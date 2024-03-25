Brown County Board District 14: Incumbent Nick Dagneau faces challenger Latosha Greenleaf

ALLOUEZ - Voters in Allouez will decide April 2 if incumbent Nick Dagneau or challenger Latosha Greenleaf will be on the Brown County Board for the next two years.

Dagneau and Greenleaf are running for the seat in District 14 that serves Allouez. Dagneau was selected to fill the District 14 seat in December.

The Press-Gazette asked both candidates to answer five questions with word counts up to 100 or 150 words and to provide their background information. Here is what the candidates had to say. Their responses were edited lightly for clarity. (i) denotes incumbent.

Nick Dagneau

Age: 32

Occupation: Head of finance at Gustman Chevrolet Sales

Highest education level attained: Bachelor's in business administration from St. Norbert College

Relevant experience : Current Brown County Board supervisor for the district

Latosha Greenleaf

Age: 44

Occupation: Executive director of Urban Cultural Arts

Highest education level attained: Bachelor's degree in accounting from Concordia University

Relevant experience: In addition to my role as the executive director of a nonprofit promoting affordability and inclusivity, I have significant experience in community involvement, leadership roles in local initiatives, and serving on advisory boards and committees focused on community development. These experiences have equipped me with the skills and insights necessary to effectively represent our district.

Why are you running for County Board?

Dagneau: I am running for reelection because I feel that within the short time I have had the privilege of serving my district, I have hit the ground running, have gotten to know the people and the needs of my district, and want to continue to be the voice for everyone within my district.

Greenleaf: I am running for Brown County Board supervisor because I am passionate about serving my community, addressing local concerns, and contributing to the improvement of our county's governance and policies. I believe that I can make a meaningful difference and represent the voices and interests of my fellow residents.

What makes you the better candidate?

Dagneau: I feel my education, financial career, willingness to speak to and for all my district makes me qualified. We need to get back to our common sense, honest, and transparent local governments that do not need the radicalization and over-complication that has happened on the national level. We need a local government that is strong and by and for the people. Local government should collaborate with everyone on pressing community issues such as improving infrastructure, promoting economic development, supporting education, and enhancing public safety. My family also has a history of law enforcement that has shaped my public safety passion. That drive to keep our community safe will continue.

Greenleaf: As the executive director of a nonprofit promoting affordability and inclusivity, I offer strong leadership. With my community involvement, collaborative approach, and commitment to transparency, I am well-equipped to bring about positive change as a Brown County Board supervisor.

What two issues do you feel most need to be addressed in Brown County, and how would you address them?

Dagneau: This topic is one that is ever-changing and is also dynamic. On a macro-level, I believe that two priorities that are of most importance to me are keeping our community safe and being fiscally responsible. My job on a county level is to make sure that the taxpayers' money is spent and utilized in a responsible manner. We are the overseers of many projects in the county so transparency in our financial decisions should be paramount. We, as county supervisors, need to ensure we have the best law enforcement, emergency response services, and promote community policing efforts that will protect our communities.

Greenleaf: The top two issues are infrastructure improvement and community engagement. To address them, I would prioritize infrastructure projects based on need and available resources, seeking funding through grants and partnerships. Additionally, I'd enhance community engagement through town hall meetings, surveys, and partnerships with local organizations to encourage collaboration and unity.

What are the areas for growth you see in your specific district?

Dagneau: A topic of interest that I have been and continue to keep tabs on is the Green Bay Correctional Institution that is now 125 years old and sits on 29 acres of land within our district. I plan to stay in the conversations and discussions for future developments. Also, another topic of interest that was brought to my attention while speaking with my constituents, was the status and condition of our roads and infrastructure within the district. I would like to eventually see our district known for the exceptional condition of our roads and infrastructure.

Greenleaf: I see opportunities for growth in economic development, infrastructure enhancement, and community services. By attracting new businesses and supporting local entrepreneurs, we can stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities. Improving infrastructure, such as roads and utilities, will not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also attract new investment. Expanding community services, such as parks and recreational facilities, can further enrich the lives of residents and develop a strong sense of community.

How do you plan to build involvement and communication with residents?

Dagneau: Living in the district of the people you represent is why I remain excited as your current supervisor. It presents an amazing opportunity to get close to all constituents. We all have a responsibility to keep our neighborhoods safe and clean while maintaining our proud Allouez heritage. I would like to create a Facebook page and newsletter that will foster open communication with all residents to keep everyone informed of neighborhood highlights, as well as any happenings on the county level that would pertain to our district. This platform would encourage constructive conversation while providing an avenue to ask questions and voice concerns directly.

Greenleaf: I plan to build involvement and communication with residents through regular meetings, active online platforms, community surveys, neighborhood outreach, and collaboration with local organizations. These strategies aim to create an inclusive environment where residents feel empowered to contribute to decision-making and address community needs.

