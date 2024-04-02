Having an emergency during the eclipse? Who to call in the Erie area if you need help
Emergencies can strike anytime, even during a total solar eclipse on April 8.
For all emergencies, dial 911.
For non-emergencies, contact the following:
City of Erie police/fire/emergency services
Erie Bureau of Police: 814-870-1125
Erie Bureau of Fire: 814-870-1400
Emergycare: 814-870-1010
Erie County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Office: 814-451-7012
Pennsylvania State Police
Corry: 814-663-2043
Girard: 814-774-9611
Lawrence Park: 814-898-1641
Other police departments
Corry Police: 814-664-2222
Edinboro Police: 814-734-1712
Girard Police: 814-774-2641
Lake City Police: 814-774-8341
Lawrence Park Police: 814-898-1634
Millcreek Police: 814-833-7777
North East Police: 814-725-4407
Union City Police: 814-438-3441
Wesleyville Police: 814-899-0681
Crawford County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff's Office: 814-333-7411
Warren County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff's Office: 814-723-7553
American Red Cross
Erie office: 814-833-0942
Presque Isle State Park
Presque Isle State Park: 814-833-7424
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
PennDOT: 814-871-4411
