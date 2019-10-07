Adam Levine on leaving 'The Voice': I 'miss it, but I also don't miss how much I had to work'





Adam Levine misses The Voice — especially Blake Shelton — but he doesn’t miss the grind.

The singer talked about life after the NBC reality competition show in an interview on Monday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show. Amid his abrupt departure from the show, he made it clear he’s enjoying his next chapter, which revolves around his two daughters with Behati Prinsloo.

“I really do miss it,” Levine said. “I miss the people that I met and worked with and obviously we all know how I feel about Blake. I do miss it, but I also don’t miss how much I had to work. I was just constantly working for so many years.”

While he made it clear that he was “very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that” to have appeared as a coach for 16 seasons, “Just be able to stop in this moment and be able to spend time with my new young family” has been amazing. He said he’s having the “greatest time ever.”

In fact, he went on to categorize himself a “stay-at-home dad” to Dusty Rose, 3, and Gio Grace, 1.

“I just stay at home and do very little [professionally],” he said. “It’s great.”

When DeGeneres, who is friends with Levine off-camera, called him a very hands-on dad, he said, “I’m obsessed with them. I mean, I know that’s a good thing cause they’re my children. But that’s why I don’t do much, because I love hanging out with [them]. I genuinely adore them in a way that I never knew I could adore any little people.”

While Levine is obsessed with all things related to his girls, he admitted that his older daughter, Dusty Rose, isn’t a fan of one of his music. He talked about how he was playing his guitar for her one day and she asked him to “put that down.” He called it the “most humbling thing that’s ever happened” to him, and said he doesn’t know if he has the courage to perform in front of her again after having his ego crushed.

For the record, his younger daughter loves his music. “Dusty’s the manager; Gio’s the talent,” he quipped.

During the episode, Levine and Maroon 5 performed their new single, “Memories,” for the first time on TV. He spoke about how it was inspired by the loss of his best friend/manager Jordan Feldstein, the older brother of actor Jonah Hill. He also talked about performing at Adam Sandler’s daughter’s bat mitzvah earlier this year — and said he did it for free.

World Premiere performance of our new single #Memories on @TheEllenShow is here:https://t.co/XkRMdfHz2f — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) October 7, 2019

While Levine is enjoying staying at home, he also announced that Maroon 5 will soon be embarking on a tour — now that he’s not tied to The Voice.

In May, it was announced that Levine was leaving The Voice. At the time, his decision was described as abrupt, with his co-coaches, including pal Shelton, learning the news just a day earlier. It had been clear Levine no longer seemed happy to be on the show, Yahoo Entertainment reported at the time. That attitude upset NBC brass, with the network’s co-chairman of entertainment, Paul Telegdy, being described as "embarrassed" and "furious," when Levine made a fuss about not wanting to attend a Sunday taping — and displaying a bad attitude when he did.

During the Season 17 premiere of the show last month, the coaches threw shade Levine’s way.





Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.





