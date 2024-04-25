Michigan State Police release video of arrest of Lansing double homicide suspect

MSP Trooper One video of the arrest on Saturday, April 20th of the Lansing double homicide suspect. MSP Special Investigation Section Detectives and the MSP Emergency Support Team made the arrest in Crego Park. The arrest was made without incident. Great work Troopers. pic.twitter.com/fY7fA5k1Ej — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) April 25, 2024

LANSING - Michigan State Police on Thursday released video footage of the arrest of Dennis Whaley, the man charged in a double homicide in Lansing last week that police said was connected to a domestic dispute.

Whaley, 51, is accused of killing Christine Cambric, 53, Jason McKenzie, 50, with a 5.56-caliber rifle in a home on Woodrow Avenue on April 18, according to charging documents.

Whaley admitted to police that he killed Cambric and McKenzie, according to written testimony from a Lansing police detective.

Lansing police said on Saturday they wanted to find Whaley for questioning in connection with the incident. He was arrested Sunday evening in an area near Crego Park, which is shown in the video. The rifle was recovered, police said.

On Wednesday, the State Journal first reported that police were called to the home where Cambric and Whaley lived in November for domestic assault. Police spoke to Whaley while at the home and he denied assaulting Cambric, according to court records. Police did not arrest him, despite a state law giving them wide discretion to do so.

Police sought an arrest warrant that was approved Jan. 4. However, police never arrested Whaley in the months before he is accused of killing Cambric and McKenzie.

Whaley has a previous conviction for "trafficking in illegal drugs," and was prohibited from carrying a firearm, according to court documents.

Steven Freeman, an attorney in the Ingham County Public Defender's Office who represents Whaley, declined to comment.

Whaley, 51, now faces two counts of open murder, three counts of felony firearm possession and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person for killing Cambric and McKenzie. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

He was arraigned on those charges on Tuesday, the same day he was arraigned on the misdemeanor domestic violence charge. He was denied bond in the homicide case. The judge set bond in the domestic violence case at $300.

The Lansing Police Department has defended its actions in the case, and said officers "did not find probable cause" to arrest Whaley at the house on Nov. 30.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State Police release video of arrest of Lansing double homicide suspect