LANSING — A man police identified as "wanted for questioning in connection to a double homicide" last week in Lansing is in custody, the department said on social media Monday.

Police, in a post on X, said Dennis (Josh) Whaley, 51, was taken into custody about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lansing Police Department Public Information Officer Jordan Gulkis declined Monday to release additional details. It's not clear where he was found, or under what circumstances, or whether he may face charges in connection with the homicides or the two-day search for him.

He was known to police, Gulkis said Friday.

"This is believed to be a domestic situation," Gulkis said Friday. "So far, no arrests have been made, but the accused is known to police."

Two people were found dead in a home in the 500 block of Woodrow Avenue, near South Cedar Street, on Thursday night. The victims were a 50-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, Gulkis said on Friday.

Their names have not yet been released.

The homicides are the second and third of the year in the city, all within the past two weeks. A man who was shot in the leg on April 10 died days later from that wound.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man wanted for questioning in killing of 2 in Lansing taken into custody