Trump: Abortion laws up to states. But where does he stand on Florida bans, amendment?

Donald Trump said Monday that abortion laws should be left to the states, even if doing so creates a maze of different rules spanning the country, as he reminded supporters it is necessary to "win elections."

"The states will decide by vote or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land," Trump said via video posted on his Truth Social platform. "In this case, the law of the state."

The former president who is the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee also reiterated that he is "proudly responsible" for the overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade that safeguarded individual reproductive rights across the country for 49 years. He thanked by name the six high court judges that struck down Roe in the video.

Trump's statement, in a four-minute-plus video, comes as his home state of Florida faces a critical juncture this fall, and President Joe Biden's campaign noted the Sunshine State in its critical response to Trump's video.

“Trump once said women must be punished for seeking reproductive health care — and he's gotten his wish. Women are being turned away from emergency rooms, forced to go to court to seek permission for the medical attention they need, and left to travel hundreds of miles for health care," the campaign said in a statement. "In states like Florida, abortion will likely soon be illegal before many women know they're pregnant."

Other Democrats said Trump should not be trusted and said he would seek a national abortion ban if elected in November.

"An old saying goes: 'Watch what they do, not what they say,'" tweeted Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee. "Donald Trump is singularly responsible for the overturning of Roe & ripping away women's freedoms — & he 'proudly' takes credit for it. He'd sign a national abortion ban into law — no matter how much he tries to deny it."

Florida enacts bans, voters to ultimately decide in November

The Florida Supreme Court last week validated a 15-week abortion ban and cleared the way for a six-week ban. But the justices also approved a proposed constitutional amendment protecting reproductive rights that will appear on the ballot in November. It would require 60% of state voters to vote yes for that measure to become, as Trump said, the "law of the state."

Trump's statement on Monday suggested he would be OK with broad abortion access in his home state if voters approve the amendment.

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

“At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people," he said, and added: "You must follow your heart, and in many cases, your religion and your faith.”

Last week's rulings prompted President Joe Biden's campaign to claim that Florida was "in play" for the general election.

"Donald Trump brags about being the one to overturn Roe. He owns every single cruel ban in the country. He solely owns this," said Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez of laws to ban abortions after six weeks in pregnancy, plus constraints on IVF treatments and curtailment of access to contraceptives in other states.

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at afins@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump: Leave abortion to states. But what about Florida bans, amendment?