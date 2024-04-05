This ultra-flattering maxi dress is down to $30: 'Falls perfectly around my curves'

Looking for the perfect dress to liven up your spring wardrobe? That's okay — we have it right here! This versatile Anrabess Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress is everything you'd want in a warm-weather get-up. Not only does it have a breezy design to keep you cool and comfy on those sweltering days, it's also absurdly cute with its fun little slit and pockets (yes, pockets!). Best of all? Right now with the on-page coupon, it's on sale for just $30. So if you're ready to welcome spring in style, keep scrolling to see why this must-have frock belongs in your closet.

💰Why is it a good deal?

The on-page coupon takes the price of this maxi down a notch to $30, making this the best deal we've ever seen for this dress. And since it's available in 24 colors/patterns, now's the time to snag a few so you'll always have one on hand!

🤔 Why do I need this?

When the temps start rising, having a light, airy dress to throw on is key when it comes to combatting sticky situations — literally! With the airy Anrabess maxi dress, you'll be spared the embarrassment of sweating through your clothes, thanks to its flowy skirt and breathable slit. Plus, its roomy fit won't cling to your body, allowing for some much-welcome airflow. Hallelujah!

It can be difficult to find clothing that's equally as cute as it is comfy, but this beauty is up for the challenge. Many of its 5,000-plus five-star reviewers commented on how lovely and flattering the loose draping on this dress is — and don't forget those coveted side pocket details! Choose from classic neutrals, bright hues, pretty florals and more.

In terms of versatility, the value of this maxi can't be overstated. Reviewers have worn it everywhere — from the beach, out to dinner and even to the office, making it a worthwhile investment piece. It would look just as fab paired with tennis shoes and a denim jacket as it would be worn with dressy sandals and some jewelry. If you look up the phrase "wardrobe staple" in the dictionary, we're pretty sure a photo of this dress is what you'll find.

Once you see how many gorgeous colors this maxi dress comes in, you'll want to stock up. (Amazon)

💬 What reviewers say

Legions of Amazon shoppers love the way this dress fits.

👍 Pros

"The fabric is so soft and stretchy," wrote one satisfied reviewer. "The fabric isn’t super thin or see-through. It’s so soft and very flattering. I am a thicker girl with thighs and a butt. This dress falls perfectly around my curves. I got a lot of compliments...This dress is so cute and the color/pattern is, too."

In terms of size, it's good to note, "True to size, though a little big. Very comfortable and casual. Love it"

"I bought these dresses in several different colors for work and I love them," raved another fan. "They have good coverage and are very flattering. I’ve also worn the black one on several date nights, so you can dress them up or down to match the vibe you’re going for! Would purchase again."

"I wore this at the beach, and loved how light and airy it was," said a happy shopper. "Easy on and off, but doesn’t look like a coverup, so I can also just walk around and shop and not look like I’m in my suit and coverup."

"It's exactly how I expected it, the material is good quality and the color is exact," reported another customer. "The slit isn't too high and it's long enough...Love the way it fits, very comfortable and the pockets give it a cute, casual look."

👎 Cons

Some shoppers on the more petite end (hello, fellow shorties!) note that this flowy frock may be a tad long on shorter frames: "It's a little long but works with the right shoes," wrote one five-star reviewer. Another added, "If you are below 5-ft. 6-in. you will have to have it taken up... [But] as a woman that is 5-ft. 7-in., the fact that this dress is LONG is amazing."

