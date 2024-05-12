We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
'I can see!': Shoppers say this No. 1 bestselling $8 eyeglass cleaning kit gets lenses 'crystal clear'
'Works like a charm' on all types of glasses, devices and more.
If you, like many of us, have four eyes, then you likely try to wipe smudges from your glasses with whatever is nearby: the edge of your shirt, a Kleenex, a damp towel. But instead of getting clear lenses, you end up with... worse smudges. A much better way to disappear dirt, oil, smears and specks of lint is the megapopular Koala Eyeglass Lens Cleaner kit. This Amazon bestseller includes a bottle of alcohol-free cleaner and a microfiber cloth for just $8.
Have streak-free glasses for years to come with this mega-popular mega-kit. Includes one bottle of gentle, effective cleaner and a microfiber cloth — all made in the U.S.A.
Why is it a good deal? 💰
Originally retailing for $10, the Koala Eyeglass Lens Cleaner kit is really a no-brainer buy, and at $8 it's a must-buy. It's not only wildly affordable but it's wildly effective. And clear vision is priceless.
Why do I need this? 🧐
Koala's nontoxic, fragrance-free solution is made with ultra-purified water and contains zero VOCs (volatile organic compounds). This makes it a safe choice for the whole fam.
This kit is designed to clean pretty much anything you might put over your eyes — prescription eyewear, blue-light glasses, sunnies, virtual reality gear, even cameras and devices. Many Amazon reviewers say that Koala's cleaning solution is better than what they get from their ophthalmologist's office or eyewear shop. The dense weave of the Japanese microfiber cloth only enhances the power of this alcohol-free cleanser.
Plus, when you purchase this Koala kit, you're supporting a small business that makes products with care in small batches in New York.
What reviewers say 💬
So, how does an eyeglass cleaning kit from a small business earn over 38,000 five-star fans and No. 1 bestseller status on Amazon? By being awesome, it seems.
Pros 👍
One pleased shopper said, "Made my glasses look brand-new! This stuff is amazing. No smudges or lint fuzzies. Dries fast. No chemical smell. We are a family of seven and all of us wear glasses. This is the best product I have found in a long time."
"No streaks, no smudges, no haze, better than alcohol cleaners," reported another five-star reviewer. "I have always used alcohol-based cleaners because that's what the eye doctor tells you to use. However, the alcohol cleaners always left a haze afterward.... I am overly impressed with Koala eyeglass cleaner. Clean, clear, no haze, no smudges after using the cleaner."
"I can see!" raved a grateful shopper. "Love this cleaner. What I had from the eye doctor left smudges and took forever to get a clear view in my glasses. This product works wonderfully."
And users don't stop with their lenses either: "It really does get my glasses, phone, and watch screen crystal clear. I work in IT so I also use the cleaner/microfiber cloths on lots of laptops and other random things that are sensitive to cleaners and cloths. They're hand washable and come out like new. There 'may' still be stains, but it works like new anyway."
Cons 👎
Some shoppers use it for more than spectacles, but say the kit could be a little bit better.
"Works great to clean glasses, iPad screens as well as phone screens," a savvy shopper shared. "Makes cleaning those things a cinch! Very pleased with my purchase. If I had to pick one con, it would be the size of the cloths. I wished they were a little bigger."
Say goodbye to smudges and hello to crystal-clear lenses with this two-piece kit.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
