Here's a Green Bay-area voter guide to the April 2 elections in Brown County

Peter Frank, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Here’s your guide to contested races in the April 2 election in greater Green Bay. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a mix of races on the ballot, including the presidential preference primary, two state referendum questions, and municipal and school boards.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov. You can:

Here’s the list of contested races:

(i) denotes incumbent.

Key 2024 spring election dates

  • March 25: Spring pre-election campaign finance reports due.

  • March 29: Last day to register to vote in the clerk's office.

  • April 2: Spring general election. Voters can register to vote at their polling location on election day.

Presidential preference primary

Democratic Party

  • Joe Biden (i)

  • Dean Phillips

Republican Party

  • Chris Christie

  • Vivek Ramaswamy

  • Nikki Haley

  • Donald Trump

State referendum

  • QUESTION 1: “Use of private funds in election administration. Shall section 7 (1) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum?”

  • QUESTION 2: “Election officials. Shall section 7 (2) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums?”

Allouez Village Board

3 seats, 3-year terms

  • Rob Atwood (i)

  • Matt Hohner

  • Will Knaapen

  • Rich Krieg

  • Charlie Leiterman

  • Jean Marsch

  • Raymond Maxwell

Ashwaubenon Village Board

3-year term, Wards 7 and 8

  • Chris Atkinson (i)

  • Drew Kuehl

Brown County Board

2-year term

District 5

  • Dan Theno (i)

  • Gloria Jane Eastman

District 6

  • Kathy LeFebvre (i)

  • Steven Campbell

District 14

  • Nick Dagneau (i)

  • Latosha Greenleaf

District 18

  • Patrick Hopkins (i)

  • Katie McDonald

District 23

  • Ray Suennen (i)

  • Dixon Wolfe

District 24

  • Vanya Koepke

  • Ross Toellner

Denmark Village Board

3 seats

  • Vince Wertel (i)

  • Jim Steffek (i)

  • Brandon L Ackley

  • Jon P Shedlosky

Green Bay City Council

2-year term

District 1

  • Jennifer Grant (i)

  • Barbara Dorff

District 2

  • Jim Hutchison (i)

  • Andy Nicholson

District 4

  • William Galvin (i)

  • Jon Shelton

District 5

  • Craig Stevens (i)

  • Robert Maccaux

District 6

  • Steve Campbell (i)

  • Joey Prestley

District 7

  • Adrian Liddicoat

  • Alyssa Proffitt

District 8

  • Chris Wery (i)

  • Jim Ridderbush

District 9

  • Brian Johnson (i)

  • Tarl Knight

District 10

  • Jeff Osborne

  • Ben Delie

District 11

  • Melinda Eck (i)

  • Michael Poradek

District 12

  • Bobby Lindsey

  • Kathy Hinkfuss

Hobart-Lawrence judge

4-year term

  • Gregg Schreiber (i)

  • Tara Adolph

Ledgeview Town Board

2 seats

  • Joseph G. Backmann

  • Mark Danen

  • Renee Van Rossum

Suamico Village Board

2 seats

  • Michelle Eckert (i)

  • Andy Congdon

  • Mark D. Stevens

Wrightstown Village Board

3 seats

  • Terry Schaeuble (i)

  • Julie Sigmund (i)

  • Daniel J. Segerstrom (i)

  • Ryan Roebke

SCHOOL BOARDS

Green Bay School Board

2 seats

  • Andrew Becker (i)

  • Paul Boucher

  • Kou Lee

  • Alex Mineau

Ashwaubenon School Board

  • Brian Anderson

  • Scott Kirst

De Pere School Board

2 seats

  • Scott Hemauer

  • Joel Neuville

  • Matthew Petersen (i)

  • Brandy Tollefson

De Pere School District referendum

QUESTION: “Shall the Unified School District of De Pere, Brown County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $4,750,000 per year for five years, beginning with the 2024-2025 school year and ending with the 2028-2029 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational and maintenance expenses?”

Howard-Suamico School Board

2 seats

  • Pooja Bambha-Arora

  • Gregory Klimek (incumbent)

  • Vanessa Moran (incumbent)

Luxemburg-Casco School District referendum

QUESTION: "Shall the Luxemburg-Casco School District, Kewaunee and Brown Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1,800,000 per year for three years, beginning with the 2024-2025 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational expenses including staff wages and benefits and maintaining literacy, reading, and college and technical career programming?”

Pulaski School Board

At-large seat

  • Steve Liegl

  • Jennifer Rybicki

Wrightstown School Board

2 seats

  • Anthony Decker

  • Nicole Gerend (incumbent)

  • Paul Linsmeyer

  • Michael Mollen

