Brown County Board District 23 election: Incumbent Raymond Suennen faces Dixon Wolfe

HOWARD - Voters in Howard will decide if incumbent Raymond Suennen or challenger Dixon Wolfe will become their next County Board member for the next two years in the election on April 2.

Suennen and Wolfe are running for the seat in District 23 that serves eastern Howard. Suennen has been on the County Board since 2018.

The Press-Gazette asked both candidates to answer five questions with word counts up to 100 or 150 words and to provide their background information. Here is what the candidates had to say. Their responses were edited lightly for clarity. (i) denotes incumbent.

Ray Suennen

Raymond Suennen (i)

Age: 73

Occupation: Semi-retired accountant/CPA and previous business owner

Highest education level attained: Bachelor's in accounting from Lakeland University and bachelor's in business from Spencerian College of Business

Relevant experience : I have 43 years of business and professional experience. I am a certified public accountant, a certified management accountant and a former small business owner. I owned and managed a residential care facility for teenage boys for five years and a supper club for five years. My experience includes 25 years of accounting and finance, including 12 years of budgeting for small companies to a large New York Stock Exchange reporting corporation, 10 years as controller, and worked for CPA firms performing auditing and tax preparation. I have 33 years of leadership and management experience as a controller, manager/director and business owner. For eight years, I directed a large corporation’s governmental legal compliance program. I have worked in nine different industries, which has given me a very diverse and well-rounded knowledge base. I have been a trustee on the Howard Village Board since 2010. Currently, I am also on the Howard-Suamico Optimist Club Board. Previously, I was on the board of directors of a local $100 million credit union for five years. I am currently the Brown County supervisor for District 23.

Dixon Wolfe

Dixon Wolfe

Age: 22

Occupation: Nonprofit field representative

Highest education level attained: Bachelor's in humanities and minor in communications and marketing

Relevant experience : Over six years of business management experience at Chick-fil-A. As the director of sales and brand growth at Chick-fil-A in Green Bay, I surpassed $6 million in annual sales in 2022, marking a significant milestone for the franchise. I led a team of over 150 employees and multiple levels of management, fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration. I developed and executed innovative sales and marketing strategies, resulting in increased brand visibility and market share.

Why are running for County Board?

Suennen: A county supervisor’s duties involve making “business” decisions, understanding business and contracting transactions, as well as budgeting and making capital expenditures. I believe that my business knowledge and well-rounded diverse experience provides me with the ability to more thoroughly understand issues than many others, which will help to identify key factors involved and increase the probability of the County Board making better decisions. I am a fiscal conservative and promote being financially responsible, preparing realistic budgets, and identifying operational efficiencies. I believe in being involved in the community and by participating to make our community a better place to live.

Wolfe: I am committed to serving my community and am dedicated to its improvement. I believe in the power of listening and engaging with people and genuinely love connecting with others and understanding their needs. By running for the County Board, I aim to be a voice for all members of our community, addressing their concerns and advocating for positive change. I am passionate about maintaining Brown County's reputation as a family-friendly environment and ensuring tax dollars are spent responsibly on priorities that matter to constituents. I am committed to preserving the safe and secure neighborhoods in Howard by supporting police and first responders.

What makes you the better candidate?

Suennen: I am the only candidate that has extensive and in-depth experience in business, accounting, budgeting, and been on other boards. I am the only candidate who has been a small business owner, has contracting and compliance experience, and has obtained diverse knowledge from working in nine different industries.

I am the only candidate who is a Brown County property owner, and have been so for 34 years. I have excellent analytical and organizational skills, a promoter of improvements and efficiencies, strong communications skills, a problem solver, and an energetic self-starter.

Wolfe: I will bring a fresh, enthusiastic, and business-minded perspective to the County Board. In this election, you have a choice: experience without connection, or a genuine advocate who listens and acts on your needs. I offer the latter — a regular person committed to representing you. While the current supervisor is fairly passive to the concerns of constituents, I offer an approach grounded in active listening and community engagement. My commitment to responsible fiscal management and my effective ideas for public safety measures reflect this forward-thinking approach. Like the founding fathers, young men dedicated to positive change in their communities, I aspire to bring innovation to our County Board.

What two issues do you feel most need to be addressed in Brown County, and how would you address them?

Suennen: The Brown County Courthouse does not have a secure access entryway. The safety and security of victims, witnesses, employees, judges, and others are a priority. In 2023, a plan was created that would involve constructing a small building between the courthouse and the Law Enforcement Center, with a walkway to each building. This building would contain security scanning equipment and security personnel.

The detention facility in downtown Green Bay is very old and has excessive deterioration. Soon, the state of Wisconsin will not be allowing it to continue to operate. Additional lodging capacity needs to be added to the jail to replace the existing capacity of the detentions facility. The new lodging will provide a safer work atmosphere for our employees, will increase operational efficiencies and will provide annual cost savings. The facility will share the existing services provided by the jail.

Wolfe: Addressing two major issues facing our community — crime and escalating costs — demands a multifaceted approach. To combat crime, I advocate for bolstered law enforcement efforts, including allocating resources to deploy more drug task officers and educating the public about the dangers of human trafficking. Simultaneously, I propose distinct measures to keep taxes and fees low, ensuring responsible fiscal management at the local government level. In light of the challenges posed by inflation, I recognize the added strain it places on families and pledge to address this by prioritizing and seeking innovative solutions to alleviate financial burdens. I would champion the reduction of irresponsible spending and seek solutions to empower individuals to retain their hard-earned money. By prioritizing public safety and financial stability, I aim to foster a safer and more affordable environment for all residents.

What are the areas for growth you see in your specific district?

Suennen: District 23 is in the village of Howard. Howard has experienced steady population growth for many years. To meet the needs of our changing society, more recreational facilities are required. To facilitate its growth, Howard has built walking trails, improved the quarry, which is now a popular swimming venue, built a pavilion/amphitheater complex for a recreational/entertainment center, and has created more local community parks. There are more trails and community parks planned as developments occur.

Wolfe: Growing the Brown County tax base is a critical area for growth. To achieve this, focusing on attracting small and mid-sized businesses is key. By creating an environment that fosters entrepreneurship and business development, we can stimulate economic growth and expand our revenue streams. Additionally, holding taxes and fees down will incentivize businesses to establish themselves in our county, as they'll see it as a cost-effective location. To be more attractive to businesses, we should invest in infrastructure, streamline regulations, and offer incentives for companies to relocate or expand here. By strategically addressing these areas, we can cultivate a thriving business community that not only boosts our tax base but also enriches the overall economic landscape of Howard and Brown County as a whole.

How do you plan to build involvement and communication with residents?

Suennen: Residents are encouraged to contact me or any County Board supervisor and express their opinion and concerns on any issue, including when an issue is in the decision-making process. Residents may attend county committee and board meetings. Each meeting has an open forum, during which residents may express their opinions and concerns, so that their thoughts can be taken into consideration.

Residents can volunteer to be a member on one of the many Brown County committees. As a committee member, a resident may express their opinion and will learn more about what is involved in situations under consideration and existing programs. There is an online application process available.

Residents may increase their participation by becoming more knowledgeable of the candidates, talking with the candidates, and by encouraging more residents to vote. The decision-making process of who represents the community is by voting.

Wolfe: To enhance resident involvement and communication, I will utilize digital platforms such as social media and a dedicated website, ensuring accessibility for all. I will also establish community advisors, representing diverse interests, as they will offer valuable perspectives and contribute to decision-making. Active participation in local events and engagement with Brown County organizations will enable me to connect directly with residents, understanding their specific concerns. I also encourage Howard residents to attend monthly county meetings to promote transparency and to express their specific needs. Through these measures, I aim to establish a governance model that authentically mirrors the values and priorities of those I have the privilege to represent.

