Deadly Sioux Falls crash could lead to charges from Minnehaha County State Attorney’s Office

The Minnehaha County State's Attorney's Office will be weighing whether to press charges in a deadly crash that killed two and injured five juveniles this weekend, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department say speed played a major factor in the the deadly crash.

The crash is still under investigation, but the five hospitalized are in serious to critical, but stable condition, Lt. Andrew Siebenborn said during a police briefing with media Monday morning. He said he can confidently say he does not think the number of deceased will increase at this point.

Balloons, candles and other items sit at the base of a tree Monday, April 29, 2024, near the scene of a crash that killed two juveniles and injured five more Saturday, April 27, 2024.

The crash happened on Saturday morning at 6:08 a.m. at the intersection of E. 18th Street and S. 2nd Avenue. The department stated in a press release that a Dodge Durango SUV, headed east, lost control and collided with a tree and a house on the northwest corner of the street.

The two deceased include Eric James Hopkins, 15, and Milana Marie Reeves, 15, Siebenborn said. Police did not release the names of those who were injured, but said they were a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds.

"I've been doing this job, you know, 17-18 years, and I certainly can't think of an accident I've been to that's been more catastrophic than this was," Siebenborn said. "A very, very, very serious scene, and quite frankly, very tragic that we lost two lives in this, but also an absolute miracle that we don't have seven deceased in this if you look at that vehicle."

Damage can be seen Monday, April 29, 2024, at a home near the intersection of E.18th Street and S. 2nd Avenue, where a deadly crash killed two juveniles and injured five more Saturday, April 27, 2024.

A GoFundMe has been established for both Reeves and Hopkins, and a candlelight vigil was held in front of the home at the site of the crash Saturday night. Joseph Hopkins, Eric's father, was present at the vigil and spoke out about his son's passing, according to multiple media outlets.

"Milana was a treasured daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend to many," the GoFundMe states. "And her light will continue to shine through those that loved her most."

"Let’s get together and raise enough to give him what deserves," the GoFundMe for Hopkins reads. "Eric was only 15 way to young."

All involved in the crash are Sioux Falls residents, Sgt. Travis Olsen said Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Minnehaha County State's Attorney to mull charges in fatal weekend crash