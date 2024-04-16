This Weapons-Grade 2010 Ferrari 599GTB Fiorano HGTE is Selling Thursday on Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A low-mileage 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, featuring the HGTE package, is now available for auction, presenting a rare collectible opportunity.

A remarkable 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano is now available for collectors and enthusiasts, presented with a mere 2,000 miles on the odometer. Initially delivered to Lake Forest Sports Cars in Lake Bluff, Illinois, this Ferrari has been meticulously maintained and stored, residing with its original owner in Illinois until 2023 before being acquired by the selling dealer in Arizona. This model is not just any 599 GTB Fiorano; it comes equipped with the coveted Handling Gran Turismo Evoluzione (HGTE) package, enhancing its performance and drivability.

The HGTE package on this Ferrari introduces fine-tuned enhancements including revised engine software, exhaust configurations, and magnetorheological suspension settings, designed to provide a sharper, more engaging driving experience. The vehicle's striking Rosso Corsa exterior pairs seamlessly with the Nero leather interior, featuring Recaro sport seats with carbon-fiber backs for a touch of modern luxury and sportiness. Exterior details such as bi-xenon headlights, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, and quad exhaust outlets underscore its aggressive yet elegant design.

Underneath its sculpted hood lies a powerful 6.0-liter F140C V12 engine, capable of delivering 611 horsepower and 448 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed F1 automated transaxle. The performance is further supported by 20-inch forged multi-piece alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires, carbon-ceramic brakes, and a refined suspension setup from the HGTE package. Inside, the cabin offers an array of comforts such as a CD stereo, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a sophisticated carbon-fiber-accented steering wheel with integrated controls.

This Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano represents an exceptional blend of high-performance engineering and low-mileage collectibility, making it a standout offering at the upcoming Arizona auction. With its clean Carfax report and pristine condition, this Ferrari is set to attract attention from discerning collectors and enthusiasts looking to add a significant piece to their collection.

Cascio Motors is a leading seller on Bring a Trailer. Visit their website to learn more about consignment and to see their other great inventory

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.