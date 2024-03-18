Here's a Green Bay-area voter guide to the April 2 elections in Brown County

Here’s your guide to contested races in the April 2 election in greater Green Bay. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a mix of races on the ballot, including the presidential preference primary, two state referendum questions, and municipal and school boards.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:

Here’s the list of contested races:

(i) denotes incumbent.

Key 2024 spring election dates

March 25: Spring pre-election campaign finance reports due.

March 29: Last day to register to vote in the clerk's office.

April 2: Spring general election. Voters can register to vote at their polling location on election day.

Democratic Party

Joe Biden (i)

Dean Phillips

Republican Party

Chris Christie

Vivek Ramaswamy

Nikki Haley

Donald Trump

State referendum

QUESTION 1: “Use of private funds in election administration. Shall section 7 (1) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum?”

QUESTION 2: “Election officials. Shall section 7 (2) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums?”

Allouez Village Board

3 seats, 3-year terms

Rob Atwood (i)

Matt Hohner

Will Knaapen

Rich Krieg

Charlie Leiterman

Jean Marsch

Raymond Maxwell

Ashwaubenon Village Board

3-year term, Wards 7 and 8

Chris Atkinson (i)

Drew Kuehl

Brown County Board

2-year term

District 5

Dan Theno (i)

Gloria Jane Eastman

District 6

Kathy LeFebvre (i)

Steven Campbell

District 14

Nick Dagneau (i)

Latosha Greenleaf

District 18

Patrick Hopkins (i)

Katie McDonald

District 23

Ray Suennen (i)

Dixon Wolfe

District 24

Vanya Koepke

Ross Toellner

More: Brown County Board District 5 and 24 candidates talk mental health, opioids, the environment in forum

Denmark Village Board

3 seats

Vince Wertel (i)

Jim Steffek (i)

Brandon L Ackley

Jon P Shedlosky

Green Bay City Council

2-year term

District 1

Jennifer Grant (i)

Barbara Dorff

District 2

Jim Hutchison (i)

Andy Nicholson

District 4

William Galvin (i)

Jon Shelton

District 5

Craig Stevens (i)

Robert Maccaux

District 6

Steve Campbell (i)

Joey Prestley

District 7

Adrian Liddicoat

Alyssa Proffitt

District 8

Chris Wery (i)

Jim Ridderbush

District 9

Brian Johnson (i)

Tarl Knight

District 10

Jeff Osborne

Ben Delie

District 11

Melinda Eck (i)

Michael Poradek

District 12

Bobby Lindsey

Kathy Hinkfuss

Hobart-Lawrence judge

4-year term

Gregg Schreiber (i)

Tara Adolph

Ledgeview Town Board

2 seats

Joseph G. Backmann

Mark Danen

Renee Van Rossum

2 seats

Michelle Eckert (i)

Andy Congdon

Mark D. Stevens

Wrightstown Village Board

3 seats

Terry Schaeuble (i)

Julie Sigmund (i)

Daniel J. Segerstrom (i)

Ryan Roebke

SCHOOL BOARDS

Green Bay School Board

2 seats

Andrew Becker (i)

Paul Boucher

Kou Lee

Alex Mineau

Ashwaubenon School Board

Brian Anderson

Scott Kirst

De Pere School Board

2 seats

Scott Hemauer

Joel Neuville

Matthew Petersen (i)

Brandy Tollefson

QUESTION: “Shall the Unified School District of De Pere, Brown County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $4,750,000 per year for five years, beginning with the 2024-2025 school year and ending with the 2028-2029 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses?”

More: Are school districts going to referendum more?

Howard-Suamico School Board

2 seats

Pooja Bambha-Arora

Gregory Klimek (incumbent)

Vanessa Moran (incumbent)

Luxemburg-Casco School District referendum

QUESTION: "Shall the Luxemburg-Casco School District, Kewaunee and Brown Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1,800,000 per year for three years, beginning with the 2024-2025 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational expenses including staff wages and benefits and maintaining literacy, reading, and college and technical career programming?”

At-large seat

Steve Liegl

Jennifer Rybicki

Wrightstown School Board

2 seats

Anthony Decker

Nicole Gerend (incumbent)

Paul Linsmeyer

Michael Mollen

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay-area voter guide to the April 2 elections in Brown County