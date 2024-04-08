How to get around Bloomington, Indiana, if there are eclipse traffic jams

If you’ve made it through the expected dense traffic around and in Bloomington and you’ve managed to grab a parking spot somewhere, you’ll likely encounter your next hurdle to eclipse-viewing pleasure: How to get to where you want to go.

While events around the community are offering parking opportunities and the city has on-street, on-lot and in-garage parking, you may find yourself some distance from your destination(s). Bloomington Transit, the city's bus service, will not be an option for most of the day, as the buses won't run from 1:10 to 5:10 p.m.

Bloomington city officials said the best way for people to get around the busy city will be to use bicycles, scooters or your feet.

Can I get around using a rented scooter or e-bike?

If you’re hoping to rent an e-bike or e-scooter, you may be struggling: The mayor’s office said that to its knowledge, scooter companies are not providing extra vehicles, and these transportation options are usually already in short supply during busy downtown festivals. With the potential for significantly more people downtown, scooters may be scarce.

Another note about scooters: City law prohibits scooter use on sidewalks in the city center, and even outside of the city center allows them only on “uncrowded” sidewalks. Scooters are allowed on streets in the city center and on multi-use paths and trails.

How far it is to various event locations in Bloomington

Distances between prominent city spots and event locations:

Memorial Stadium to Sample Gates: 1 mile.

Sample Gates to courthouse square: 0.5 miles.

Memorial Stadium to courthouse square: 1.4 miles.

Sample Gates to Switchyard Park: 2 miles.

Sample Gates to Sherwood Oaks Christian Church: 3.3 miles.

Switchyard Park to Starlite Drive-in: 6.6 miles.

Switchyard Park to Trinity Reformed Church: 4.8 miles.

Switchyard Park to Monroe County Airport: 5.8 miles.

Monroe County Airport to Monroe County Fairgrounds: 1.6 miles.

Starlite Drive-In to Shiloh Pentecostal Temple: 1.7 miles.

Will there be any road closures in Bloomington during the eclipse?

You are likely to encounter heavy vehicle traffic in and around Bloomington, but the city is not closing any streets during the eclipse. However, Indiana University staff will close one street for emergency vehicles and some others intermittently to allow pedestrians to cross.

IU will close David Baker Avenue between East 17th Street and North Fee Lane. That means people going east or west on 17th Street will not be able to turn north onto David Baker Avenue, and people going north or south on Fee lane will not be able to turn east onto David Baker Avenue. IU is closing the avenue to provide an extra route for emergency vehicles. The avenue is about a half mile from the IU Health Bloomington Hospital and just east of the Ind. 45/46 Bypass.

IU also will position staff along a half-mile stretch of 10th Street, from Woodlawn Avenue in the west to Eagleson Avenue in the east — along Woodlawn Field and the Bloomington Arboretum — to temporarily close the street to allow groups of pedestrians to cross.

IU staff will do the same for a quarter-mile stretch on Woodlawn Avenue, from 10th Street in the north to Seventh Street in the south, or roughly from the Indiana Memorial Union to the Asian Culture Center.

Amanda Roach, the university’s director for emergency management and continuity, said staff will wear vests and may use temporary barricades to stop vehicle traffic at those locations.

She said the university expects the city to have to deal with crowds similar to “five football games at the same time.”

Roach said the university is “more than ready to welcome folks to our campus,” but she cautioned that heavy foot, bike, scooter and vehicle traffic will cause disruption and delays.

Where are first aid stations on the IU campus during the eclipse?

McNutt circle drive: 1101 Fee Lane.

Wells Library: 10th Street, across from O'Neill School.

Lauren Robel Plaza: Seventh Street across from Ernie Pyle Hall.

Memorial Stadium will have additional first aid and information available, Roach said.

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: How to get around Bloomington during 2024 solar eclipse traffic jams