Aaron Carter gives up guns, Xanax after restraining order: 'I've done all I can do'

Aaron Carter is making changes in his life in the wake of the restraining orders that his older brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, and his sister, Angela Carter, took out against him earlier this month.

The singer told TMZ, in an on-camera interview, that he sold three of his guns and turned the other two in to police. When the cameraman asked Aaron if he plans to take his guns back after the restraining order is lifted, he said, “That’s no one’s business.”

Additionally, he said that he’s working with doctors to address his drug addiction.

“I’ve already tapered off of Xanax now, for five days,” Aaron said in the footage posted Wednesday.

Aaron’s family members took legal action this month to keep Aaron away from them, after he displayed what Nick called “increasingly alarming behavior.” Nick cited his brother’s “recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child.”

When Aaron spoke with TMZ, he was frustrated and said Nick had filed for a restraining order a month-and-a-half after he found out that his brother supposedly — and he used air quotes — wanted to harm his wife and child. Aaron has denied that he ever had thoughts about harming anyone.

“At this point, I’ve done all I can do,” Aaron said in the new clip.

Aaron confirmed earlier this month on The Doctors that he continues to struggle with multiple mental health issues, which he treats with medication.

