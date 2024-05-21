The 15 best Memorial Day beauty sales of 2024: Save up to 60% on skin care, makeup and more

Once, when I was in my 20s, a friend and I were standing in her kitchen talking about the too-expensive dresses and shoes I'd recently bought on sale. Her mom yelled from the other room: "Saving yourself right into the poor house, I see!" It's a line I think about a lot as I evaluate beauty deals. The truth is, I've become more sensible: even the best Memorial Day sales (and there are a bunch of them!) aren't enough to entice me. What I'm looking for instead: quality skin- and hair-care products; cosmetics, serums and special potions that I've been tracking for weeks, if not months; and items I already use that I'm excited to buy no matter the price.

With that in mind, these are the best beauty products already on sale for Memorial Day. I've vetted many of them, while others are recommended by tens of thousands of die-hard fans. Bonus: Many are even among the products we've named the year's best.

The best Memorial Day beauty sales 2024

Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask $8 $15 Save $7 Shout out to the callus ladies. The scaly-heel gals. The rough-toed, dry-arched, never-gonna-be-anyone's-foot-fetish friends. This is a must-buy for you (and me). It's a foot-transforming peeling mask that takes the skin on your southernmost extremities from "scorched earth" to "baby soft" within days. Honestly, it's a little gross, but in the best way. Don't want to take my word for it? The exfoliating potion boasts more than 50,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. $8 at Amazon

Amazon Weleda Skin Food $14 $18 Save $4 with coupon While it's not exactly meant as a face cream, this ultra-rich moisturizer is used as one by most every seasoned beauty expert I know. It's extremely hydrating, packed with nourishing plant-derived ingredients and especially good as a nighttime treatment for the face, hands, feet, neck and even décolleté. Save $4 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Amazon Pantene Pro-Vitamin Essence, Daily Repair Mist $25 $40 Save $15 You know how summer hair — especially post-swim hair — can become so dry that it starts to feel like hay? Well, this lightweight, nourishing treatment is the solution to your warm-weather hair woes. In just a few spritzes, it strengthens and conditions your strands so they feel silky and smooth — and no longer like the floor of a barn. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Sensitive Skin Disposable Razors, 12-Count $22 $38 Save $16 This is quite literally the best razor I've ever tried. Schick's Hydro Silk for Sensitive Skin glides over even the most delicate areas, leaving behind a smooth, silky finish along with fewer nicks, cuts and razor burns. They're especially good if you're a clumsy shaver like I am — or perpetually in a rush. At 40% off, this deal can't be beat. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Primera Oil to Foam Facial Cleanser and Makeup Remover $21 $26 Save $5 with Prime This amazing cleanser works in two ways: You use the oil on its own for a gentle makeup remover and, when you're finished, add water and the product foams into a luxurious face wash. Hyaluronic acid, ceramides and amino acids mean it cleanses skin without stripping away moisture. It's my favorite face wash — the way it works feels like magic. Save $5 with Prime $21 at Amazon

Amazon L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mousse $12 $17 Save $5 This is an excellent choice for first-time self-tanners who want to try a reliable product without overspending. The clear formula is infused with coconut water and Vitamin E to soften skin and make application easier. It develops into a streak-free tan in just two hours and won't transfer to your clothes, sheets or towels. $12 at Amazon

Amazon Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Brightening Serum $21 $28 Save $7 with coupon If you lived in New York in the early aughts, you're no doubt familiar with Bliss. The trendy beauty brand and Manhattan spa were cult favorites at the time — even Julia Roberts had a hard time booking an appointment. Since then, the Bliss spas have faded but the skin-care products remain high quality and effective, like this serum that brightens skin and is gentle enough for use every day. Save $7 with coupon $21 at Amazon

Amazon TruSkin Super Vitamin C Face Serum $22 $50 Save $28 I've wanted to try TruSkin's internet-famous Super Serum for months now. It's packed with retinol, niacinamide, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, and it's meant to address a host of aging-skin issues including saggy skin and dark spots. Its claims are backed up by nearly 10,000 glowing reviews. If you're curious, now's the time to give it a go: At more than 50% off, this deal is too good to pass up. $22 at Amazon

Amazon EZBasics Facial Steamer $24 $42 Save $18 with Prime and coupon In just 10 minutes a day, this compact, efficient face steamer deeply moisturizes skin, not only unclogging your pores but opening them, making your skin-care products absorb more effectively. The steam is especially soothing and relaxing, especially when you add a drop or two of a favorite essential oil. Face steamers are a long-time aesthetician secret — most facialists use them — and you cannot beat this price. Save $18 with Prime and coupon Copied! TSMMPRGG $24 at Amazon