Police: Suspect admitted fatally shooting 2 people in Lansing home last week

LANSING — A man charged with killing two people in a house on Woodrow Avenue last week told police he shot one of the people in self-defense and killed the other accidentally, police said in a court document.

Dennis Joshua Whaley, 51, described the events of April 18 in some detail after police found him in the area of Crego Park about three days after the shootings, a Lansing police detective testified in a document that led to criminal charges being issued against Whaley.

The weapon used in the shootings of Jason McKenzie, 50, and Christine Cambric, 53 − a 5.56-caliber rifle − was recovered by police.

"Whaley states he was the person behind the gun and is now in fear of retaliation from Jason's friends/fellow gang members," the detective testified. "Whaley states 'I killed the love of my life, and I've been dealing with that for three days.'"

Whaley was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on two counts of open murder, three counts of felony firearm possession and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and was ordered held without bond.

Whaley has a previous conviction for "trafficking in illegal drugs," and was prohibited from carrying a firearm, according to court documents.

Lansing police have described the shooting as a double-homicide and said it stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Court records do not describe what led to the shooting but said someone who lived at the home heard yelling between two people he believed to be Whaley and Cambric before five to six gunshots rang out. Whaley and Cambric lived at the Woodrow Avenue address, according to the affidavit.

Cambric and McKenzie were found dead at the bottom of the basement stairs, the detective testified.

A witness reported seeing Whaley walking toward Cambric's 2015 Cherolet Malibu and driving away, and the car later was found at an address on Aurelius Road.

The arrest happened after Whaley contacted a Michigan State Police detective on Sunday and said he wanted to turn himself in before the line was disconnected, according to court records. Police learned Whaley was "in a wooded area in the area of where the car was recovered," and Whaley was found in that area about 10:30 p.m. that night.

Police were able to recover the weapon after Whaley told them where it was.

Lansing police had released his name and photo on Saturday, indicating Whaley was someone they wanted to question in connection with the killings.

Whaley said his position is that he shot McKenzie in self-defense and indicated he shot Cambric accidentally after McKenzie pulled Cambric in front of the rifle, according to court records.

"Whaley states Jason McKenzie was going to kill him, beat him senseless, or do great bodiy harm to him," the detective testified. "Jason was coming at him."

Whaley said he did not see McKenzie with a gun but said McKenzie typically has "a biker knife in a leather thing on his belt," the detective wrote.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on X @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police: Suspect admitted fatally shooting 2 people in Lansing last week