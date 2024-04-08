What are the best places to park in Bloomington during Monday's solar eclipse?

Bloomington officials warn that residents and the possible 300,000 visitors for the solar eclipse can expect to have difficulty finding a parking spot, especially if they hope to not have to walk very far.

City officials said the April 8 event “could be the biggest in the city’s history” with visitors exceeding the number of people who come to a big Indiana University football game by a factor of five.

City leaders urged people to fill up their vehicles and to bring water, food — and a lot of patience. They also urged people to park in legal spots — primarily to reduce the risk of accidents and to avoid blocking emergency vehicles.

Here are your best chances of finding a place to park, according to city and university officials.

Where can I park in downtown Bloomington during the eclipse?

“Parking garages are the best bet for parking within city limits,” Justin Crossley, digital brand manager in the mayor’s office, said via email.

The city’s four garages will have a combined 1,170 spaces:

Walnut Street, 300 N. Morton St., 265 spaces.

Morton Street, 200 N. Morton, 245.

Fourth Street, 105 W. Fourth St., 400.

Trades District: 489 W. 10th St., 260.

Parking will cost $10 on Monday. You can pay with cash or credit card. Monthly passholders will be granted access.

Access to garage rooftops is prohibited during the eclipse “to keep the public safe and maintain structure weight capacity for each facility,” the city said.

Michelle Wahl, the city’s parking services director, said people who arrive before Monday can park their car in a garage and keep it there until they leave. However, that would mean they would have to pay 50 cents per hour up to a maximum of $12 per day.

Can I use on-street and lot parking in Bloomington during the solar eclipse?

Downtown parking meters accept cash and the ParkMobile app.

Yes, people can park at meters and in lots for $1 per hour. You can pay with coins, credit card and the ParkMobile app.

The city has about 1,600 on-street metered spaces, 292 spots in surface lots and 3,900 in neighborhood zones, Wahl said via email.

Wahl said how close the city gets to parking capacity will depend in large part on the weather.

“We expect that our parking resources will be heavily used and operating near capacity,” she said.

On Monday, parking options include the city hall lot, on North Morton Street, where city employees usually park. City offices are closed the day of the eclipse.

Can I park on the Indiana University campus during the solar eclipse?

A student heads into campus past the blooming red and white tulips at the Sample Gates of Indiana University.

Theoretically, yes, but availability is likely to be severely limited, as you'll have to compete with IU students for surface lot spots.

People's best bet is to pre-pay to secure a parking spot, said Amanda Roach, the university’s director for emergency management and continuity.

Pre-paid parking: tinyurl.com/2p9reped.

People who attend the Hoosier Cosmic Celebration at the stadium can get parking passes here: tinyurl.com/y5syk7v6

For a list of events and IU eclipse info, go here: eclipse.iu.edu

People who do not have pre-paid parking can try their luck in the campus surface lots. Those lots are usually reserved for people with IU passes, but on Monday the rules and enforcement will be suspended — except for ADA spots.

However, spaces likely will be hard to come by because students who usually park in athletic lots, including around the football stadium, will have to leave those spots starting at 6 p.m. Friday. That means residents and visitors will have to compete with students for the remaining surface lot spots.

“People are welcome to try,” Roach said.

Unlike visitors, IU students, faculty and staff will have access to on-campus garages — but they will have to show an active IU parking pass. IU will not have in-person classes on the day of the eclipse.

Can I park in private lots in Bloomington during the eclipse?

Many businesses, including Walmart, Target and College Mall, offer parking for customers — but some of the businesses have said they will step up parking enforcement, which means you're parking there at your own risk.

Will there be parking in Bloomington for eclipse events?

Yes, many events, including at IU’s Memorial Stadium and city parks, will offer parking for attendees. For questions related to your event, contact the organizer or consult the event's web page.

“We expect visitors and guests to utilize parking resources associated with the special event locations, hotels, conference centers, and other private locations with a large inventory of parking,” Wahl said.

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington solar eclipse parking where to find a spot in town