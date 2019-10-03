Duane 'Dog' Chapman's daughter Bonnie speaks out after hospitalization: 'I'm still in quite a bit of pain'

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and his daughter, Bonnie Jo Chapman, talks with Edgewater Police corporal Robert Brink before Chapman's press conference in front of his store on Aug. 2. (Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of Duane “Dog” Chapman and his late wife Beth, was hospitalized this week.

The makeup artist, 20, posted a photo of her hospital bracelet to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday. “Finally home,” she wrote.

In an email to Yahoo Entertaiment on Thursday, Bonnie said she was “hospitalized due to back pain, which turned out to be a pretty bad case of sciatica. I wasn’t able to sleep or walk.”

Her followers witnessed that pain first-hand. While she was live streaming from her Instagram account, she complained about being in “so much pain” because her “back was acting out quite a bit.”

“After that pain came back, I ubered myself to the hospital at 9 am” on Wednesday, said Bonnie, who’s based in Colorado.

As for how she’s doing now, “I’m still in quite a bit of pain, but it’s been tolerable.”

Generally speaking, it’s been a year of immeasurable pain for the family as matriarch Beth died in June after a battle with cancer. She was just 51.

Not long after, the family’s Colorado store, Free as a Bird Bail Bonds, was vandalized and robbed. During the theft, “priceless personal belongings” of Beth’s were stolen.

And there have been other hospitalizations. When Dog and his son Leland Chapman resumed working — their first case after Beth’s death — Leland sustained a severe knee injury while taking down a suspect in Colorado.

Even scarier was in mid-September when Dog had his own health emergency. He was hospitalized for a heart attack scare. While he said it was due to a “broken heart” caused by his wife and business partner’s death, it was determined that he was suffering from a pulmonary embolism in the heart, a “life-threatening” condition in which one or more arteries has been blocked by blood. He’s now on blood thinners, has started eating a healthy diet and is trying to quit smoking.

Nonetheless, Dog’s new show on WGN America has gone on, premiering on Sept. 4.

After losing her mother, Bonnie — one of Dog and Beth’s two children together — said she was “so thankful” she got her mother’s “beautiful smile.” She also bravely detailed her mother’s battle with cancer in an interview with SurvivorNet.

