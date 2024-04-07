Eclipse forecast includes clouds, chance of rain showers

Erie's big moment under the sun is almost here. Will we be able to see it or will clouds obscure our view of the solar eclipse?

Here's what the National Weather Service in Cleveland and AccuWeather were forecasting for Monday in Erie as of Sunday afternoon.

Will it be sunny or cloudy in Erie on solar eclipse day?

Cloud cover

AccuWeather's total solar eclipse cloud forecast said there was concern that a band of clouds will move across western/central Pennsylvania and New York on Monday.

David Marsalek, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland, said last week that if it is overcast in Erie on Monday, eclipse watchers wouldn't see the moon obscuring the sun but would still experience the dimming effects and possibly a drop in temperature.

A National Weather Service solar eclipse webpage states: "The current climatological outlook suggests El Nino conditions will be present during the time of the 2024 solar eclipse. The primary area this will impact looks to be along the lakeshore where there is historically more cloud cover compared to years without an El Nino pattern."

Precipitation

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland called for a 30% chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Accuweather predicts there could be a shower in the Erie area in the morning, otherwise Monday will consist of clouds and breaks of sun.

Temperature

The National Weather Service is calling for a high of 60 degrees in Erie on Monday. Into Monday night, Erie is looking at a low of 46 degrees. Winds are expected to reach 9 to 11 mph.

The temperature could drop several degrees during the eclipse.

Stay up to date on Erie-area weather

