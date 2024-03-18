Here's a Green Bay-area voter guide to the April 2 elections in Brown County
Here’s your guide to contested races in the April 2 election in greater Green Bay. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be a mix of races on the ballot, including the presidential preference primary, two state referendum questions, and municipal and school boards.
There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:
Here’s the list of contested races:
(i) denotes incumbent.
Key 2024 spring election dates
March 25: Spring pre-election campaign finance reports due.
March 29: Last day to register to vote in the clerk's office.
April 2: Spring general election. Voters can register to vote at their polling location on election day.
Presidential preference primary
Democratic Party
Joe Biden (i)
Dean Phillips
Republican Party
Chris Christie
Vivek Ramaswamy
Nikki Haley
Donald Trump
State referendum
QUESTION 1: “Use of private funds in election administration. Shall section 7 (1) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum?”
QUESTION 2: “Election officials. Shall section 7 (2) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums?”
Allouez Village Board
3 seats, 3-year terms
Rob Atwood (i)
Matt Hohner
Will Knaapen
Rich Krieg
Charlie Leiterman
Jean Marsch
Raymond Maxwell
Ashwaubenon Village Board
Chris Atkinson (i)
Drew Kuehl
Brown County Board
2-year term
District 5
Dan Theno (i)
Gloria Jane Eastman
District 6
Kathy LeFebvre (i)
Steven Campbell
District 14
Nick Dagneau (i)
Latosha Greenleaf
District 18
Patrick Hopkins (i)
Katie McDonald
Ray Suennen (i)
Dixon Wolfe
Vanya Koepke
Ross Toellner
More: Brown County Board District 5 and 24 candidates talk mental health, opioids, the environment in forum
Denmark Village Board
3 seats
Vince Wertel (i)
Jim Steffek (i)
Brandon L Ackley
Jon P Shedlosky
Green Bay City Council
2-year term
Jennifer Grant (i)
Barbara Dorff
Jim Hutchison (i)
Andy Nicholson
William Galvin (i)
Jon Shelton
District 5
Craig Stevens (i)
Robert Maccaux
District 6
Steve Campbell (i)
Joey Prestley
Adrian Liddicoat
Alyssa Proffitt
Chris Wery (i)
Jim Ridderbush
District 9
Brian Johnson (i)
Tarl Knight
District 10
Jeff Osborne
Ben Delie
District 11
Melinda Eck (i)
Michael Poradek
Bobby Lindsey
Kathy Hinkfuss
Hobart-Lawrence judge
4-year term
Gregg Schreiber (i)
Tara Adolph
Ledgeview Town Board
2 seats
Joseph G. Backmann
Mark Danen
Renee Van Rossum
Suamico Village Board
2 seats
Michelle Eckert (i)
Andy Congdon
Mark D. Stevens
Wrightstown Village Board
3 seats
Terry Schaeuble (i)
Julie Sigmund (i)
Daniel J. Segerstrom (i)
Ryan Roebke
SCHOOL BOARDS
Green Bay School Board
2 seats
Andrew Becker (i)
Paul Boucher
Kou Lee
Alex Mineau
Ashwaubenon School Board
Brian Anderson
Scott Kirst
De Pere School Board
2 seats
Scott Hemauer
Joel Neuville
Matthew Petersen (i)
Brandy Tollefson
De Pere School District referendum
QUESTION: “Shall the Unified School District of De Pere, Brown County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $4,750,000 per year for five years, beginning with the 2024-2025 school year and ending with the 2028-2029 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses?”
More: Are school districts going to referendum more?
Howard-Suamico School Board
2 seats
Pooja Bambha-Arora
Gregory Klimek (incumbent)
Vanessa Moran (incumbent)
Luxemburg-Casco School District referendum
QUESTION: "Shall the Luxemburg-Casco School District, Kewaunee and Brown Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1,800,000 per year for three years, beginning with the 2024-2025 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational expenses including staff wages and benefits and maintaining literacy, reading, and college and technical career programming?”
Pulaski School Board
At-large seat
Steve Liegl
Jennifer Rybicki
Wrightstown School Board
2 seats
Anthony Decker
Nicole Gerend (incumbent)
Paul Linsmeyer
Michael Mollen
This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay-area voter guide to the April 2 elections in Brown County