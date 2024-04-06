Trump posts he would go to jail for free speech rights, but stops short of crossing line

Donald Trump said Saturday he would "gladly" go to jail in defense of his free speech rights — but appeared to stop well short of crossing the redline set by a New York judge.

Trump is under a limited gag order in the so-called New York hush money criminal case that prevents him from speaking out about people involved in the case, including witnesses, jurors and prosecutors, other than the judge.

The missives were harsh and personal — toward presiding Judge Juan Merchan, Judge Arthur Engoron of the civil fraud case against Trump and his business as well as federal Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over a civil defamation case against Trump — but did not attack witnesses or other court staff.

"If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the “clink” for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela — It will be my GREAT HONOR," Trump wrote in the post.

The posts preceded, by a few hours, a Saturday night fundraiser in which the Trump campaign expects to pocket close to $50 million from a gathering in Palm Beach at the house of hedge fund guru John Paulson.

According to an invitation obtained by USA Today, the attendees include a super wealthy cadre such as Palm Beach County sugar mogul Jose “Pepe” Fanjul as well as Palm Beach resident and former Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

The invitation also lists Howard Lutnick, head of the investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald, mega-GOP donors Rebekah and Robert Mercer, Chicago Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts, investment banker Warren Stephens and real estate magnate Steve Witkoff.

The price of admission on the invitation is $250,000 with a maximum contribution of $814,600, which the Washington Post has reported lands a seat at Trump's table.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden's campaign said it raised more than $187 million in the first quarter of 2024, including more than $90 million last month alone.

"This historic fundraising operation continues to break monthly grassroots fundraising records through the first three months of 2024 — an indication of enthusiasm, strength, and Team Biden-Harris’ historic resources heading into the general election," campaign officials said in a statement. "This first quarter raise is nearly double the unprecedented 2023 fourth-quarter haul of $97 million."

It added: "While Trump cozies up to billionaires tonight to raise his money, Team Biden-Harris’ first-quarter haul was driven by the strength of our grassroots support, which continues to grow month over month."

