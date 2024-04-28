Two street racers exceeding 100 mph arrested by FHP in east Lee County early Sunday

FHP logo

For a short time early Sunday morning, a stretch of road in east Lee County was turned into a drag racing strip.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:45 a.m. three vehicles were "street racing" on State Road 82, east of Gunnery Road in Fort Myers. All three cars were traveling at more than 100 miles per hour, the report said.

State Troopers initiated traffic stops and arrested two of the three drivers of the vehicles:

Cabensky Consent, age 20, of Fort Myers, arrested for racing and reckless driving. He was driving a Toyota Scion SR-S.

Also arrested was Efrain Eladio Pedro Pedro, age 23, of Immokalee. He was driving a Honda Accord and was arrested for racing, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, no driver's license and having an out of county warrant.

