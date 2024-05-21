We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The 15 best Memorial Day beauty sales of 2024: Save up to 60% on skin care, makeup and more
From a foot mask that banishes dry skin to our favorite tinted SPF, these are the Memorial Day deals even a pro shopper can't resist.
Once, when I was in my 20s, a friend and I were standing in her kitchen talking about the too-expensive dresses and shoes I'd recently bought on sale. Her mom yelled from the other room: "Saving yourself right into the poor house, I see!" It's a line I think about a lot as I evaluate beauty deals. The truth is, I've become more sensible: even the best Memorial Day sales (and there are a bunch of them!) aren't enough to entice me. What I'm looking for instead: quality skin- and hair-care products; cosmetics, serums and special potions that I've been tracking for weeks, if not months; and items I already use that I'm excited to buy no matter the price.
With that in mind, these are the best beauty products already on sale for Memorial Day. I've vetted many of them, while others are recommended by tens of thousands of die-hard fans. Bonus: Many are even among the products we've named the year's best.
The best Memorial Day beauty sales 2024
Shout out to the callus ladies. The scaly-heel gals. The rough-toed, dry-arched, never-gonna-be-anyone's-foot-fetish friends. This is a must-buy for you (and me). It's a foot-transforming peeling mask that takes the skin on your southernmost extremities from "scorched earth" to "baby soft" within days. Honestly, it's a little gross, but in the best way. Don't want to take my word for it? The exfoliating potion boasts more than 50,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.
While it's not exactly meant as a face cream, this ultra-rich moisturizer is used as one by most every seasoned beauty expert I know. It's extremely hydrating, packed with nourishing plant-derived ingredients and especially good as a nighttime treatment for the face, hands, feet, neck and even décolleté.
At first, you're going to think the sponge applicator on this concealer is a little weird. It is. But it's also kind of perfect for swooshing onto the under eye area, though, strangely not great for blending (it was fine, I used my fingers). The product itself is moisturizing and non-creasy, which is a feat at this price point. It offers smooth, medium coverage that's ideal for dark circles and was one of our best under eye concealers of 2024.
I've tried a lot of eye creams. For my money, outside of Korean skin-care brand CosRx (which I also love) CeraVe makes the best affordable under eye brightening treatment on the market. Not only does it feel good on your skin (it absorbs quickly, with no gross pilling), it's also fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic. Olivia Wilde also loves it. So do thousands of reviewers, who say it's like "Botox in a cream." I'm not sure about that claim, but I do know this is a quality skin-care staple and a must-try for anyone with an under eye situation they don't love.
Peter Thomas Roth's award-winning mineral sunscreen ticks all the boxes, which is why it's our best tinted sunscreen of the year. It's water-resistant, provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB sun protection, reduces redness and won't irritate sensitive skin. It's lightweight but still hydrating and skin-nourishing with a high-quality SPF 45. The tint magically works for nearly every skin tone, though those with very fair skin may find it too dark.
Save more than 30% on this No. 1 bestselling hot-air styling brush. It has nearly 400,000 five-star Amazon ratings with reviewers raving that the "time-saving, gentle, versatile, durable and salon-quality" tool made their hair shinier and more voluminous.
You know how summer hair — especially post-swim hair — can become so dry that it starts to feel like hay? Well, this lightweight, nourishing treatment is the solution to your warm-weather hair woes. In just a few spritzes, it strengthens and conditions your strands so they feel silky and smooth — and no longer like the floor of a barn.
This is quite literally the best razor I've ever tried. Schick's Hydro Silk for Sensitive Skin glides over even the most delicate areas, leaving behind a smooth, silky finish along with fewer nicks, cuts and razor burns. They're especially good if you're a clumsy shaver like I am — or perpetually in a rush. At 40% off, this deal can't be beat.
This amazing cleanser works in two ways: You use the oil on its own for a gentle makeup remover and, when you're finished, add water and the product foams into a luxurious face wash. Hyaluronic acid, ceramides and amino acids mean it cleanses skin without stripping away moisture. It's my favorite face wash — the way it works feels like magic.
This is an excellent choice for first-time self-tanners who want to try a reliable product without overspending. The clear formula is infused with coconut water and Vitamin E to soften skin and make application easier. It develops into a streak-free tan in just two hours and won't transfer to your clothes, sheets or towels.
Right in time for spring and summer dresses and skirts, our best self tanner of 2024 is on major sale. It's easy to use and excellent for smoothing skin and reducing the appearance of spider veins, bruises and other blemishes, making legs appear more youthful overall.
If you lived in New York in the early aughts, you're no doubt familiar with Bliss. The trendy beauty brand and Manhattan spa were cult favorites at the time — even Julia Roberts had a hard time booking an appointment. Since then, the Bliss spas have faded but the skin-care products remain high quality and effective, like this serum that brightens skin and is gentle enough for use every day.
I've wanted to try TruSkin's internet-famous Super Serum for months now. It's packed with retinol, niacinamide, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, and it's meant to address a host of aging-skin issues including saggy skin and dark spots. Its claims are backed up by nearly 10,000 glowing reviews. If you're curious, now's the time to give it a go: At more than 50% off, this deal is too good to pass up.
This is an exceptional deal! Elizabeth Arden is a premier name in skin care, and this highly emollient moisturizing cream is a particular standout. It's clinically and dermatologically tested, safe for most skin types and, when used nightly as recommended, helps keep skin supple and soft.
In just 10 minutes a day, this compact, efficient face steamer deeply moisturizes skin, not only unclogging your pores but opening them, making your skin-care products absorb more effectively. The steam is especially soothing and relaxing, especially when you add a drop or two of a favorite essential oil. Face steamers are a long-time aesthetician secret — most facialists use them — and you cannot beat this price.