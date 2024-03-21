Seven candidate on the ballot for three seats on the Allouez Village Board; election is April 2

ALLOUEZ - Voters will decide how many new voices will be on the Allouez Village Board in the April 2 nonpartisan election after incumbents Sarah Deutsch and Lynn Green chose not to seek reelection.

Three seats are up for election with seven people on the ballot, including incumbent Rob Atwood and challengers Matt Hohner, Raymond Maxwell, Jean Marsch, Charlie Leiterman, Will Knaapen, and Rich Krieg. The top three vote-getters will serve three-year terms on the Village Board.

The Press-Gazette asked each candidate to answer three questions with word counts up to 100 or 150 words and to provide their background information. Here is what the candidates had to say. Their responses were edited lightly for clarity. (i) denotes incumbent. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

Matt Hohner

Matt Hohner

Age: 52

Occupation: Director of resource development at The Einstein Project

Highest education level attained: Bachelor's degree in management from UW-Stout

Relevant experience : Allouez Economic Development Committee since 2021

Campaign Facebook page: Matt Hohner for Allouez

Raymond Maxwell

Raymond Maxwell

Age: 72

Occupation: Retired optician. I have worked for Allouez as a seasonal employee in the parks department.

Highest education level attained: Bachelor's degree in business management from UW-Green Bay

Relevant experience : My relevant experience is equal to all other candidates. I am committed to customer service. Residents of Allouez are the customers of the Board of Trustees.

Campaign website: www.packerfn.wixsite.com/raymond-maxwell

Jean Marsch

Jean Marsch

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired registered nurse and HR director. Taught a human resources class for three years as an adjunct faculty member at UW-Green Bay after retirement.

Highest education level attained: MBA from UW-Oshkosh

Relevant experience : 15 years of experience on the Green Bay School Board, previous career as a nurse and HR professional, currently serve as a citizen member of the Brown County Human Services Board, previously served as a member of the Facilities Task Force for Green Bay Area Public Schools

Campaign Facebook page: Marsch for Allouez Village Trustee

Charlie Leiterman

Charlie Leiterman

Age: 49

Occupation: Police officer

Highest education level attained: Bachelor's of arts in sociology and government from St. Norbert College

Relevant experience : President of my local bargaining union for 10 years, member of the Brown County Traffic Committee

Campaign Facebook page: Leiterman for Allouez Village Trustee

Rob Atwood

Rob Atwood (i)

Age: 63

Occupation: Self-employed

Highest education level attained: Bachelor's degree in management

Relevant experience : On the Allouez Village Board for the past nine years, a business owner for the past 20 years

Campaign Facebook or website: None

Will Knaapen

Will Knaapen

Age: 38

Occupation: Retired veteran

Highest education level attained: High school degree

Relevant experience : 7 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, including a year deployment in Iraq, working as a civil affairs specialist, which is very similar to civil management in the USA. The most meaningful project I worked on in Iraq was creating and teaching an English course to Iraqi people ranging from 8 to 52 years old.

Campaign Facebook page: Will for Allouez

Rich Krieg

Rich Krieg

Age: 62

Occupation: Retired

Highest education level attained: Master's degree in education leadership from UW-Milwaukee

Relevant experience : Science teacher for Green Bay Area Public Schools for 31 years. I taught one school year at Edison Middle School, 13 years at Washington Middle School, and 18 years at East High School. Since moving to Allouez, I have worked as a poll worker on election days.

Campaign Facebook page or website: None

Why are you running for Village Board?

Hohner: I am running for Allouez Village Trustee because I desire to be an active participant in our community's decision-making process. I have a deep passion for public service and strive to make a positive impact on the lives of others. I have a unique perspective that comes from my diverse experiences in both the public and private sectors. I believe this will be an asset to help guide our village toward a bright and prosperous future. I am committed to listening to the concerns of my fellow residents and working collaboratively with my fellow trustees.

Maxwell: I am running for trustee because I love Allouez. I want to be a part of the decision-making process because the community is best served by citizen governance that considers all points of view.

Marsch: Allouez is a wonderful community for people at any stage of life. I want to serve the community by being an advocate for all residents to keep Allouez strong and vibrant. I have devoted many years serving the community in elected office and on local nonprofit boards. I will work hard to represent the people of Allouez and will be a very involved trustee. I have the time and energy to do just that.

Leiterman: As a candidate for Allouez village trustee, I am committed to fostering a historically progressive community. If elected, I will prioritize sustainable growth, community engagement, and transparent governance. My vision includes enhancing local parks, supporting small businesses, and ensuring responsible development. Let’s build a connected community that enriches the lives of all residents.

Atwood: As a resident, parent, and community member, I understand the importance of creating a safe, vibrant, and inclusive environment for all. If reelected, I am committed to working collaboratively with fellow board members and residents to implement initiatives that promote growth, enhance infrastructure, and ensure that Allouez remains a place where families aspire to raise their children.

Knaapen: I love Allouez. It is a wonderful place to live and I want to help nurture that. I am a first time homeowner and feel that people in my situation and age group should be involved in local government to add our perspective and work toward common goals. As a retired veteran, serving my community is a calling and I have the time, inclination, and passion to represent our residents in a respectful and transparent fashion.

Krieg: Good local government and healthy democracy are extremely important to me. I have always had an interest in politics and being involved as a leader at the local level. Now that I am retired, I have that opportunity. I believe that all people have an obligation to give back to their community and perform some civic duties, and this is one way I can do that. I will make it a priority to ensure that our local government has integrity, openness, and vision. It should be focused on helping and listening to the citizens of Allouez and addressing their needs.

What makes you the best candidate?

Hohner: I am a strong communicator and problem solver. I can find practical and innovative solutions to challenges that may face the village, and communicate those solutions clearly to the other village trustees. I have a good understanding of budgeting and finances. My work with nonprofit organizations and as a former small business owner has helped me communicate with many boards and committees I have worked with to find solutions to budgeting issues.

Maxwell: I have the time to independently research issues and public sentiment. I plan on using common sense in my decisions. I am not afraid of being a being a dissenting voice. The best decisions are made when all points of view are considered.

Marsch: I have a record of public service having served on the Green Bay School Board from 2002 to 2012 as board president. As a public servant, it is important to reach out to the public to understand their values and priorities. As a trustee I welcome calls from citizens because it is through this input, I can work to represent our citizens well. My husband and I are proud to have lived in Allouez for 47 years and to have raised our three children here. Our daughter still lives in Allouez. I care deeply for this community and want to preserve what our residents value most.

Leiterman: My active involvement in the community and willingness to listen to residents’ concerns demonstrate my commitment to the community. I pledge to maintain open communication and transparency that fosters trust between the Village Board and its constituents. Also, my forward-thinking approach and dedication to preserving Allouez’s heritage while embracing progress make me a strong contender. Last, my ability to work collaboratively with others ensures effective decision-making for the village’s growth.

Atwood: I'm a good listener, have attention to detail, and am not afraid to share an idea or opinion. For the past several years, I have had the proud opportunity to serve the residence of Allouez as trustee. Many comments, concerns, and compliments have been brought to my attention, all of which I have listened to and replied.

Knaapen: My experience as a veteran and working with different cultures and people gives me a unique perspective. Public outreach and accessibility as a candidate and trustee are vital, so I plan to keep "office hours" at local shops and eateries so residents can approach me with their concerns.

Krieg: I am approachable, intelligent, and open-minded. These qualities will help me be a successful trustee. During my years as an educator, I developed the organizational skills needed to perform administrative duties. As a teacher, I gained invaluable experience working with a variety of people and solving problems. I am a leader who is always willing to learn, listens to all perspectives, and makes decisions based upon information and reason. I am committed to putting forth the effort it takes to do a good job. Good communication, including responding to constituents in a timely manner, will be a top priority.

What two issues do you feel most need to be addressed in Allouez, and how would you address them?

Hohner: The potential decommissioning of Green Bay Correctional Institution is tops on the list. Unfortunately, this is not in the complete control of the village. If the decommissioning comes to fruition, I would like to use my experiences in recruiting businesses and land development to help make the best use of the land for generations to come.

The current road project on Libal, as well as the planned Webster Avenue project, are other areas for potential growth. By adding bike lanes, green space, outdoor restaurant seating, and more pedestrian walkways, we can make these areas true destinations for residents from all over the metro area.

Maxwell: Stop the loss of Broadview soccer fields as a public space: I am opposed to the MOU with the YMCA. The cost of infrastructure and loss of public property does not come close to the benefit of YMCA expansion.

Transparency of decisions by the board: I plan on making issues and projects known to the community prior to voting so that the public has opportunity to express their opinion.

Marsch: Maintaining and enhancing the services to live safely and comfortably. Residents want to live in a safe community, drink clean water, and enjoy natural resources, including parks and trails. All are priorities. Because of budget constraints we must work in partnership with surrounding communities and school districts to secure efficiencies. Grants should be pursued because they can supplement the budget. Expanding the tax base is another way to improve services. It is important to listen to residents’ concerns and priorities. I will follow up with those contacting me and take ideas to the board.

Balancing economic development while maintaining village qualities. It is important to encourage businesses to locate in Allouez. Carefully planned economic growth provides a tax base for the village. I will work with trustees to support a plan to attract businesses with sound incentives. By closing GBCI, we can develop the land in ways that benefit the community.

Leiterman: Two issues warranting attention are the closure of the aging GBCI and the need for road improvements. I will collaborate with state authorities, community leaders, and advocacy groups to develop a comprehensive plan for the facility’s closure. Prioritize the well-being of inmates by ensuring a smooth transition to other facilities. Explore alternative uses for the site, such as housing, business development and green spaces.

The other issue is road improvements. The village needs to implement a street maintenance program. This is to address roads before they deteriorate to the point of complete replacement.

Atwood: Green Bay Correctional Institution: This facility should be relocated. It is outdated beyond repair and poses a hazard to inmates and facility staff. Removing GBCI would open an entirely new tax base for the Village.

Allouez boasts renowned parks and trails: As the Village Board representative on the Parks and Recreation Board for 9 years, I've focused on elevating our park system. Recent upgrades include six pickleball courts at Kiwanis Park, new playground equipment at Kiwanis, Optimist Park, Green Isle plus a gazebo at Optimist Park. We have also installed pathway lighting at Green Isle Park. This spring, we're expanding parking at Kiwanis Park due to the increased facility usage.

Knaapen: Infrastructure is a constant concern and covers a lot of issues, including roads, schools, utilities, and water. Working with village staff to ensure our infrastructure is maintained and developed in the best way possible is a daily project. The GBCI is the most important issue in the village due to the safety, humanitarian, and economical concerns it creates. It is also the one we have the least control over, so I will continue to push the state to decommission the facility, clearing space for residential and commercial development. The village is working with non-profits, state officials, and media to raise awareness and I look forward to joining those efforts.

Krieg: The primary issue for me is making sure that Allouez continues to be a beautiful and welcoming place to live and visit. This goal involves the preservation and maintenance of green spaces, trails, habitat, and historical sites. Providing quality access to these areas is also a priority. Our parks and trails are highlights of the community. Clean water is another issue that should be included in this effort. We need to work with all area stakeholders to maintain the health of the Fox River and East River watersheds. We also need to help property owners and landlords maintain the structural integrity of older homes and buildings in Allouez. Another issue that every Allouez citizen should be concerned about is the unacceptable conditions at GBCI. Our local leaders need to continue collaborating with the state to finish developing a suitable plan to close this prison.

