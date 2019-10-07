Bella Thorne is in another polyamorous throuple

Bella Thorne has a new girlfriend — and her boyfriend approves.

The Disney Channel star turned porn director, 21, shared a series of sexy snapshots with a new “camera shy” lady love on Sunday. Thorne, who appeared to be topless in the photos, wrote that her bedmate was “very cute,” but noted it was the “first girl I dated” that wasn’t into being in the limelight.

Approving of the photo was Thorne’s boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, of the Italian pop group Benji & Fede. He wrote, “You girls are cute.” The comment has received more than 6,500 likes. Thorne, who identifies as pansexual, has been dating Mascolo since April.

Bella Thorne's boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo reacts to her photos with her "camera shy" new gal pal. (Screenshot: Bella Thorne via Instagram) More

Mascolo shared on his social media that he is currently in Los Angeles. However, he didn’t appear in photos with the two women.

Thorne’s manager also applauded her for “sharing your truth.” The post said that Thorne “never put your sexuality in the closet when most celebs have.” Thorne responded by writing, “I love my manager.”

Bella Thorne's manager applauded her for her post. (Screenshot: Bella Thorne via Instagram) More

This isn’t the first time that Thorne was in a polyamorous throuple. She also dated musician Mod Sun and internet personality Tana Mongeau at the same time. Those relationships had both fizzled by February. (Mongeau subsequently “married” YouTube star Jake Paul — though they are in also in an open relationship.)

Thorne recently directed her first porn, Her & Him, which screened at the Oldenburg Film Festival in Germany from Sept. 11 to 15. She will be honored by Pornhub with the Vision Award at its second annual awards show on Oct. 11.

