, Dawn Dunning, another woman named in the New York Times, was an actress working as a waitress in a nightclub, when she struck up a friendly, mentor-mentee relationship with Weinstein. He gave her and her boyfriend tickets to a Broadway show and met with her for meals to talk about her movies. When Weinstein’s assistant arranged for Dunning to meet him at his hotel for another meal, she accepted. She was told to go straight to his room, because he was running late. He welcomed her in, wearing his bathrobe, and offered her contracts for his next three movies — right then and there — if she would have three-way sex with him. Dunning laughed because she thought it was a joke, to which Weinstein responded, “You’ll never make it in this business. This is how the business works.”

35. Sophie Dix

Sophie Dix, a British actress, said she was just 22 when Weinstein extended an invitation for her to meet him at the Savoy Hotel to watch footage of a film she was in. “As soon as I was in there, I realized it was a terrible mistake,” Dix told The Guardian. “I got to the hotel room, I remember talk of a massage and I thought that was pretty gross. I think he showed me his big back and I found that pretty horrid. Then before I knew it, he started trying to pull my clothes off and pin me down and I just kept saying, ‘No, no, no.’ But he was really forceful. I remember him pulling at my trousers and stuff and looming over me and I just sort of — I am a big, strong girl and I bolted . . . ran for the bathroom and locked the door.” When Dix eventually opened the door, Weinstein was “just there facing the door, masturbating, so I quickly closed the door again and locked it. Then when I heard room service come to the door, I just ran.”

34. Juls Bindi

In an interview with 20/20, Bindi alleged that Weinstein hired her to give him a massage and, during their second session, took off his robe and masturbated in front her. “I’m like, ‘Please, this is not appropriate, I do not feel comfortable. No. Do not do this in front of me. This is not OK. This is not professional behavior,’” Bindi said. “He continued to do it, and I tried to get by him. He grabbed me, started groping on my chest, and he kept going, and I pushed him away.” Bindi said that, as she hurriedly collected her things, Weinstein offered her a publishing deal that never amounted to anything, even though she said yes. “He just faded away,” Bindi said. “He invited me to some of his movie premieres, which I took friends to. I went… because I wanted to meet people to get them as clients. I’m ashamed, but, what do you do?”

33. Tara Subkoff

Actress, director, and designer Tara Subkoff said she had been harassed and subsequently blackballed by Weinstein in the 1990s. While at a premiere party, Subkoff told Variety, “[Harvey] motioned for me to come over to him, and then grabbed me to sit me on his lap. I was so surprised and shocked, I couldn’t stop laughing because it was so awkward. But then I could feel that he had an erection.” When Subkoff declined to follow Weinstein outside at his behest, he “implied that if I did not comply with doing what he asked me to do, that I would not get the role that I had already been informally offered.” Subkoff’s career was effectively derailed when she was suddenly labeled “too difficult to work with.”

32. Claire Forlani

Actress Claire Forlani was initially contacted for comment in the New Yorker piece, but she declined — until she saw the outpouring of stories and support for the women that shared them. Forlani took to Twitter to share her own story of how she escaped Weinstein five times. “I had two Peninsula Hotel meetings in the evening with Harvey and all I remember was I ducked, dived, and ultimately got out of there without getting slobbered over, well just a bit,” she wrote, adding, “Yes, massage was suggested.” Forlani went on to say that she had three dinners with the mogul, during which “I remember him telling me all the actresses who had slept with him and what he had done for them.”

31. Florence Darel

Weinstein allegedly made repeated attempts to have a sexual relationship with French actress Florence Darel in the 1990s, and once told her that he wanted to have sex with her in a hotel room in Paris when his wife at the time, Eve Chilton, was in the next room. Weinstein had summoned Darel to a meeting in his room. They had recently met at the premiere of a movie in which she starred, and he had bought. Although she was skeptical of the reason that she had been called to the hotel, her agent insisted that she go, Darel recounted in Le Parisien. “[Weinstein] started to tell me that he found me very attractive and wanted to have relations with me,” Darel told the newspaper. “I told him I was very in love with my companion. He replied that didn’t bother him at all and offered to have me be his mistress a few days a year. That way we could continue to work together. Basically, it was ‘If you want to continue in America, you have to go through me.’” Nevertheless, Darel rushed out, and Weinstein later acted as if nothing had happened, she told People. “What happened to me may not be illegal, but it was inappropriate. Very inappropriate,” she added.

30. Kate Beckinsale

When she was just a 17-year-old aspiring actress, Kate Beckinsale had a meeting with Weinstein at a luxury hotel. “I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common. When I arrived, reception told me to go to his room,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “He opened the door in his bathrobe. I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older, unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him. After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left, uneasy but unscathed.” She added, “A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting. I realized he couldn’t remember if he had assaulted me or not.”

29. Léa Seydoux

“He invited me to come to his hotel room for a drink,” Léa Seydoux, a French actress and Bond girl, wrote in an essay for the Guardian. Seydoux had met Weinstein at a fashion show, and he was considering her for a role, he reportedly told her. She was suspicious. “We went up together. It was hard to say no because he’s so powerful,” she recalled. “All the girls are scared of him. Soon, his assistant left and it was just the two of us. That’s the moment where he started losing control.” As Seydoux explained it, “We were talking on the sofa when he suddenly jumped on me and tried to kiss me. I had to defend myself. He’s big and fat, so I had to be forceful to resist him. I left his room, thoroughly disgusted. I wasn’t afraid of him, though. Because I knew what kind of man he was all along.” Over the years, Seydoux wrote that she saw Weinstein hit on another young actress and exhibit similar behavior.

28. Sarah Ann Masse

Actress, comedian, and writer Sarah Ann Masse was working as a nanny in New York in 2008, when she was asked to interview with Weinstein for a potential job caring for his three children (with ex-wife Eve Chilton), she told Variety. Masse met with Weinstein assistants for pre-interviews, then finally went to meet him at his Connecticut home, where, she said, he answered the door in his undershirt and underwear. When the bizarre interview was over, Masse said Weinstein “gave me this really tight, close hug that lasted for quite a long period of time. … Then he told me he loved me. I left right after that.” She didn’t get the job.

27. Cara Delevingne

Model and actress Cara Delevingne added her name to the ever-growing list of Weinstein accusers. Among the details was Weinstein’s insistence that she’d never get roles playing straight characters if she decided to appear in public with women, Delevingne said. She also described what happened when she was summoned to his room, after they met with a director at Weinstein’s hotel. “When I arrived, I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe,” she wrote on Instagram. “He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction.” After trying to distract him by singing, she said she had to leave, then, “He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips.” She added that she was hesitant to speak out because of how it would affect his family.

26. Mira Sorvino

The 50-year-old actress Mira Sorvino — daughter of actor Paul Sorvino — won an Oscar with the help of Weinstein, whose company Miramax produced 1995’s Mighty Aphrodite. That same year, Sorvino said, they were at the Toronto International Film Festival, and she, like many others, found herself in a hotel room with the executive. “He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around,” she recalled to the New Yorker. She ended up telling Weinstein, who was then married to his former assistant Eve Chilton, that it was against her religion to date married men. While that worked at the time, a few weeks later, Weinstein called her to say he was coming to her apartment and hung up. “I freaked out,” she recalled, and she phoned a male friend to come over and pose as her boyfriend. Sorvino later complained to a female employee at Miramax about Weinstein’s harassment, and she felt that her speaking out had hurt her career. “There may have been other factors, but I definitely felt iced out, and that my rejection of Harvey had something to do with it,” she said.

25. Tomi-Ann Roberts

As a college student aspiring to act in 1984, Tomi-Ann Roberts worked a waitress job, and Weinstein was a customer. He encouraged her to audition for him, gave her scripts, and asked her to meet with him at his hotel to talk about a movie, she recounted in the second New York Times story. She did, and he was naked in the bathtub when she arrived. He told her that if she was OK “getting naked in front of him,” she would give a better audition. Roberts passed on the purported opportunity.

24. Gwyneth Paltrow

When the New York Times published its initial report on Weinstein’s alleged history of sexual harassment on Oct. 5, 2017, Ashley Judd was the only big-name Hollywood actress who would go on the record about being an alleged victim of the movie mogul. However, five days later, the newspaper followed up with a second, more damning article, in which Gwyneth Paltrow claimed to be a victim too. She said that at 22, when she was just starting out and Weinstein hired her for the lead in Emma, an adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, he called her to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for a work meeting, which led to his placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages. “I was a kid … I was petrified,” said Paltrow, who came from a well-known acting family. She escaped and told her boyfriend at the time, Brad Pitt, who had words with Weinstein. Paltrow said that Weinstein then screamed at her, warning her not to tell anyone else about his come-on, leaving her fearful that she’d be fired from Emma. (She said that she also told a few friends, family members, and her agent.) Paltrow continued to work professionally with Weinstein, who helped her develop her career and win an Oscar for Shakespeare in Love (1998), which was produced by his company, Miramax.

23. Katherine Kendall

Weinstein invited Katherine Kendall to a 1993 screening, then said he needed to stop by his house to get something, she told the New York Times. After he went to the bathroom, he came out in a robe and requested a massage from her. “Everybody does it,” he said. She did not, but Weinstein wouldn’t give up. “He literally chased me,” she said. “He wouldn’t let me pass him to get to the door.” Weinstein pleaded, could she at least show him her breasts? Not surprisingly, she said no.

22. Angelina Jolie

The second New York Times piece was a one-two punch. Not only did megastar Gwyneth Paltrow go on the record; so did 42-year-old Angelina Jolie, another A-lister, Academy Award winner, Pitt ex, and daughter of actor Jon Voight. She claimed that in the late ’90s, around the release of Playing by Heart, Weinstein made unwanted advances on her in a hotel room. “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” she told the paper. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

21. Ambra Battilana Gutierrez

In the New Yorker story about Weinstein’s alleged history of sexual misconduct, they didn’t just have Ambra Battilana Gutierrez’s story — they had the audiotapes to prove it. After Weinstein allegedly groped her, Gutierrez went to the NYPD, who outfitted her with a wire and asked her to reconnect with Weinstein in hopes of getting him on tape to help support their case against him. Among other things, the audio features Weinstein pressuring Gutierrez to come into his room, admitting to groping her, and demeaning the model as she continues to turn down his advances.

20. Heather Graham

After the New York Times and New Yorker pieces, actress Heather Graham felt ready to share her experience in Variety. Graham claimed that in the early 2000s — after she had already appeared in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Boogie Nights — she had an uncomfortable meeting with the movie maker. He showed her a stack of scripts, she told the mag, and said that he wanted her to be in one of his movies. Then “he mentioned that he had an agreement with his wife. He could sleep with whomever he wanted when he was out of town. … I walked out of the meeting feeling uneasy. There was no explicit mention that to star in one of those films I had to sleep with him, but the subtext was there.” Graham, who never ended up working with Weinstein, gave kudos to Judd for “heroically” being the first to go on the record. However, she now regrets not speaking out earlier, saying, “If I had spoken up a decade ago, would I have saved countless women from the same experience I had or worse?”

19. Judith Godrèche

Weinstein also tried to get French actress Judith Godrèche to give him a massage. He asked her to breakfast at the 1996 Cannes Film Festival after he bought her movie Ridicule. A female executive from Miramax came along too, but after the other woman left, Godrèche told the New York Times, Weinstein invited Godrèche up to his room to talk about the film’s marketing. Once they were there, the mogul asked her to give him a massage; it was a regular thing for Americans, he reportedly told her. “The next thing I know, he’s pressing against me and pulling off my sweater,” Godrèche said. She managed to leave and was told by the woman who had breakfasted with them not to say anything about the incident.

18. Louisette Geiss

In 2008, actress and screenwriter Louisette Geiss went to the Sundance Film Festival to pitch a movie and landed a meeting with Weinstein that initially seemed promising — until it took an unfortunate f turn. After he excused himself to go to the bathroom, “he returned in a robe with the front open, buck-naked,” Geiss said at a news conference. He told her to continue pitching as he got into his hot tub, and then, “when I finished my pitch, he asked me to watch him masturbate. I told him I was leaving. He quickly got out of the hot tub. As I went to get my purse to leave, he grabbed my forearm and pulled me to his bathroom and pleaded with me to watch him masturbate. My heart was racing and I was very scared.” Geiss is being represented by attorney Gloria Allred.

17. Lucia Evans

Lucia Evans met the famed producer when she was an aspiring actress in 2004, and shortly after, she agreed to meet him at the Miramax offices to do a reading. It was there that she claimed he assaulted her. “He forced me to perform oral sex on him,” she alleged in a detailed interview with the New Yorker . “I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him. … He’s a big guy. He overpowered me.” Afterward, she claimed, he acted like nothing had happened. “Everything was designed to make me feel comfortable before it happened. And then the shame in what happened was also designed to keep me quiet,” she said.

16. Emma de Caunes

French actress Emma de Caunes, who was already established and in her early 30s, met Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival, but the harassment occurred a few months later, when she met him for lunch, according to the account she gave the New Yorker. Weinstein talked about an upcoming movie he was producing, with a prestige director, a strong female role, and a French filming location, but the project had a name he couldn’t remember. Did she want to go with him to his room, where he could get the book it was based on to give to her? She said no at first, but she finally gave in to his pleading. They went to the room, where she answered a phone call, and he went into the bathroom … with the door open and the water running. “I was, like, What the f***, is he taking a shower?” she said. Weinstein emerged naked with an erection, then ordered her to lie on the bed, noting that many other women had done so. “I was very petrified,” de Caunes said. “But I didn’t want to show him that I was petrified, because I could feel that the more I was freaking out, the more he was excited. It was like a hunter with a wild animal. The fear turns him on,” she recounted. She remembered that as she went to leave in disgust, Weinstein said, “We haven’t done anything! It’s like being in a Walt Disney movie!” De Caunes’s response: “I looked at him and I said — it took all my courage — but I said, ‘I’ve always hated Walt Disney movies.’ And then I left. I slammed the door.” Still, Weinstein allegedly spent the next few hours calling de Caunes and offering her gifts, even though he also kept telling her that nothing had happened between them.

15. Jessica Barth

Actress Jessica Barth met Weinstein at a Golden Globes after-party in 2011, then was invited by him to a business meeting at the Peninsula hotel in Beverly Hills. Once she arrived, the New Yorker reported, she was told by Weinstein over the phone to go up to his room, so they could talk in private. He insisted that they would “talk career stuff.” But when she got there, Weinstein had ordered champagne and sushi. They talked, and though he did offer her a part in one of his movies, he also demanded something from her. “So, what would happen if, say, we’re having some champagne and I take my clothes off and you give me a massage?” she said he asked. “And I’m, like, ‘That’s not going to happen.’” Barth started to leave, and Weinstein angrily told her that to “compete with Mila Kunis,” she needed to lose weight. He also promised her a meeting with one of the female executives in his company, possibly to keep her from talking.

14. Rosanna Arquette

In the ’90s, Rosanna Arquette was summoned to a hotel room to meet Weinstein. He answered the door in his robe, and then allegedly grabbed the actress’s hand and pulled it toward his visibly erect penis. Arquette exclaimed that she would “never do that,” she told the New Yorker, and her career suffered. “He made things very difficult for me for years,” she said.

13. Asia Argento

Italian actress and director Asia Argento claims she was assaulted by Weinstein in the late ’90s, when one of Weinstein’s producers invited her to a Miramax company party at the Hotel du Cap Eden-Roc on the French Riviera. It turned out to be a party of one: Weinstein. He praised her work, excused himself from the room, and returned “wearing a bathrobe and holding a bottle of lotion,” she told the New Yorker. It escalated when Weinstein “pulled her skirt up, forced her legs apart, and performed oral sex on her as she repeatedly told him to stop.” Argento said that though she told him no, she eventually gave up and feigned enjoyment in hopes that he would stop. “I was not willing. I said, ‘No, no, no.’ … It’s twisted. A big fat man wanting to eat you. It’s a scary fairytale,” she said, adding, “After the rape, he won.” Argento recreated the experience in her film Scarlet Diva. Weinstein’s response to the film, she said, was “Ha, ha, very funny,” saying he was “sorry for whatever happened.”

12. Louise Godbold

Louise Godbold currently runs the nonprofit Echo, but back in the 1990s, she was summoned to Weinstein’s office for a meeting that started with an office tour and quickly turned dark. “The details of what I have learned was not unique to me are out there now — the office tour that became an occasion to trap me in an empty meeting room, the begging for a massage, his hands on my shoulders as I attempted to beat a retreat … all while not wanting to alienate the most powerful man in Hollywood,” Godbold wrote in a blog post. Later, Weinstein contacted the mutual friend who had put them in touch to ensure that she wouldn’t “make a complaint about his behavior,” because, he allegedly said, “I don’t need that kind of publicity.”

11. Romola Garai

Romola Garai, a British actress known for starring in Atonement and the BBC series The Hour, was just 18 years old when she was allegedly summoned to Weinstein’s room at the Savoy Hotel in London, where he answered the door in his robe. “I remember the feeling of seeing him opening the door in the dressing gown and thinking, ‘Oh God, this is a casting couch,’” she told the New York Times. “But I guess it’s now only as a much older woman that I understood what it meant. At the time, I understood myself to be a commodity and that my value in the industry rested almost exclusively on the way I looked, and I didn’t really think of myself to be any more than that.”

Adding that she left feeling violated, Garai said the experience was humiliating and “an abuse of power,” noting that it was indicative of Weinstein’s approach to women in the film industry, putting female actors into “humiliating situations” to prove “he had the power to do it.”

10. Liza Campbell

Liza Campbell is a British author and was a script reader for Miramax; she worked on titles such as Shakespeare in Love and The Usual Suspects in the mid-’90s. When the work dried up, Weinstein invited her to his hotel for a meeting. “I could hear him moving around and suddenly the sound of bath taps running. ‘What do you say we both jump in the bath?’ he hollered. I could hear the thump of shoes being taken off and felt shocked that the meeting had turned sleazy,” Campbell wrote in an article for the Sunday Times, adding that she was afraid of the mogul. “Harvey Weinstein is huge, a pocked bullock, like a hitman from The Sopranos.” She threatened him if he dared to return to the room naked. “I won’t shield an abuser out of my own shame about what happened, because that makes the shame settle within me; and it’s not mine, it’s his,” she wrote.

9. Zoë Brock

As a 23-year-old model, Zoë Brock encountered Weinstein when she was seated next to him at a dinner during the Cannes Film Festival, she wrote in a blog post. He was completely professional and, at first, she just assumed he was a struggling filmmaker. She eventually found out who he was, and her group of friends hung out with Weinstein and his assistant afterward. But at some point during the evening, the groups were separated and Brock, who was ushered into a car with the mogul and his two friends, was told that everyone was headed to the same place, and then told there had been a change of plans and that everyone was going to Weinstein’s hotel instead.

The others never arrived, Weinstein’s friends disappeared, and she found herself alone with him. She claims that he took off his clothes and requested a massage and, when she said no, offered to give her one and began rubbing her shoulders. “I shrugged Harvey’s hands off me, ran into the bathroom and locked the door. Harvey chased me, d***, balls and all, and banged on the door with his fists, pleading with me to come out.” When she yelled at him, he said, “You don’t like me because I’m fat.” He let her leave, and the next day, he sent her 13 red roses. According to her essay, the card read, “Thank you for last night.”

8. Jessica Hynes

British actress Jessica Hynes, known for roles in the Bridget Jones franchise and Shaun of the Dead, took to Twitter to share her story of sexual misconduct at the hands of Weinstein. “I was offered a film role at 19,” she wrote on Twitter. “Harvey Weinstein came on board and wanted me to screen-test in a bikini. I refused & lost the job.” When British writer Jack Howard replied that he knew her story but didn’t know who it was about, Hynes replied, “I’m sure there are many more…” She has since deleted the tweets.

7. Lauren Sivan

Lauren Sivan said she was working as an anchor at a New York TV station when Weinstein offered her a tour of a local restaurant in which he was an investor. “That’s when he cornered me in this vestibule and leaned in and tried to kiss me, which I immediately rebuffed, and said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, I had no idea what this was, I’m sorry, I have a very serious boyfriend and I’m not interested,’” Sivan told HuffPost. “I thought it would end there.” But it didn’t.

“That’s when he blocked the entrance,” Sivan continued, “and said, ‘Just stand there and be quiet.’” Weinstein, she claimed, then exposed himself and masturbated in front of her, ejaculating into a nearby potted plant. He called her the next day and said he “had a great time last night,” and he asked for her to meet him again. She declined. The incident happened a decade ago, but Sivan tweeted that she felt she could only speak out about it now. “For those asking why I waited?” Sivan wrote. “YOU try telling that story 10yrs ago. Only possible now because of women with bigger names far braver than me.”

6. Zelda Perkins

In 1998, Zelda Perkins was a production assistant who was also routinely subject to Weinstein’s behavior, including inappropriate requests and invitations to his hotel room — and she was concerned about the treatment of her female co-workers too. When she threatened to take his behavior public and sue unless he changed his ways, a Miramax lawyer reportedly negotiated a settlement to keep her quiet, according to the New York Times.

5. Rose McGowan

Although actress Rose McGowan had been dropping hints for quite a while on Twitter about an alleged rapist, she didn’t speak with the New York Times at first. But it was the Times staff who broke the dam for her, in revealing that it had obtained legal documents relating to a $100,000 settlement that McGowan was paid by Weinstein in 1997 to “avoid litigation and buy peace” over the alleged assault. Days later, McGowan openly declared Weinstein her accused rapist on Twitter.

4. Lauren Madden

Lauren Madden was a production assistant at Miramax for 10 years, allegedly suffering abuse under Weinstein starting in 1991, when the producer asked her for massages at hotels in Dublin and London. “It was so manipulative,” Madden told the Times. “You consistently question yourself — am I the one who is the problem?” Madden’s friend and former colleague told the newspaper that Madden once locked herself in Weinstein’s hotel bathroom, sobbing.

3. Lauren O’Connor

Lauren O’Connor, one of the women named in the Times report, worked with the Weinstein Company, and in 2015, she bravely dared to write a memo about the company’s toxic working environment. In it, she detailed Weinstein’s harassment of women, how he coerced women who worked for him, and famously detailed the power imbalance between the two, saying, “I am a 28-year-old woman trying to make a living and a career. Harvey Weinstein is a 64-year-old, world famous man and this is his company. The balance of power is me: 0, Harvey Weinstein: 10.” O’Connor was expected to have casting discussions with actresses after Weinstein set up “private appointments” with them, prompting O’Connor to express her fear that she and other female employees were being used to “facilitate liaisons with ‘vulnerable women who hope he will get them work.’” Weinstein offered her a settlement in 2015.

2. Emily Nestor

Weinstein allegedly propositioned Emily Nestor — who worked as a temporary front-desk assistant in 2014 — on her second day. Summoning her to a hotel room, the producer reportedly boasted about famous actresses he had slept with and offered to help her with her career … for a price. “He said, ‘You know, we could have a lot of fun,’” Nestor recalled to the New Yorker. “I could put you in my London office, and you could work there and you could be my girlfriend.” Nestor declined and described the incident to a friend, who reported it to the Weinstein Company’s human resources department. While no assault had occurred, she said, she felt “harassed and frightened.”

1. Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd, who worked with Weinstein on Kiss the Girls in 1996, went on record telling the New York Times that the producer propositioned her in a hotel room in Beverly Hills around that time. Weinstein allegedly asked if he could give her a massage or if she would watch him shower. “How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?” Judd recalled thinking. “I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask. … It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining.” Weinstein denied the allegations, saying, “I never laid a glove on her.”

