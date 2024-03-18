Brown County Board District 5 election: Incumbent Dan Theno faces Gloria Jane Eastman

GREEN BAY - East-side voters will decide April 2 if incumbent Dan Theno or challenger Gloria Jane Eastman will be on the Brown County Board for the next two years.

Theno and Eastman are running for the seat in District 5 that serves part of the city's east side.

The Press-Gazette asked both candidates to answer five questions with word counts up to 100 or 150 words and to provide their background information. Here is what the candidates had to say. Their responses were edited lightly for clarity. (i) denotes incumbent. The candidates are listed in the order they will appear on the ballot.

Gloria Jane Eastman

Age: 33

Occupation: Project coordinator

Highest education level attained: Some college studying pastoral studies

Relevant experience : I believe deeply in the power of everyday people to represent the best interests of their peers. I am a new voice in the conversation that reflects the majority of the people in District 5 and that is my strength. I am at my core an organizer and activist. I currently co-chair the Green Bay chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America

Campaign Facebook page: Vote Gloria for County Board

Dan Theno

Age: 76

Occupation: Brown County Board member

Highest education level attained: Bachelor's in education from University of Wisconsin-Madison

Relevant experience : In addition to currently being on the Brown County Board, I am a former Wisconsin state senator, mayor of my hometown in Ashland, and a local government administrator. I served 11 years as president of the east side Oak Grove Neighborhood Association and am the former chair of the Green Bay Neighborhood Leadership Council. I am currently chair of the Green Bay Traffic, Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission, a member of the Brown County Human Services Board and the Education and Recreation Committee, and director of the Brown County Historical Society.

Campaign Facebook page: None

Why are you running for County Board?

Eastman: I believe that government should be represented by the people who live there. I am a renter who lives in a district full of renters. I have worked multiple jobs to survive like many in my district do. I have used the same social services that my neighbors do. As an LGBT+ person who has needed to interact with a government not built for me, I can better empathize with the many residents that have similar experiences. I’m running because I want to be an advocate for the people who live in my district. I believe we all do better when we all do better.

Theno: Two years ago, many Democrats, Republicans and independents in Green Bay urged me to run for the Brown County Board of Supervisors in District 5 because of my many volunteer community betterment activities. I have been encouraged to run for a second term because of my record of listening to the people and providing responsible representation. I take my job of being on the County Board seriously. I study the issues and strive to do what is best for the long-term interests of the people.

What makes you the better candidate?

Eastman: My lived experiences more closely align with the lived experiences of the people in District 5, which means I can see ways in which the board's decisions will affect people like those in my district. As someone who is much younger than the average County Board member, I can present viewpoints not currently considered. My priorities are the people in my district and building a more equitable future for everyone. I’m running to represent District 5 because I am District 5 in a way that the opposition is not.

Theno: Unlike my opponent, I have a strong background in volunteerism, elective office, and community leadership. While I commend my opponent for being a candidate, my opponent simply does not have the background, knowledge and record of commitment to the community that I offer the people. I am strictly nonpartisan running for a nonpartisan office. I do not make my decisions based on some partisan platform or ideology, but rather what is best in bringing about progress in Brown County.

What two issues do you feel most need to be addressed in Brown County, and how would you address them?

Eastman: Interacting with county-level services is more difficult than it needs to be. I want an audit done to ensure these services are accessible to all — regardless of ethnic background, mobility issues, work schedules, or being neurodivergent. Our county employees are not being offered salaries equivalent to their education, their work, or even to the same positions in the counties around us. Many aren’t even making a livable wage. Hiring and training new people costs more than retaining the employees that we have. We need to ensure that we are making efforts to reduce employee turn over through adequate salary offerings.

Theno: This is a difficult question because there are many challenges we face. However, I would say that two of the biggest challenges in the immediate future in Brown County are the following: There exists a huge backlog of cases in our Brown County criminal justice system. Since 2020, there are approximately 4,500 uncharged cases in the district attorney's office and almost 3,000 cases that are open or pending. That backlog means that there are criminals that should be in jail and people in jail who should be home with their families and working. We need more judges, assistant district attorneys and public defenders.

While we have been able to cut the Brown County tax rate and reduce the county debt, the county budget in the next few years is going to be tight. That is largely because of state-imposed levy limits, state mandates and the lack of adequate state aid to local governments.

What are the areas for growth you see in your specific district?

Eastman: My district needs easier access to housing, including landlords being willing to accept housing assistance and disability as income. The County Board has the ability to sponsor programs that encourage landlords to do what’s right by placing tenants in their units regardless of where their rent payments come from.

Theno: The Brown County District 5 on the east side is not an isolated enclave in the city of Green Bay. Economic development, planning and zoning, and financial incentives for growth are largely city of Green Bay functions, not matters under the control of Brown County. However, Brown County government plays a vital role in the economic health of the community. The County Board recently authorized a county-wide expansion of broadband and is working with the state to build a new bridge over the Fox River connecting with Interstate 41. Many people do not realize it, but the Austin Straubel airport, the port of Green Bay, landfilling and recycling, our libraries, the Neville museum, the NEW Zoo, county highways, our county parks and trails, soil and water conservation, UW-Extension, the ADRC and many more activities are under the jurisdiction of Brown County and greatly contribute to the business health and jobs in the community.

How do you plan to build involvement and communication with residents?

Eastman: We need to increase digital accessibility. I want to have all County Board meetings as well as all committee meetings streamed on YouTube. This allows for people regardless of ability, language barrier, work, or child care schedule to be able to understand what is going on in the meetings and speak up when needed either through an email to their supervisor or by entering public comment. YouTube is an accessible platform especially since people can check out a WiFi hotspot from the local Brown County Library. I’m also always happy to get a voicemail or email from a neighbor and I will respond before the next meeting.

Theno: I always personally answer any communication from citizens and, when needed, meet with individuals and groups to hear their concerns. Last fall, at my own expense, I sent out a newsletter to residents of District 5. I would like to see the media-print and electronic-expand coverage of activities of Brown County. The budget of Brown County is three times that of the city of Green Bay with a fraction of local news media coverage. Finally, I would like to see meetings of the County Board put online so that those who would like to follow county government could do so.

