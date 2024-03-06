It's totally happening April 8 in Erie, Pa. Check out these solar eclipse viewing events.

A total solar eclipse will be crossing over North America on April 8, and Erie will be in the path of totality. Businesses and organizations in the Erie region have some fun and educational events scheduled based on the eclipse.

Eclipse events

In the meantime, here is a list of local places that are hosting gatherings to view the eclipse:

PennWest Edinboro: PennWest Edinboro will be preparing for the solar eclipse event with a planetarium series held at the Copper Science Center planetarium. This event will be hosted by Dr. David Hurd, director of Edinboro's planetarium. The planetarium shows will take place on March 11 and 26 and April 3, 5, and 7. All shows begin at 7 p.m. Two additional shows will be featured on April 7 at 2 and 4 p.m. Anyone attending this event will also receive free eclipse glasses. This program is free, but reservations are required at bit.ly/Boroplanet or by calling 814-732-2493.

Mercyhurst University: Following a series of lectures and discussions provided by the University, Mercyhurst University will open their athletic fields for public viewing starting at 1 p.m. on April 8.

Lake Erie Wine Country: Lights Out!: Lake Erie Wine Country is hosting a solar eclipse viewing event starting April 5 through April 8. Participants can purchase tickets at their local host winery enjoying the eclipse from the winery. Sip on some fine wine while experiencing the eclipse. The event on April 5 will take place from noon until 5 p.m. It continues on April 6 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and then on April 7 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event concludes on April 8 when participants will return to their host winery for the eclipse viewing. Tickets can be purchased at local wineries. To learn more about the event, please visit Lakeeriewinecountry.org

Fire, Sacred Fire: A Sacred Fire Art Gathering: Join the Song Circle for the People from Pittsburgh for a gathering centered around the sacred fire arts during the solar eclipse. This is a four-day event that begins on April 4 at 7 a.m. and concludes April 8 at 6 p.m. Location to be determined. Events include dances, yoga, potluck meals and more. Interested participants can find more information, including how to register, at facebook.com/events/781239847081108.

Barber National Institute: "A Total Eclipse of the Art." The Jay and Mona Kang Art Show and Sale will take place April 5-8. The show will be held at the Barber National Institute at 100 Barber Place. The art show will feature creative works from youth and adults across a variety of media including photography, painting, ceramic, sculpture and drawings. This year's show will illuminate the 2024 solar eclipse. Visitors can also celebrate the solar eclipse with the Barber National Institute on April 8 at 3:16 p.m. Official eclipse viewing glasses will be available at the show. Learn more about the art show and viewing event at barberinstitute.org.

Erie Land Lighthouse: Watch the solar event of the season on the grounds of the Erie Land Lighthouse at 2 Lighthouse St. The event will take place on April 8 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. This will be a gathering space for anyone interested in the eclipse. Glasses will not be provided at the event. Learn more at the Erie Land Lighthouse Facebook page.

Victorian Princess Solar Eclipse Cruise: Experience the solar eclipse aboard the Victorian Princess. The adventure will take place on April 8 starting at 1 State St. from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The event includes live music from a DJ, complementary eclipse glasses and an exclusive eclipse t-shirt. Participants can also sip on signature specialty drinks aboard the ship crafted for the eclipse. The cruise will also include an Erie-themed buffet. Tickets are $100 or $125 to upgrade to the viewing deck. Learn more about the event at victorianprincess.com.

Oil Region Astronomical Society: The Oil Region Astronomical Society (OARS) is hosting an April 7-8 eclipse event that is free and open to the public at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center at 4249 Camp Coffman Road in Cranberry. From the observatory's location, viewers will be able to view 99% of the sun covered by the moon. OARS will open the facility to the public on April 7 and 8. This event will include eclipse glasses that will be handed out on site. There will also be a live stream of the eclipse events being held in other locations. Telescopes will be set up to safely observe the sun weather permitting. Anyone who wants to stay the night at this event following the eclipse can do so with an overnight fee. For information and to register, visit oras.org.

Frontier Park: Park Side of the Moon: Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park is celebrating the eclipse at 1501 W. 6th St. with a fee event that is open to the public. There will be learning and art activities for all ages offered by LEAF and the Erie Art Museum. The first 1,000 guests at the park will receive free eclipse viewing glasses. There will also be alcoholic beverages for purchase for guests 21 and older provided by Erie Ale Works and Altered State Distillery. Food will be available for purchase by Que Adibes, Atacolypse Food Truck and Donatos Pizza. The event also includes live music from Phunkademic and Friends, as well as poetry from Chuck Joy, Thasia Lunger and Abdullah Washington. Learn more at facebook.com/lakeeriearboretum.

Erie Ale Works: Black Hole Sun: Eclipse Parking Lot Party: Join Erie Ale Works at 416 W. 12th St. in their own parking lot. The event will include beer, cocktails, mocktails and the Taqueria Montes Mexican-style food truck. Learn more about this event by visiting facebook.com/eriealeworks.

Wesleyville American Legion Post 571 Solar Eclipse Party: The Weselyville American Legion Post 571 is hosting a solar eclipse party at 1917 Eastern Ave. Eclipse spectators can watch from the spacious deck. Eclipse glasses will be available for members of the legion and other guests. The live music will begin at 4 p.m. with a performance by Mike Dvorak. Learn more by visiting facebook.com/events/911928293558377.

Total Eclipse Festival at Lake Erie Speedway: Lake Erie Speedway at 10700 Delmas Drive is hosting an eclipse festival that will include rides and inflatables from Crazy Monkey Inc., food, live music from Dan Barney & Stone Quarry Road and The Breeze Band, drifting and monster truck rides. Gates open at 10 a.m. with eclipse viewing starting at 2 p.m. This event will also include a parking fee of $10 presale or $20 during the event. Learn more by visiting facebook.com/lakeeriespeedway.

Solar Eclipse Party at Presque Isle Downs and Casino parking lot: Presque Isle Downs and Casino, 8199 Perry Highway, is hosting a solar eclipse viewing party in its lower parking lot from noon until 5 p.m. on April 8. The event will include food trucks, free solar eclipse glasses, live music from Chris Higbee and free play giveaways. Learn more about the event at facebook.com/presqueisledowns.

SeaWolves Block Party: The Erie SeaWolves are hosting a block party at UPMC Park, 110 E. 10th St., on April 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. celebrating the eclipse. The event will include live entertainment, a live NASA feed on the UPMC Park video board, activities for kids, autographs from SeaWolves players, photo opportunities with the 2023 Eastern League Championship trophy and mascot C. Wolf, chances to win prizes and tickets and a view of the eclipse from the Bud Light Party Deck. It also will be the first public event for fans to meet the 2024 team. Learn more about this event by visiting milb.com/erie.

Zooclipse: Solar Safari: Enjoy the eclipse and a family day at the Erie Zoo at 423 W. 38th St. This event will include multiple activities, entertainment, local food and beverage vendors, enrichment on the solar eclipse for animals, and discussion with keepers to talk about the relationships between animals and the moon. The event is included with the cost of a daily zoo admission or membership and will go on rain or shine. Learn more by visiting eriezoo.org.

Eclipse viewing party with FEED: Join Feed for trivia, music, a science talk, art projects, and the eclipse at Griswold Park, 150 W. 14th St. This event will provide eclipse glasses and other surprises. Learn more about the event by visiting feed.art.

Eclipsing Stars with FEED: An immersive multimedia exhibit by artist Alex Stanley and astrophysicist and folklorist Dr. Moiya McTier is on display at 1307 State St. The exhibit, which opened Feb. 16 and will remain open through Memorial Day, consists of floor to ceiling 3D-animated projections and multichannel audio. The $5 admission includes two pairs of eclipse glasses, while supplies last. Learn more by visiting feed.art.

Burch Farms Solar Eclipse Watch Party: Experience the solar eclipse at Burch Farms at 9210 Sidehill Road in North East on the 3-acre field. This event includes lunch, wine, snacks and desserts from Burch Farms County Markey and Winery. Learn more about this event by visiting facebook.com/burchfarmscountrymarket.

Eclipse on the Farm at Port Farms: Head to Port Farms at 2055 Stone Quarry Road in Waterford for an April 8 event that will include live music, food, eclipse-themed beverages by Poverty Knob, campfires and acres of open land for a beautiful view of Erie's total eclipse. Glasses will be provided to the first 1,000 guests. Overnight accommodations can be made available. Learn more by visiting portfarms.com.

Riverside Brewing Company: Riverside Brewing Company, 1 Foundation St., is hosting a viewing party that will include live music, a post-eclipse buffet by Chef Ryan along with a special beer can release, "celestial energy." Glasses will also be provided for this event. Learn more by visiting riversidebrewing.co.

Eclipse with us at Mound Grove Golf Course: The golf course at 10760 Donation Road will have an overnight celebration starting 3 p.m. April 7 that comes with a complimentary welcome bag with solar eclipse viewing glasses. The reservation-only event will also include a barbeque dinner, bonfire, breakfast, games and a lunch buffet April 8. Learn more by visiting moundgrove.com.

Edinboro Eclipse Fest at Goodell Gardens: This April 8 event on the grounds and homestead of Goodell Gardens, 221 Waterford St. in Edinboro, will feature an art show by astrophotographer and amateur astronomer Jackson Froman. Froman will also be live-stream his astrophotography process during the eclipse, vendors and exhibitors, food trucks and more. Learn more about this event by visiting goodellgardens.org/eclipse.

Holiday Inn Eclipse Watch Party: Join the Holiday Inn at 2260 Downs Drive will be open April 8 with eclipse-themed food and drinks. Guests who stay at the hotel will receive eclipse-themed snacks and goodie bags. Learn more about this event by visiting facebook.com/HolidayInnErie.

Eclipse Camp at Camp Fitch: Experience the eclipse at Camp Fitch at 12600 Abels Road from April 7-9. Be treated to Chef Scott's meals, enjoy traditional camp activities and a front-row view to the eclipse. Programs begin on April 7 with activities including rock climbing, mountain biking, farm activities and archery. Participants will receive five hot meals in the dining hall overlooking Lake Erie, along with a solar bear plunge in Lake Erie during the eclipse. Lodging will be in either the indoor lodge or open air cabins. Learn more about this event on their campfitchymca.org.

Solar Elk eclipse party at Twisted Elk Brewery: Twisted Elk Brewery at 10139 West Lake Rd is hosting a Solar "Elk" party April 8. This event will include live music at 12:30 p.m., a new beer release, food and beverages. Eclipse viewing glasses will also be provided with limited supply. Learn more about the event by visiting Twisted Elk's Facebook page.

Virtual Eclipse by Presque Isle State Park: Learn the basics of the sun, moon and eclipses and what to expect on April 8. This is a virtual event held by Presque Isle officials. A ZOOM link will be sent out to participants on the day before the program. This program will take place on March 8 and March 22 at 1 p.m. Learn more about this event and register on the DCNR website.

Solar Eclipse 101 by Presque Isle State Park: Prepare for the upcoming solar eclipse with an informative program. This event is an indoor presentation which is suitable for older children through adults. Guest presenter David Horne, Ph.D., is a physicist and astronomer at Gannon University and an avid observer of the sky, traveling near and far for eclipses. This event will take place on March 9 at 2 p.m. Additional details can be found on the DCNR website.

