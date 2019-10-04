Billy Baldwin reveals teen son’s cancer diagnosis





Billy Baldwin’s 17-year-old son with wife Chynna Phillips has been quietly battling cancer for the last year.

The Backdraft actor and brother of Alec revealed the news on Instagram Thursday — one year after Vance’s diagnosis. He said their family “kept it very quiet” as the teen went through “28 rounds of chemo.” Vance wrote in his own post that he’s “been clear” of cancer “for months now.”

“A year ago today my son Vance was diagnosed with cancer,” wrote Baldwin, not sharing which type. “He was 16 years old.” Throughout his chemotherapy treatment, Vance “stayed VERY positive, focused and kept his life as normal as possible... every single day.”

The Northern Rescue star called his son “tough as nails,” “sharp as a tack,” “funny as hell” and said he has a “heart of gold.” He added that he had “never seen anything like” Vance’s “courage,” “strength” and “bravery.”

“Never been prouder,” Baldwin wrote. “Love you son.”

He went on to thank his son’s doctor as well as his friends, teachers, coaches and the Santa Barbara community which “stepped up for him during this difficult time.”

Phillips — of Wilson Phillips fame (and the daughter of Mamas and the Papas pair John and Michelle Phillips) — responded to the post by writing, “Our baby. Our hero.”

Cindy Crawford, Baldwin’s co-star in Fair Game, also commented. “Thank the Lord!” she wrote with prayer hands.

Baldwin and Phillips have been married since 1995 and are also parents to two daughters, Jameson and Brooke.

The entire family traveled to Bluffton, S.C., earlier this week to see their niece/cousin Hailey tie the knot with Justin Bieber.

