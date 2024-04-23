Man faces murder, weapons charges in death of two last week in Lansing

LANSING — A man suspected of killing two people last week at a home in south Lansing has been charged with two counts of open murder and four felony weapons counts.

The charges against Dennis Joshua Whaley, 51, were issued on Monday, court records indicate. It was not clear if Whaley had been arraigned as of Tuesday morning, but a hearing to determine whether he should stand trial on the charges was set for May 9.

Whaley is charged with two counts of open murder, three counts of felony firearm possession and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, court records indicate.

Whaley is accused of killing Jason McKenzie, 50, and Christine Cambric, 53, who were found dead in a home in the 500 block of Woodrow Avenue, near South Cedar Street, on Thursday night in what police described as a double homicide.

Whaley was taken into custody about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lansing police have released no additional details, and it was unclear where or under what circumstances Whaley was taken into custody.

