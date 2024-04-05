Monday's eclipse path could be slightly off. Is your viewing spot in Erie affected?

The path of Monday’s total solar eclipse could be slightly different than expected and leave several parts of the country with a much narrower window of totality, according to new calculations.

But those in Erie don't have to worry much.

Since the change in path amounts to only a few hundred yards to about a mile, Erie County ― which continues to sit in the middle of the path of totality ― will remain a prime viewing spot for the event.

The eclipse's narrow path of totality will cross over 13 states, entering in Texas and exiting in Maine. Areas outside the path of totality will experience a partial solar eclipse.

The new calculations, which were first reported by Forbes, come from John Irwin, a member of a team of amateur astronomers analyzing the eclipse for the blogsite Besselian Elements, according to a report from USA Today.

According to the group's website, Irwin was able to create a more accurate eclipse map by factoring in the exact topography of both the moon and the Earth and re-calculating the size of the sun, which might be slightly larger than what scientists thought, according to a report in the Indianapolis Star.

The new calculations slightly changed the 115-mile-wide eclipse path from NASA's projections, leaving hundreds of towns and cities on the edge of that path with a potentially shorter window to experience totality.

Forbes identified 15 areas whose place on the path may have been altered in some form, to include the Finger Lakes region of New York state.

Despite the news media attention given to Irwin's calculations, his research is not peer-reviewed and NASA has not altered its predictions, according to the USA Today report.

