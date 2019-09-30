Amy Schumer applauded for ‘relatable’ response to Jessica Simpson’s weight loss post: ‘No rush’

Amy Schumer responded to Jessica Simpson’s post-baby body photo in the most relatable way.

Days after Simpson revealed the results of her 100-pound weight loss, the comedian shared her own update. Alongside a photo of herself in a black two-piece swimsuit, Schumer — who welcomed her first child, son Gene, in May — wrote, “OK Simpson. Well I’ve lost 10 pounds and 100 dollars to my sister playing poker.”

Schumer added that she’s in “no rush” to lose the baby weight — and, to her sister, added, “Give me back my money, Kim.”

Schumer, known for her body-positive and confident messages, was quickly applauded by commenters for her “relatable” message.

“Amy Schumer, you are gorgeous,” wrote one person.

Another declared, “This just made my day.”

And another put, “I freaking love you! Rock those suits, ladies!”

Several embraced Schumer’s “no rush” message, including, “Yes mama!!! #norush.”

Schumer was also told she looks “amazing and unbelievably happy” while being told she’s an “inspiration to us moms who like to keep it real.”

Some made the point to applaud both women, including, “Jessica Simpson and Amy Schumer are both kicking booty! Good job!”

Simpson revealed last week that six months after welcoming her third child, Birdie Mae, she had lost 100 pounds. “Yes, I tipped the scales at 240,” she wrote.

There has been some criticism over her post, saying it sends mixed messages to women for its “promotion of diet culture” in the tricky post-postpartum period. However, she was also cheered for being candid about how much weight she lost. Let’s not forget, she shared photos of her very swollen ankles and belly during the course of her pregnancy.

Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their first child together in May. Since then, the I Feel Pretty actress has shared a very relatable look at motherhood.

