Anya Taylor-Joy brings high-wattage shine to 'Furiosa' press tour: See her best looks

Anya Taylor-Joy stars as a vengeance-filled warrior in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The role has inspired her postapocalyptic press tour style. (Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty Images, Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images, Don Arnold/WireImage)

While promoting her newest film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya Taylor-Joy has been channeling her onscreen alter ego with warrior-worthy looks.

In the George Miller-directed prequel, Taylor-Joy plays the titular Imperator Furiosa, a resilient warrior who is abducted by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and later embarks on a vengeance-filled journey home.

The 28-year-old actress has been traveling the world to promote the postapocalyptic film, which hits theaters on May 24 — and even missed the annual Met Gala as a result. Luckily for us, Taylor-Joy has been hitting the sartorial mark with every Furiosa-inspired look.

Despite identifying as a tomboy when she was younger, Taylor-Joy has since grown to adore the drama of dressing up for big events.

“I never paid attention to clothes until I realized that it was a form of performance art for me — specifically, on the red carpet. I love drama. I love theatricality. I love leaning into a theme,” she told W Magazine in 2023.

Opting for floral-embellished metallics, terra-cotta hues and sculptural silhouettes, the Dune: Part Two actress has effectively put a high-voltage spin on “method dressing” — which is, according to Vogue, “a chance to extend a project’s cinematic universe onto the red carpet before the movie even premieres.”

Las Vegas CinemaCon appearance

Taylor-Joy kicked off the Furiosa press tour on April 9 with a biker-chic black halter dress. Designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the leather mini featured grommet detailing and crisscrossed straps along the front of the bodice. Taylor-Joy kept her finishing touches simple with black pumps and a loose bun.

Anya Taylor-Joy during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 9. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Sydney photo-call

On May 1, Taylor-Joy went for a goddess-meets-grunge aesthetic for a photo-call in Australia. The actress wore a burnt-orange one-shoulder gown from Rick Owens’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection. With a softer, more delicately draped fabric for the bodice and a stiffer, crumpled leather for the high-waisted skirt, this look fearlessly played with contrasting aesthetics.

Taylor-Joy opted for minor jewels, a simple, sleek hairstyle and a sultry smoky eye. (Her diamond chain earrings and gold cuff, along with the rest of her press tour jewelry, are courtesy of Tiffany & Co. She’s been a brand ambassador for the luxury retailer since 2021.)

Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth at a photo-call in Sydney on May 1. (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Sydney premiere

The Queen’s Gambit actress set the red carpet ablaze during the film’s Aussie premiere on May 2. Taylor-Joy showed up in a transparent gold dress with large three-dimensional arrows protruding from it. Both the chain-link frock and its equally showstopping headpiece are from Paco Rabanne’s spring/summer 1996 collection.

Taylor-Joy in Sydney on May 2. (Don Arnold/WireImage)

Mexico City photo-call

Taylor-Joy took postapocalyptic glam to a whole new level at the May 6 photo-call. Reminiscent of armor, the metal minidress was custom-made by Balmain and featured cascading roses along the shoulders and down the bodice. She completed the brutalism-inspired look with a statement red lip and translucent Aquazzura heels.

The actress took to Instagram to share the actual process of getting the dress on.

Taylor-Joy at the St. Regis Hotel in Mexico City on May 6. (Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Mexico City press conference

Later that evening, she slipped into a moto-inspired black-and-white look from Robert Wun’s spring 2023 collection. Taylor-Joy wore a cropped white leather jacket with exaggerated shoulder pads over a black bandeau top. She opted for a matching white leather miniskirt with a bold black zipper.

Taylor-Joy at a press conference in Mexico City on May 6. (Carlos Tischler/Eyepix Group/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Los Angeles screening

On May 8, Taylor-Joy wore an edgy leather minidress. She strutted down Hollywood Boulevard in the black body-hugging frock — with a front zipper and breast pocket — from Acne Studios’ fall 2024 collection. For finishing touches, the actress opted for a slicked-back ponytail, a bold red lip, black stilettos and a chunky silver cuff.

Taylor-Joy at the screening of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in Los Angeles on May 8. (Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)