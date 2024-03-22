Brown County Board District 18: Incumbent Patrick Hopkins faces challenger Katie McDonald

DE PERE - Incumbent Patrick Hopkins is running for reelection against challenger Katie McDonald for the District 18 seat on the Brown County Board.

District 18 is made up of west De Pere and a small part of east De Pere. Hopkins has been on the board since April 2020.

The Press-Gazette asked both candidates to answer five questions with word counts up to 100 or 150 words and to provide their background information. Here is what the candidates had to say. Their responses are trimmed lightly for clarity.

Hopkins did not respond to requests to submit a questionnaire.

Katie McDonald

Age: 45

Occupation: Substitute teacher at De Pere and Green Bay schools

Highest education level attained: Bachelor's in elementary and middle school education from University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse

Relevant experience : I have worked with area youth in our schools both in Green Bay and De Pere for over 20 years. In addition to being a teacher, I am also raising three young boys in our community. I have coached youth sports and worked in the Parks and Recreation Department growing up. My family has seen and struggled with many diseases that affect our elderly including cancer, dementia, and Parkinson's. There are many resources in our community that have been developed over time. I have experience working with those resources, their leaders, and the underserved populations.

Campaign Facebook page or website: Katie McDonald for Brown County Supervisor-District 18

Why are you running for County Board?

McDonald: I want to do more for my community, as a great place I am proud to call home. If we want to do better as a community, we all need to serve. I am a service-minded individual. I was born and raised here, and I choose to raise my family here. I will reach out to my constituents and work with community leaders to develop solutions that continue the great legacy of our county’s government. Some of the key issues I am interested in are public safety, support for our elderly, and the mental and physical wellness of our youth.

What makes you the better candidate?

McDonald: I am a team player. I believe in working with the local municipalities, business leaders, nonprofit community groups, and the constituents to create solutions for our future. I am a great listener as well, and I believe the solutions lie in understanding both the needs of our community and the existing partners trying to solve those needs.

What two issues do you feel most need to be addressed in Brown County, and how would you address them?

McDonald: I feel the safety and security of our residents is a top priority. I plan to work to support the Brown County Drug Task Force, court system, and sheriff’s department. We all deserve to feel safe in our schools, homes, and out in the community. Another area I see a great need in is addressing mental health issues. I would address support for Health and Human Services or programs to support our youth grow into healthy, productive citizens.

What are areas for growth you see in your specific district?

McDonald: I would like to see our district focus on economic growth through workforce development. Many of our local businesses are struggling to gain access to a qualified workforce. Businesses are starting to relocate based on where they feel they can gain access to a well-qualified and eager workforce. Our local economy was built on having hard-working, dedicated individuals who are well-trained. I think we need to focus on helping our community develop skills in businesses they are passionate about. This means working with our local business leaders to understand the skills that are needed and develop programs with our local institutions.

How do you plan to build involvement and communication with residents?

McDonald: I am an active member in my community and welcome all forms of communication with residents, whether that be in-person or through other lines of communication. I will communicate through phone, email, and social media and encourage residents to contact me with issues they have. Engaging community members in problem-solving solutions to issues that affect them and community engagement is critical in my eyes.

