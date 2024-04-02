Having an emergency during the eclipse? Who to call in the Erie area if you need help

A.J. Rao, Erie Times-News
·1 min read

Emergencies can strike anytime, even during a total solar eclipse on April 8.

For all emergencies, dial 911.

For non-emergencies, contact the following:

City of Erie police/fire/emergency services

  • Erie Bureau of Police: 814-870-1125

  • Erie Bureau of Fire: 814-870-1400

  • Emergycare: 814-870-1010

Erie County Sheriff's Office

  • Sheriff’s Office: 814-451-7012

Pennsylvania State Police

  • Corry: 814-663-2043

  • Girard: 814-774-9611

  • Lawrence Park: 814-898-1641

Other police departments

  • Corry Police: 814-664-2222

  • Edinboro Police: 814-734-1712

  • Girard Police: 814-774-2641

  • Lake City Police: 814-774-8341

  • Lawrence Park Police: 814-898-1634

  • Millcreek Police: 814-833-7777

  • North East Police: 814-725-4407

  • Union City Police: 814-438-3441

  • Wesleyville Police: 814-899-0681

Crawford County Sheriff's Office

  • Sheriff's Office: 814-333-7411

Warren County Sheriff's Office

  • Sheriff's Office: 814-723-7553

American Red Cross

  • Erie office: 814-833-0942

Presque Isle State Park

  • Presque Isle State Park: 814-833-7424

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

  • PennDOT: 814-871-4411

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com. Follow him on X @ETNRao.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Total solar eclipse: Who to call if you need help in the Erie PA area