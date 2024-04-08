Live coverage: Bloomington, Indiana's 2024 total solar eclipse

This NASA livestream of the 2024 total solar eclipse will begin broadcasting at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Today's weather forecast for Bloomington, Indiana

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis is predicting a high of 74 degrees today and diminishing clouds throughout the day. By the time the eclipse happens in Bloomington at 3:04 p.m., scattered high cirrus clouds will be all that's left.

"These clouds are likely to be thinner, not very opaque, and so it shouldn't completely impact viewing of the eclipse, outside of people just looking for good photography," Aaron Updike, a meteorologist at NWS Indianapolis, told The Herald-Times on Friday.

Traffic conditions into Bloomington, Indiana

So far so good. Google Maps shows light traffic on all roadways into Bloomington. A small amount of congestion is showing near Memorial Stadium where the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration will take place later today.

Where is there to eat in Bloomington today?

Bloomington's favorite food trucks are spread out today at several locations. Here's where you can find them.

Looking for somewhere to eat today? These restaurants are open.

What's closed today in Bloomington for the total solar eclipse

Click here for a list of places that are closed for today's eclipse. Additionally several restaurants and retailers plan to close briefly during the eclipse to allow their employees to witness this special event.

