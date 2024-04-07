Live eclipse coverage in Erie, around Pennsylvania: Real-time updates and observations

After more than a year of preparation as a prime viewing location in the path of totality, Erie is ready to greet tens of thousands of visitors for the total solar eclipse Monday. Reporters from GoErie.com and the Pennsylvania's USA TODAY Network will be among the sky watchers in crowds at several viewing events in Erie County and beyond.

This is the place for live updates from the path of totality in northwestern Pennsylvania and throughout the state Monday, complete with photos and videos. Check back here as the eclipse makes its way across the country.

Here's what to know right now:

Will the weather cooperate?

The National Weather Service says the eclipse will start in Texas and make its way across the country, passing over several states before arriving in Pennsylvania. According to USA TODAY, nearly 500 cities in the U.S. are on the path of totality, including Erie.

On Sunday afternoon, forecasts estimated a high temperature of 60 degrees in Erie on Monday. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland called for a 30% chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

AccuWeather's total solar eclipse cloud forecast said there was concern that a band of clouds will move across western/central Pennsylvania and New York on Monday.

What time is the eclipse? How long will it last?

Erie will see an eclipse starting approximately at 2:02 p.m. and lasting 2 hours and 28 minutes until 4:30 p.m. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will completely obscure the sun for 3 minutes, 39 seconds from 3:16 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.

When will it be in your area in the state?

Enter your ZIP code in the interactive map below to see when the eclipse will be in your area.

Path of totality changed. How's it impact your view?

The path of Monday’s total solar eclipse could be slightly different than expected and leave several parts of the country with a much narrower window of totality, according to new calculations.

If you're in Erie, don't panic.

Since the change in path amounts to only a few hundred yards to about a mile, Erie County ― which continues to sit in the middle of the path of totality ― will remain a prime viewing spot for the event.

Where can you watch it in Erie?

Eclipse viewing near Pittsburgh

Beaver Valley residents can expect to experience 98% obstruction, resulting in a partial solar eclipse. The Beaver County Library System got in on the eclipse fun, hosting Solar Soiree at the B.F. Jones Memorial Library with the Carnegie Science Center's inflatable planetarium. Call the library to register, or for details, at 724-375-2900.

Where to watch in Somerset County, near Johnstown, Laurel Highlands

The Somerset County Library and the Mary S. Biesecker Public Library in Somerset are planning eclipse viewing parties.

Eclipse viewing in central Pennsylvania including York, Lebanon

Your best bet to view the eclipse in southcentral Pennsylvania is to, well, hit the road. Traveling to Erie, New York or Ohio will provide the best view of the event all in under a six-hour drive.

What to expect in the Poconos

The last time a solar eclipse passed through northeastern Pennsylvania was in 1925. The region is not in the path of totality, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to watch.

The Grey Towers National Historic Site, in Milford, plans to open for patrons to view a partial solar eclipse.

Viewing the eclipse in the Philadelphia suburbs

In Bucks County, at the peak of the eclipse the moon will cover 89.5% of the sun. Areas including Cira Green and Fairmount Park will make nice viewing spots.

Still need eclipse glasses?

You should wear special eclipse glasses to protect your eyes. According to eclipse.aas.org, ISO 12312-2 is the international safety standard filter that will reduce visible sunlight to safe levels while also blocking the solar UV and IR radiation.

Retailers, including Walmart, Wegmans, and Target, all had eclipse glasses for sale.

How are travel conditions?

If you're on the road during the eclipse, don't pull over or stop in traffic to take in the event. PennDOT will be removing stopped cars from highways and will break up viewing parties at each of the commonwealth's 17 rest stops.

PennDOT and Erie County officials expect heavy traffic, and likely a slow return trip home after the eclipse viewing ends. You should expect an extra police presence to handle accidents and other issues before, during and after the event.

State transportation, emergency and parks officials have coordinated plans to keep the public safe and keep traffic moving.

What to do in an emergency?

If you have an emergency situation during the eclipse in northwest Pa., check this list of emergency services numbers we've compiled.

Live broadcast of solar eclipse

How to take photos with your phone

Be careful when taking photographs of a solar eclipse with your smartphone. Check out these tips and tricks.

