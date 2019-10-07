Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton announce they’re married in supersweet posts on Instagram

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton have tied the knot after 10 years and two children together.

The couple took to Instagram on Monday to share the news about their “private and magical” weekend nuptials. They said that their children, George 1, and Gus, 9, were by their sides, and they cleared up some rumors — including the one that they had previously married.

They broke the wedding news at the same time on their social media accounts. The Walking Dead actor, 53, said he was at a loss for words, but made it clear he is “the luckiest man in the world.” He also told “Mrs. Morgan” that he loves her.

Another black-and-white photo, shared by the One Tree Hill alum, 37, showed the duo sharing a kiss as they held each other close. Her post was longer — and cleared up the long-held rumor that they had secretly tied the knot years ago. She also said it was her first time being married, debunking online reports that she was married to Ian Prange, a director on OTH.

Burton wrote that before she gave any thank yous for the “best weekend of my life,” she and her new husband wanted to put out the news first that “WE GOT MARRIED! For real.”

She explained, “We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm [in upstate New York] and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything.”

Burton went on to write that, “From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan, he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad.”

So “standing up there with our children at our sides — celebrating all that has been — was bliss,” she added.

The post ended with Burton declaring her love for her new husband — and thanking the “intimate group of friends and family who joined us.” She said the event was “private and magical and everything I dreamed,” and ended with, “So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan.”

The two were set up by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel. "I happened to be single and Jensen said, 'I've got a girl you should meet,'" Morgan told HuffPost Live in 2015. "So I went to a bar and I met Hilarie at a bar with Jensen and Danneel, and the rest is history."

