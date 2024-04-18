Large alligator takes a casual stroll in Bonita Springs neighborhood

Brandy Dentzau had a pretty good description of the large alligator she spotted crossing a street in Bonita Springs on April 14.

"I have never seen a big boy that large," said Dentzau, who took a video of the gator in the Bonita National neighborhood where she was working.

It wasn't the only alligator she saw that day.

"There were a few," she said. "I am fascinated by gators. They are very cool creatures. Very dangerous as well."

The alligator clearly was in no rush to get to where it was going. In a second video Dentzau took with her phone, she follows a gator along the side of a house. It stops a few times looking toward a row of bushes near the lanai.

