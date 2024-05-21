Cannes red carpet 2024: Classic silhouettes, daring designs, whimsical creations and more

Stars are turning heads at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. (Yahoo News; photos: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images, Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival is well under way, and the fashion has been anything but ordinary. From photo-calls to red carpet premieres, the seaside city in the south of France has been the sight of spectacular looks from A-listers including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid.

In addition to being one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, where award-winning directors like Francis Ford Coppola and Yorgos Lanthimos go to debut their highly anticipated films, the annual affair has a reputation for showcasing glamorous sartorial moments. This year’s festival, running May 14-25, has been no exception.

Here are some of the highlights from the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

A nod to classic Hollywood glamour

From classic tuxedos to timeless silhouettes, many celebrities channeled old Hollywood on the Cannes red carpet.

Emilia Perez actress Selena Gomez, model Candice Swanepoel and The Substance actress Demi Moore kept things classic.

Demi Moore. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Kevin Costner. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Candice Swanepoel. (Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Francis Ford Coppola. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Serious statement makers

While some stars opted for classic colors and silhouettes, others turned up the heat with bigger and bolder designs.

Models Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow certainly made statements. The Orebella fragrance founder donned a brown, barely-there slip dress from Dior by John Galliano, while the Cay Skin entrepreneur leaned into the cowboy trend, with a monochromatic suit adorned in pearls from Tamara Ralph’s fall 2023 couture collection.

Emma Stone turned heads when she attended the premiere of her new film, Kinds of Kindness, in a daring burgundy gown with a plunging neckline from Louis Vuitton.

Bella Hadid. (Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

Winnie Harlow. (Variety via Getty Images)

Emma Stone. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Hunter Schafer. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Rawdah Mohamed. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

A whimsical approach

Bows, ballgowns and beads, oh my! Other high-profile attendees seized the opportunity to don more whimsical and unexpected looks on the red carpet.

Wicked star Michelle Yeoh sported a playful, custom Bottega Veneta dress with mint-green-and-brown fringe, while The Substance actress Margaret Qualley stepped out in a ballerina-chic confection from Chanel.

Michelle Yeoh. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Maria Bakalova. (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Naomi Campbell. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Margaret Qualley. (Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

Zoe Saldana. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)