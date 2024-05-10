Anya Taylor-Joy brings high-wattage shine to 'Furiosa' press tour: See her best looks
While promoting her newest film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Anya Taylor-Joy has been channeling her onscreen alter ego with warrior-worthy looks.
In the George Miller-directed prequel, Taylor-Joy plays the titular Imperator Furiosa, a resilient warrior who is abducted by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and later embarks on a vengeance-filled journey home.
The 28-year-old actress has been traveling the world to promote the postapocalyptic film, which hits theaters on May 24 — and even missed the annual Met Gala as a result. Luckily for us, Taylor-Joy has been hitting the sartorial mark with every Furiosa-inspired look.
Despite identifying as a tomboy when she was younger, Taylor-Joy has since grown to adore the drama of dressing up for big events.
“I never paid attention to clothes until I realized that it was a form of performance art for me — specifically, on the red carpet. I love drama. I love theatricality. I love leaning into a theme,” she told W Magazine in 2023.
Opting for floral-embellished metallics, terra-cotta hues and sculptural silhouettes, the Dune: Part Two actress has effectively put a high-voltage spin on “method dressing” — which is, according to Vogue, “a chance to extend a project’s cinematic universe onto the red carpet before the movie even premieres.”
Las Vegas CinemaCon appearance
Taylor-Joy kicked off the Furiosa press tour on April 9 with a biker-chic black halter dress. Designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the leather mini featured grommet detailing and crisscrossed straps along the front of the bodice. Taylor-Joy kept her finishing touches simple with black pumps and a loose bun.
Sydney photo-call
On May 1, Taylor-Joy went for a goddess-meets-grunge aesthetic for a photo-call in Australia. The actress wore a burnt-orange one-shoulder gown from Rick Owens’s spring 2024 ready-to-wear collection. With a softer, more delicately draped fabric for the bodice and a stiffer, crumpled leather for the high-waisted skirt, this look fearlessly played with contrasting aesthetics.
Taylor-Joy opted for minor jewels, a simple, sleek hairstyle and a sultry smoky eye. (Her diamond chain earrings and gold cuff, along with the rest of her press tour jewelry, are courtesy of Tiffany & Co. She’s been a brand ambassador for the luxury retailer since 2021.)
Sydney premiere
The Queen’s Gambit actress set the red carpet ablaze during the film’s Aussie premiere on May 2. Taylor-Joy showed up in a transparent gold dress with large three-dimensional arrows protruding from it. Both the chain-link frock and its equally showstopping headpiece are from Paco Rabanne’s spring/summer 1996 collection.
Mexico City photo-call
Taylor-Joy took postapocalyptic glam to a whole new level at the May 6 photo-call. Reminiscent of armor, the metal minidress was custom-made by Balmain and featured cascading roses along the shoulders and down the bodice. She completed the brutalism-inspired look with a statement red lip and translucent Aquazzura heels.
The actress took to Instagram to share the actual process of getting the dress on.
Mexico City press conference
Later that evening, she slipped into a moto-inspired black-and-white look from Robert Wun’s spring 2023 collection. Taylor-Joy wore a cropped white leather jacket with exaggerated shoulder pads over a black bandeau top. She opted for a matching white leather miniskirt with a bold black zipper.
Los Angeles screening
On May 8, Taylor-Joy wore an edgy leather minidress. She strutted down Hollywood Boulevard in the black body-hugging frock — with a front zipper and breast pocket — from Acne Studios’ fall 2024 collection. For finishing touches, the actress opted for a slicked-back ponytail, a bold red lip, black stilettos and a chunky silver cuff.