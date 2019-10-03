Tom Petty’s daughter posts tribute on anniversary of his death: ‘I’m sure he’s up there smiling’

Tom Petty’s daughter posted a public tribute to him on the anniversary of his death.

Annakim Violette shared some sentimental snapshots on Wednesday, which marked two years since the rock great died from an accidental overdose at age 66. “I miss my dad,” she wrote, “yet I’m sure he’s up there smiling.”

One of the photos showed Petty hugging a young Annakim as she held a large inflatable dinosaur under her other arm. “So glad we were never normal,” she captioned the photo. It also said “no regrets,” presumably referring to the way the “American Girl” singer lived his life.

Another black-and-white picture showed the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers frontman with his arm around her as they both clutched her bouquet of wildflowers. The artist wrote that she’ll “always protect my family and personal space,” which she said is her “goal for 2020.”

Leading up to the anniversary, Annakim shared a photo of herself taken right before he died. “I wanted to post a moment that was heavy and showed that life is out of my control,” she wrote.

The post ended with her saying the “opioid crisis is real.” Petty died from an accidental overdose of several pain medications — including fentanyl and oxycodone — that he was using to treat a fractured hip and other issues.

Annakim often uses the platform to post about the opioid epidemic. She recently asked her followers how they “found strength over their addiction” and solicited ways to “treat addicts without judgment.” She and Courtney Love, who recently celebrated her one-year sober birthday, often trade messages on the topic.

It’s been a difficult two years for the Annakim. She and her sister, Adria, who are from Petty’s first marriage to Jane Benyo, have also been locked in a bitter lawsuit with their stepmother, Dana York, over the management of his estate and the singer-songwriter’s music catalog.

